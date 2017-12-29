An Ending And A Beginning

"For last year's words belong to last year's language

And next year's words await another voice.

And to make an end is to make a beginning." - T.S. Eliot

For some investors, 2017 will echo Lady Macbeth's famous words, "Out damn spot. Out I say," and for others, the year will end in celebration. For equity investors, it has been a joyous ride with the DJIA going from 19,881 to 24,837, which is a 20% gain for the year, according to Bloomberg data. For the S&P 500, it was a 17% gain, according to the same source.

For all of the "fake news," the uncertainty, the North Korean threats and Donald Trump's wild ride, the equity markets did incredibly well. In my view, it was caused, in large part, by the "Pixie Dust" money of the central banks, which made money from nothing and threw it into the markets. Demand overcame the traditional pricing models, that lost their functionality, with the gobs of newly created money that were poured into the world's financial system.

These people have printed $21.7 trillion so far, and I estimate the number to hit $24 trillion by next September. Forget the miniscule cut-backs by the Fed. Where the money comes from is not of much importance, as long as it is there, and I assert that it is still there and still growing. We have not left "Wonderland" yet! Our New Year will continue the party, because of the central banks' "Crown of Creation," in my estimation.

"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." - Edith Lovejoy Pierce

I also point out that the New Year is going to bring a baked-in change to the oft touted P/E multiples. With the wave of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill's hand, they will be back to more historic levels as earning soar, at many companies, with the passage of this legislation. Thank you, Mr. Ryan, and thank you, Mr. Trump.

What startled many people, what threw them off course, were the bond markets in 2017. Utilizing the Treasury 2.00's of 11/15/26, we find that the yield began the year at 2.44%, and today, Bloomberg shows that the yield is 2.42%. A decline! This is after the myriad of calls for a 3.00% and a 4.00% yield, or more, that were found in the Press all year.

The 30-year bond, exemplified by the 2.25's of 8/15/46, also defiled conventional wisdom. The yield was 2.85% on January 3, 2017, and it stands at 2.76% today. Another decline! Another massive miscalculation and caused, in my view, once again, by the "money for nothing and checks are free" largesse of the world's central banks.

Now, let's examine what other mischief the central bankers have caused. My mantra, all year long, has been "low yields, equities higher and the continuing compression of risk assets to their benchmarks." I have repeated this phrase more times than I can count.

The Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate Total Return Value Unhedged USD Index began the year at 2,727.96, and it stands today at 2,987.54 showing an 8.9% compression over the last 12 months. This far outdistances the move in Treasuries and supports my compression of risk assets statement, I believe.

In Municipals, utilizing the Bond Buyer US 40 Municipal Bond Yield to Maturity Index, we find substantial compression, once again. Municipal yields began the year, according to this Index, at 4.25% and are now 3.88%, which is also an 8.9% compression.

In High Yield, I utilize the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Total Return Index Value Unhedged Index. The year began at 1,819.09, and today, Bloomberg pegs it at 1,949.11. This equates to a 6.7% compression and, once again, in my opinion, demonstrates the causation of the gobs of "Pixie Dust" money.

Then, beginning next Tuesday, we have even more money added to the financial system with the cuts in the personal and corporate tax rates in the United States. It's the money. It is all about the money. I, like the famous line in "All the President's Men," am following the money, and that is what I suggest to all of you.

For 2018, no change in sight. No let-up. No drop-off, as the money available to go into the markets swells in size. It may not be "Manna from Heaven", but it is damn close to it, in my estimation.

And the road gets brighter

And the load gets lighter

And it's so much better

Better every step we take together

Ooh look where we've come

Looking back who'd of thought

We could do what we've done - Mike and the Mechanics

Happy New Year from the Grant household. Mr. Trooper says, "The Futterwacken will continue in the New Year." Ms. Lalique and Ms. Crystal applaud.