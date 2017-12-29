Bitcoin Is Fool's Gold: Top 10 Income And Capital Appreciation Ideas For 2018

Just as gold produces no earnings and provides no dividends, so too is Bitcoin not an investment. In fact, it’s “total insanity” according to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right hand man at Berkshire Hathaway. This article details why Bitcoin is “fools gold,” and then reviews 10 of our best ideas for income and capital appreciation in 2018, including a specific big-dividend retail REIT, a Dog of the Dow, a double-discount high-yield CEF, an unloved small-cap industrial, small-cap value, a “battleground” high-yield REIT, several unlikely growth stocks, a steady high-yield MLP, and a highly attractive and conservative income-generating options trading strategy, all of which you may want to consider.

Bitcoin Is Fools Gold

Here is a performance chart for Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) and despite the volatility, you can see how a lot of people have already made a lot of money just by owning it.

However, Bitcoin is not an “investable” asset. Specifically, NYU Stern Professor, A. Damodaran, does an excellent job explaining how Bitcoin is not an income-generating asset that can be valued, but rather Bitcoin has characteristics of a currency that can only be priced.

As the above table explains, the most delusional player in the Bitcoin space is the trader who thinks he is trading based on value. And for more perspective, when Charlie Munger was recently asked about Bitcoin (and cryptocurrencies, in general), he said:

"I think it is perfectly asinine to even pause to think about them… It's bad people, crazy bubble, bad idea, luring people into the concept of easy wealth without much insight or work. That's the last thing on Earth you should think about … There's just a whole lot of things that aren't going to work for you. Figure out what they are and avoid them like the plague. And one of them is bitcoin. … It is total insanity."

And because we strongly agree with Munger’s attitude about Bitcoin, here is what he had to say about Bitcoin compared to gold:

"You know it is one thing to think gold has some marvelous store of value because man has no way of inventing more gold or getting it very easily, so it has the advantage of rarity. Believe me, man is capable of somehow creating more bitcoin. … They tell you there are rules and they can't do it. Don't believe them. When there is enough incentive, bad things will happen."

There was a time when the US dollar was backed by the gold standard (i.e. you could exchange your US dollars for an equal amount of gold). However, most nations abandoned the gold standard in the early 20th Century as confidence and trust grew in the value of government issued currencies (even though a lot of governments still hold a substantial amount of gold reserves). Bitcoin isn’t backed by the gold standard and it isn’t issued by a trustworthy government. Granted, gold has some attractive qualities (as Munger described above) but we’re still much more comfortable keeping our nest egg in income-producing assets/investments that can be valued, not gold. And Bitcoin isn’t even remotely as stable or trustworthy as gold. Bitcoin is fool's gold (i.e. it’s not nearly as attractive as some people believe).

Top 10 Income and Capital Appreciation Ideas for 2018:

If you are looking for actual, income-producing, investments with strong capital appreciation potential (instead of highly-speculative trading opportunities, like Bitcoin), we have highlighted ten attractive opportunities for 2018, below.

1. High-Quality, Big-Dividend, Retail REITs are Attractive

Macerich (MAC), Yield: 4.5%

As the following chart shows, REITs (and particularly retail REITs) have significantly underperformed the market this year.

The negative REIT narrative has been fueled by a preference for aggressive growth stocks (such as FAANG) that have performed very well under President Trump’s “pro-growth” economy (REITs are generally known more for high income than for capital appreciation and growth, but not always), and the somewhat false narrative that the Internet is going to put all “brick and mortar” retail stores (and retail REITs) out of business. This backdrop has created some very attractive investment opportunities for investors in some (but certainly NOT all) retail REITs, such as Macerich.

As an indication that there is attractive value to be had in higher quality retail REITs (such as Macerich), we’ve recently be hearing news of smart institutional money pursuing highly-selective, high-quality, retail REIT acquisitions. For example, Brookfield is trying to acquire the high-quality (e.g. high rent and high sales per square foot) GGP (GGP) and Unibal is buying Westfield. These types of deals are an indication that the market is closer to a bottom than a top (that’s what smart deep-value investors like Brookfield do - they buy low). It’s also an indication, in our view, that low-quality REITs (e.g. low rent and low sales per square foot properties) like CBL (CBL) for example, should be avoided. There's too much supply of shopping malls right now, and the weaker players (for example those with huge short-interest) will continue to struggle, but this has caused the entire retail REIT sector to sell off somewhat indiscriminately, and some of the higher quality players (like Macerich) are worth more than their current market price, and they have attractive price appreciation potential ahead.

We believe Macerich is a retail REIT that is worth considering if you are an income-focused contrarian investor. For example, the following graphics show that Macerich’s rent and sales per square foot remain strong despite the challenges across the industry

Yet despite the strength, Macerich’s price to 2017 diluted FFO expectations has declined to 16.7 times as the negative retail REIT narrative has continued. We believe Macerich’s locations will allow it to successfully coexist with Amazon and other internet retailers. In fact, Macerich sees a trend of more online companies moving into brick-and-mortar stores as well, as shown in the following graphic.

