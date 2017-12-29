Delta Air Lines Is Likely Overvalued

Having risen by 400% in the past five years, there is a possibility that the stock has ultimately seen its run for the foreseeable future.

Back in October, I made the argument that Delta Air Lines (DAL) would need to see a rebound in operating margins to ultimately carry the stock higher, and that this could be impeded in the short to medium-term by higher fuel prices.

In this regard, I ultimately rated the company as a hold until margins revived to 2016 levels.

According to the December 2017 Investor Update, the company is expecting a December quarter OM of approximately 11%, attributable to higher fuel prices offsetting strong revenue performance. Moreover, the company’s non-fuel unit costs are expected to be up by over 5%, with a significant part of this originating from a larger share of depreciation from retiring aircraft.

Historical Context

When we look at price, we see that the stock has risen from $52.95 at the time of my last article to $56.10, having taken a dip back down to $49 in the meantime:

Notwithstanding recent rises in fuel price, the concurrent rise in revenue has been encouraging. In this regard, could Delta be a buy at this price – despite my previous assertion that margins should rise before getting in?

If we take a longer-term view, Delta Air Lines has been coasting around the $47-55 mark since 2015. However, it is also notable that Delta's competitors have also shown similar trends in price over the past 10 years, and from 2007-2014 there was virtually no growth. While a period of low oil prices had seen overall growth across this industry, this had ceased for most airline companies by 2016, with the notable exception of Southwest Airlines (LUV).

From a historical standpoint, there has been no evidence to suggest that one particular airline stock will significantly outperform others over the long-term. Rather, price across companies in the industry have largely been driven by the same macroeconomic trends. Therefore, Delta's rise appears to have been industry-led, rather than being due to any particular competitive advantage inherent to the company itself.

Therefore, it is not implausible that a combination of higher fuel prices (and consequently higher ticket prices leading to an overall decrease in demand) could mean a return to low growth across this industry, for both Delta Air Lines and its competitors.

To put Delta's current valuation into a deeper context, let us look at the following two metrics that are commonly used to value airline stocks: EV/EBITDA and FCF.

EV/EBITDA and FCF

We see that on an EV/EBITDA measure, the stock (while having risen from 2016 lows) is still trading at a relatively lower EV/EBITDA multiple, with EBITDA margins having risen significantly overall.

That said, Delta's EBITDA margins have been lower overall than that of Southwest and JetBlue (JBLU), and while the company has significantly outperformed American Airlines (AAL) on this metric, we see that margins have been slipping across all airlines in the past year:

Moreover, Delta Air Lines has also seen a giant fall in free cash flow per share since mid-2016, and a resulting high valuation on a price to free cash flow perspective. This has also been accompanied by free cash flow yield dropping very significantly.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow Yield

With that being said, we see that the drop in free cash flow yield has been a trend across this company’s competitors as well, and is likely attributable to a combination of higher fuel prices and aircraft replacement costs eating into cash flow. As mentioned, this is an industry trend and higher fuel prices could well accelerate this trend as more cash needs to be invested to maintain operations.

Looking Forward

From this perspective, could the airline industry as a whole be losing steam on the back of higher fuel prices? After all, we see that the past five years have seen a very good run for both Delta and its competitors:

Delta has been up by 400% in the past five years, while American Airlines has had a massive rebound from levels of below $5 back in 2013. Therefore, it could well be the case that the airline industry as a whole has had a good run with lower fuel prices, but the high costs of rising fuel prices and aircraft depreciation could mean that potential returns have been squeezed out of the industry for the time being.

As regards Delta's future growth, the company has had some success. For instance, the company has been prioritizing both fleet and airport facility upgrades over the next decade, along with significantly improving brand strength. Some of the airline's significant investments include:

Securing delivery of 60 new aircraft in 2018, which will renew 30% of mainline fleet by 2020 and deliver historically significant efficiency gains.

Investing $12 billion in facility projects across major U.S. airports in order to further improve customer experience.

Voted as having the "Best Global Airline App" in the Global Traveler's Reader Survey Awards and ranking in the top 10 "Most Improved Brands Among Millennials" according to a YouGov June 2017 poll.

The company's SkyMiles Member Enrollment has also increased by over 60% from 2014:

Source: Delta Investor Day 2017

While Delta has been making some accomplishments, my view continues to be that higher fuel prices will place a strain on the company's growth going forward. While Delta's continued investments are definitely advantageous from a long-term perspective, it will likely be another couple of years before we start seeing efficiencies from newer aircraft and airport facilities, and increased brand loyalty is limited in what it can achieve in the face of higher ticket prices.

On the whole, my view is the same as in October. Operating margins would need to rise significantly for Delta Air Lines to see significant growth from here, and this will be challenging with rising fuel prices. Moreover, we see that the company is unattractively priced from a free cash flow perspective. I would avoid Delta Air Lines for the time being based on overvaluation, and would need to see margins and free cash flow levels rise significantly to justify an entry at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.