Resource Capital Corp.: Late Stage Turnaround Offers Potential For Improving Dividends And Capital Appreciation

Opportunity

Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO). Later stage turnaround offers potential for improving dividends and capital appreciation.

Our assumptions are conservative and result in 25% upside using two different valuation methods.

Much greater returns are also possible if their ROE’s approach market and the stock trades more in line with the group. You could see the stock closer to $13+ resulting in 40+% possible return.

The downside is significantly mitigated given the large discount to book value and the competence of new management.

Summary

Since late 2016, RSO has been executing a strategic shift from a hodgepodge of investments not easily understood by investors to a pure play commercial real estate debt investor.

Under new management from C-III Capital Partners, the company cut its dividend and focused on cleaning up its balance sheet while preparing to re-enter the CRE investment landscape.

Of the $480mm of non-core assets identified for sale, the company has sold $325mm. According to the company, it has finished selling the “hard to value” operating business and is working through the rest of the sales diligently. We expect the majority of these assets to be monetized in 2018.

The core business model is to originate and securitize transitional commercial real-estate loans. The loans average three years in duration and are floating rate based on a spread to LIBOR. When a sufficient amount of loans are originated, they are packaged and sold into securitizations. RSO retains a portion of each securitization and earns a return on the retained tranches.

RSO recently reduced its cost of capital refinancing 8% bonds with 4.5% convertibles and calling their 8.5% Preferred –A and a portion of their 8.25% Preferred-B.

RSO trades at a 33% discount to our economic fair value of $14 a share. Book value is $14.90, but the convertible debt and preferred liabilities are held at a discount which we reverse out. While comparable ARI and BXMT trade near book value or at a premium to book value.

At $9.35, we see a rather conservative path to 25% total returns in the year to come.

Two different approaches to valuation: Balance sheet and dividend yield both lead to similar upside using conservative assumptions.

Dividend Yield Approach

RSO invests in transitional real-estate loans and securitizes them resulting in inherently leveraged returns on investment in the mid-teens. Let’s assume gross returns are 12.5% to be conservative.

The company will have $669mm of total equity after the preferred redemptions mentioned above ($14 X 31mm shares) plus 235mm of remaining preferred.

$669mm x 12.5 % delivers $84mm of revenue, minus $20mm for remaining pref. dividends and $5mm of convert interest and lastly $26mm of guided G&A for 2018 equals $32mm of earnings or $1.04 a share. Yes, the expenses are high, and they said they are trying to bring them down as they sell off non-core assets but we leave them at $26mm for the steady state model to leave room for upside.

$1.04 a share is a 7.45% ROE on $14 of book value well below the 8.5-10% of their comps so should not be a stretch. The market yield on comparable strategies is in the 7.5-8.5% range. If we assume the market requires a 9% yield (conservative given the group trades at an 8.21% yield) on RSO due to size and shorter track record, that results in an $11.60 stock price.

Assuming it takes all year to hit these metrics as they build the pipeline of investments and sell off non-core investments, you have a 2% dividend while you are waiting (.20c/year) that should be marching towards 26 cents as the year comes to an end.

$11.60 stock and .20 cents in dividends results in a 26% total rate of return over the next 12-18 months.

Balance Sheet Approach

We think the economic book value should drive investors' decision. However, if GAAP ends up driving investors' decisions, there is considerable upside given current GAAP book is $14.9, and our economic book value is $14.

Having said that, there is not a comparable in the space that has a competent management team trading anywhere below 87% of GAAP or economic book value.

Assuming the cleanup of the remaining $150mm assets held for sale runs into to some negative bumps in the road we reserve $15mm for additional mark-down of book value. Should be conservative since their realizations to date have resulted in net increase in book value, and they said the hardest to value assets have been sold. Also, C-III took the opportunity late last year to conservatively mark the assets upon taking over as manager.

Nonetheless, if you assume the reserve mentioned above, that would put economic book value at $13.50 by year end. 85% of which would result in an $11.50 stock price. The group trades closer to 95% of book so assuming the $15mm reserve and 85% of book feels conservative.

$11.50 stock price plus .20cents in dividends, results in a 25% total rate of return over the next 12-18 months.

Comp Sheet Price to Book and Dividend Yield

Why Does The Opportunity Exist?

Prior management had a disjointed strategy and no credibility with investors. They pursued multiple investment strategies, many of which are totally incompatible with a public REIT and confusing to individual and institutional investors alike. MSR strategy, residential lending platform, BDS type corporate investments all while also originating and owning CRE loans. Many dealings seemed self-serving.

Most calls to other investors regarding what they think of RSO result in answers like: “oh, yeah I was short that a few years ago and did really well.” C-III has not been promotional about the stock but insiders have been buying the common and preferred. The new investment team is not a name brand like Apollo or Blackstone but so far industry participants have commented that they have a solid institutional reputation in space and do good credit work. It’s good that people in the industry respect them. The securitization counterparties in their financing also seem to price their deals well which is also a positive data point. Retail investors are still crying about the dividend being cut which we see as a prudent step to stabilize book value and regroup before resuming payouts that are at or just below core earnings. Providing a solid yield and stable book value is the key to achieving the proper valuation in this space and RSO is well on its way to doing just that.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSO, RSO-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.