Overall, if you are an income-focused investors looking for capital appreciation opportunities, we believe select, high-quality, retail REITs (such as Macerich) are attractive because the market has been far too indiscriminate in its selloff.

2. Dogs of The Dow

Verizon (VZ), Yield: 4.4%

If you don’t know, “Dogs of the Dow” is a strategy whereby an investor invests annually in the 10 Dow Jones components with the highest dividend yield. It’s often a contrarian in nature strategy because the highest yielders are often the ones that have recently experienced the worst price performance. The idea behind the strategy is that blue-chip companies do not alter their dividend to reflect trading conditions and, therefore, the dividend is a measure of the average worth of the company (the stock price, in contrast, fluctuates throughout the business cycle). For your reference, here is the recent performance and the dividend yields for the 30 Dow Jones stocks (the 10 highest yielders are the “Dogs of the Dow”).

Verizon is the “Top Dog” among the “Dogs of The Dow” with the highest dividend yield, currently 4.4%. And despite the negative narrative against Verizon (i.e. the competition is catching up to Verizon’s network which will put pressure on the company’s premium pricing advantage), Verizon still has a few really good things going for it. For starters, the company still generates enormous cash flow from operations, and the board of directors demonstrated continued confidence by declaring the 11th consecutive annual dividend increase just a few months ago. Not to mention, analysts are forecasting continued strong earnings growth, as shown in our table above.

Further still, the latest reversal of “net neutrality” is a positive for Verizon, even though many people are afraid to talk about this for political reasons. Verizon put out an interesting video on its views on net neutrality earlier this year, and it’s worth a view. The ruling basically gives Verizon the ability to manage its business more prudently, in our view.

Also, the recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will most likely result in a significant decrease to Verizon’s tax bill (this is a good thing for investors). Verizon’s effective tax rate (“TTM”) was recently 33.5%, and the new tax law has a max corporate tax rate of 21%. This will strengthen Verizon’s business and its dividend, and it makes Verizon a more attractive investment. Overall, if you are an income-focused contrarian investor, Verizon is worth considering.

3. “Double-Discount” High-Yield CEFs:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), Yield: 9.8%

If you’re a “value player” there are currently some attractive “double discounts” being offered in the high-yield CEF space. The discounts consist of assets that are being undervalued by the market, and the “double discount” stems from the fact that they’re being held in closed-end funds (“CEFs”) that are trading at unusually large and attractive discounts relative to their net asset values (“NAVs”).

Generally speaking, we look for a variety of things when investing in a CEF, such as:

Attractively-priced, compelling strategies (discount #1)

Attractive discounts versus NAV (discount #2, the “double discount”)

Healthy yields

Conservative leverage ratios

Prudent management and expenses

Before getting into specific CEFs, investors should be aware of two important risks involved with CEF investing, in general (i.e. the use of leverage and the commonplace of yields comprised of capital gains and returns, not just dividends and income).

Regarding leverage, we believe it is prudent to use a small amount of leverage, and then scale up (to a reasonable level) depending on the type/riskiness of the underlying holdings and your personal risk aversion. CEFs often use a small amount of leverage just to cover their operating costs while maintaining full exposure to the market.

Regarding return of capital, investors should understand that many CEFs generate some of their income distributions via a "return of capital" instead of simply via dividends and income. For example, if the fund appreciates more in value (i.e. generates more capital gains), then it may pay a higher distribution (sourcing some of the distribution payments from capital gains). For this reason, we believe CEFs are often more appropriate for income-focused investors, simply because they can provide steady, convenient, high income payments for investors focused on income.

The Adams Diversified Equity (ADX) walloped the S&P 500 this year (congrats to those of you who owned it, like us) for three main reasons. First, ADX just paid its big year-end annual dividend, and it was even larger than expected (as described in this press release) thereby bringing its annual yield to an impressive 9.8%. Second, ADX held several of the impressive growth technology companies (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)) that lead the market higher. And third, ADX’s discount versus NAV shrunk (see chart below) thereby boosting the price return to shareholders (remember, attractive discounts versus NAV is one of the things we look for in an attractive CEF).

ADX was a positive contributor to our performance this year.

We continue to own ADX because we believe it continues to have many of the attractive qualities we look for in an ETF (e.g. conservative leverage, relatively low expense ratio, attractive holdings, and a big distribution yield, as shown in our CEF table below. Also, if you are looking for additional CEFs, we also really like some of the REIT focused CEFs right now (e.g. (RQI), (JRS) and (IGR)) because they’re offering attractive “double discounts” (i.e. they’re attractively discounted versus their NAVs, plus the real estate sector is trading at an attractively discounted price because its conservative nature has been unduly shunned in favor of aggressive grow stocks this year). For your consideration, here is a more comprehensive list of CEFs that you may want to consider.

Worth mentioning, members can access all of current CEF holdings and top ideas in this report:

4. Booming Small Cap Industrials

Triton International, Yield: 4.7%

The economy has been booming since President Trump was elected, and there is reason to believe it will continue (e.g. tax cuts, low unemployment). And as long - as the economy keeps booming, there are specific small-cap industrial stocks that will likely keep booming right along with it.

One such example is Triton International (TRTN), a $3 billion market cap company that leases and sells intermodal shipping containers, the ubiquitous steel boxes that trade depends on.

In a nutshell, Triton is a growing industry leader with distinct competitive advantages (e.g. lower costs, more extensive coverage) as the industry recovers from significant cyclicality challenges. And Triton’s stock price is on a strong upward trajectory as the economy continues to boom and management expects the stock price to keep rising until the dividend yield falls to a level consistent with industry peers (they’re NOT planning to cut the dividend, but mathematically as the share price rises, the dividend yield falls). We wrote about Triton in detail in this report (including risks, opportunities and other important considerations). And if you are an income-focused value investor, Triton is worth considering.

5. Small Cap Value

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), Yield: 2.4%

Sticking to our small-cap value theme (Triton, above, is arguably a small cap value stock), small-cap value is poised for strong performance in 2018, and this is an allocation that we believe should be considered for most equity portfolios. Not only does small-cap value have a long history of outperforming other styles (e.g. growth, large cap), but small-cap value has been underperforming in recent years, thereby making now an even more attractive opportunity to invest, in our view. And economically speaking, if the economy remains strong, so too should small-cap value stocks surge ahead as the recovery strengthens.

It may sound boring to some, but one of the best ways to play small-cap value is with the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR). Not only is this a very low-cost ETF, but it is very efficiently managed, and it can be used to plug any small-cap value holes that may exist is your personal investment portfolio. This ETF is based on the CRSP research database (which stems from my alma mater, University of Chicago), and I often invest a small portion of client assets in style-specific Vanguard ETFs such as this one.

6. Very High Yield “Battleground” REITs

New Residential (NRZ), Yield: 11.2%

By “battleground” REITs, we mean those that stoke very strong reactions (positive and negative) from both buyers and sellers. For example, we consider New Residential (NRZ) to be an attractive, very high yield “battleground” REIT, that some investors may want to consider (we have owned it in our Blue Harbinger Income Equity portfolio since early 2016).

New Residential focuses on investments related to residential real estate, and the company has been doing an exceptional job in recent years to evolve with the evolving residential mortgage market. Specifically, the company was an innovator is the Excess Mortgage Servicing Rights industry following the housing crisis whereby NRZ picked up some of the risky business "Big Banks" were forced to shed. However, NRZ managed the Excess MSR business in a way that allowed it to avoid some of the industry pitfalls (such as legacy lawsuits) while generating strong profits (and huge dividends) for investors.

The more recent problem for NRZ is that opportunities to grow the Excess MSR business have diminished as NRZ has already captured a huge portion of this market, and also the growth opportunities for the Excess MSR business are diminished because the distress of the financial crisis is falling further into the rear view mirror. Further, NRZ’s inability to actually service mortgages in-house limited the deals they were able to make (NRZ owned the servicing rights, but they didn’t actually service the mortgages - this was outsourced). Excess MSRs have been a fantastic business over the last few years, but as the industry moves forward, NRZ needs to keep evolving, and that’s exactly what the company has been doing. Specifically, NRZ is acquiring mortgage servicer, Shellpoint Partners.

It was announced earlier this month that NRZ is acquiring Shellpoint Partners, and this is a smart move in multiple ways because it will allow NRZ to continue evolving with the evolving industry. Specifically, NRZ is gaining a mortgage servicer and originator. This is huge for NRZ because it allows the business to keep growing. For example, the acquisition will not only give NRZ access to more deals (because they’ll soon be able to actually service in house), but it will also allow NRZ to grow new business opportunities with its origination capabilities.

The other big advantage of this deal is that it reduces the risk associated with a couple of distressed mortgage servicers upon which NRZ has been highly dependent (Ocwen and Ditech) as described in detail in our previous NRZ article:

Also importantly, the new Shellpoint deal will help ensure NRZ is able to keep covering and growing its big dividend. For perspective, the following chart shows that NRZ has been covering its dividend with a healthy margin of safety.

For more information, members of The Value & Income Forum can read our recent members-only article about NRZ. We continue to own shares of this big-dividend battleground REIT.

7. FAANG: Large Cap Innovators with Room to Run

Apple (AAPL), Yield: 1.5%

Before you turn your nose up at this idea, consider a few important points. First, unlike Bitcoin, these companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) actually generate truly enormous amounts of revenue. And second, despite their strong price appreciation this year, they still trade at very reasonable valuation multiples relative to some of the old-school blue-chip “Dogs of the Dow” companies we covered earlier. For example, Facebook, Amazon and Google all have lower price-to-earnings multiples than Chevron (SVX), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). Plus, all of the FAANG stocks have much higher five-year EPS growth estimates than all of the Dogs of the Dow stocks (except for Verizon, which we covered earlier) as shown in the following table.

Finally, and very importantly, chances are you’re going to need your nest egg to last a while, and the opportunity cost of NOT owning a few FAANG-type stocks could be very high (i.e. diversification and compound growth are two very important parts of most successful long-term investing programs). We own all of the FAANG stocks across various client portfolios, and even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway owns some Apple.

8. Emerging Markets Are Powerful

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

In a similar point to the one we were trying to make about the importance of considering FAANG stocks, emerging market equities also are an attractive opportunity that's worth considering. Income-focused investors often overlook this opportunity, and end up missing out on risk-reducing diversification benefits as well as attractive capital appreciation opportunities from which spending cash can be generating via capital gains. Further, we believe emerging market equities are particularly attractive right now considering the strengthening US economy usually spills over into emerging markets (emerging markets still have some “catching up” to do since the financial crisis).

In particular, we like the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) because it offers highly efficient low-cost exposure to the power of emerging markets. The expense ratio is only 11 basis points, and unlike other popular emerging market ETFs, this one doesn’t omit small-cap stocks, considering it’s benchmarked to track the MSCI ACWI ex USA IMI Index (the “IMI” is the important part if you want exposure to small and mid-cap stocks (not just large cap); small and mid-cap are often more powerful growers over the long-term). This ETF can help you add diversification, reduce portfolio risk, and be another source of capital gains which you can use for spending cash if you need it. Depending on your personal situation, it can be a mistake to omit certain exposures, such as emerging markets.

9. Master Limited Partnerships

AmeriGas (APU), Yield: 8.3%

AmeriGas is the largest propane distributor across the US, with operations in all 50 states. It’s organized as an MLP, and it offers a big growing distribution yield, currently 8.3%.

And the good news for AmeriGas is that we’re finally having some cold weather across the US, and this will help the company’s bottom line.

Specifically, the company has been challenged by warmer than normal winters across the US in recent years, which puts pressure on the company’s revenues. However, despite the warmer winters, AmeriGas recently reported its fiscal year 2017 results (in November), and it grew its full-year adjusted EBITDA versus 2016, as shown in the following graphic.

Worth noting, the company has a standby equity commitment on hand if it needs extra cash to support its business (and the big distribution payments to investors). However, the company explains it is not currently needed, and the relatively colder winter we’ve been having so far (versus the last two years) helps ensure the company will have plenty of cash flow generated by operations.

We’re certainly not claiming to have a working crystal ball, but according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac “the long-range winter forecast for the rest of 2017–2018 shows generally colder temperatures than last winter for the U.S. and Canada” which is a good thing for AmeriGas.

We’ve owned units of AmeriGas since mid-March of this year. And while we’ve experienced some price appreciation, healthy distributions payments, and one distribution increase, we believe this company has more upside ahead, especially considering winter weather is likely to revert toward the averages in the upcoming years, which will be a great improvement for the company. Also worth mentioning, AmeriGas has an extremely low beta (around 0.3) which is good for volatility reducing diversification benefits within a larger income-focused investment portfolio. Investors should be aware of the tax implications of investing in an MLP (e.g. K-1 statements at year-end), but if you are an income-focused investor, AmeriGas’ 8.3% yield is worth considering.

10. Income-Generating Options Trades

Simon Property Group (SPG): Put Option Sale

Another attractive income-generating strategy we like to utilize is income-generating put option sales. This is a strategy where we sell out-of-the-money put options (to generate immediate income) on stocks that we’d like to own, especially at a lower price. If the price falls and the shares get “put” to us - we’re happy to own them, and if they never get put to us then we’re happy to simply keep the income we generated for selling the puts in the first place.

We generally find this strategy works best when short-term noise and fear are high because that’s when the premium income is higher. For an idea of the types of stocks upon which we’ve been selling put options, the following table shows a handful of our actual trades in recent months.

Members of the Value & Income Forum by Blue Harbinger receive an email alert every time we place a new options trade.

Conclusion:

In our view, there is no way to value Bitcoin. It generates no income, and it pays no dividends. It's also not backed by the gold standard, nor does it receive the "full faith and credit" of the US government (or any reputable government, for that matter). Rather than rolling the dice and hoping to "get rich quick" with Bitcoin, we prefer attractively-valued and income-producing investments. We believe the 10 opportunities described in this article are compelling and worth considering, as we head into 2018.