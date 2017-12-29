Federal Reserve Watch: Year-End Review

Year-over-year, the Federal Reserve also did quite well as it attempted to "normalize" other parts of its balance sheet from the historic highs reached toward the end of 2016.

The fourth quarter is a difficult time to start such a program because of all the other operating factors that impact the Fed's balance sheet during this time of year.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Federal Reserve began to reduce the size of its portfolio of securities held outright and got off to a pretty good start.

The Federal Reserve is three months into its efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

On December 27, 2017, the Fed’s portfolio of securities held outright is just about $17.0 billion lower than it was on September 27, 2017.

This is not quite as low as originally projected for this time period but, it is well on the way to the signaled amount and the process of portfolio reduction seems to be well under way.

US Treasury securities held outright are declined during this three month period by $11.2 billion during this time period, while US Agency securities held outright are down by $2.4 billion, and mortgage-backed securities are down by $3.3 billion.

Overall, the balance sheet of the Fed has fallen by only $6.5 billion during this time period and Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for excess reserves in the banking system, has declined by only $2.3 billion.

Excess reserves have declined only modestly since September 27 because the decline in the total balance sheet has only been minor and the factors absorbing reserves have roughly stayed the same.

In terms of the factors absorbing reserves, the fall increase in currency in circulation and US Treasury deposits in the Treasury’s General Account has roughly been offset by the decline in the Fed’s use of reverse repurchase agreements.

In other words, other operating factors during the fourth quarter of the year have roughly balanced out so that excess reserves in the banking system have roughly remained constant.

The financial system seems to be functioning well with no seeming dislocations at this time so that the reduction in the portfolio of securities held outright has taken place in calm waters.

This is a good start to the program especially since so many other operating factors are at work during the last quarter of the year. Just the movement of coin and currency out of the commercial banks into the hands of the public has exceeded the decline in the Fed’s securities portfolio.

Coin and currency in the hands of the public rose by over $36.0 billion in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, US Treasury’s General Account rose by more than $31.0 billion.

These flows drain reserves from commercial banks and can cause disruptions to banking operations. The trading desk at the Fed allowed reverse repurchase agreements to decline by $68.4 billion, thereby replacing all of the funds leaving the banking system as just described.

In my estimation, the fourth quarter of the year is a very tough time to begin a new program to reduce the amount of securities that the Fed holds outright on its balance sheet.

The Federal Reserve has seemingly managed things very well during this difficult period of time.

The first quarter of 2018 should be an easier time for Fed officials as there will be coin and currency flowing back into the commercial banks after the end of the holiday season and there should be less operating factors impacting the Fed’s balance sheet from movements in Treasury funds.

Of course, unforeseen things could happen during the quarter, but as far as seasonal factors, things should be a little easier to manage over the next three months.

Over the full year of 2017, from the balance sheet of December 28, 2016 to the balance sheet of December 27, 2017, the total assets of the Federal Reserve basically constant, right around $4,496 billion.

Reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks - excess reserves in the commercial banking system - actually rose by $233.5 billion over this period of time.

This massive increase in excess reserves came from two sources: reverse repurchase agreements and US Treasury deposits. The levels of both the reverse repurchase agreement account and the US Treasury’s General Account where at historic highs in November and December of 2016.

Federal Reserve officials really believed that they needed to move away from these historic levels so that they would have more “room to maneuver” if the need ever arose during the period of time they planned to return the Fed’s balance sheet to a more normal configuration.

Over the past year, both the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet and the US Treasury’s General Account, declined by almost $190.0 billion - in each account! The total decline in both accounts amounted to just a little under $380.0 billion.

Note, that this amount, $380.0 billion represents more than 40 percent of the Fed’s total assets just before the financial collapse began in late 2007!

Both line items are still at levels that need to be reduced, but they will continue to be managed so that the banking system does not find itself in an uncomfortable situation.

The Federal Reserve is still going to operate over the next year in a way that will not create an uncomfortable reserve situation within the banking system. That is, the Fed will continue to err on the side of ease during this whole “normalization” process.

So, going into 2018, I believe that the Federal Reserve is still doing an incredible job of managing its balance sheet to protect the banking system, to raise its policy rate of interest, and to keep the economy on track.

There are a lot of uncertainties associated with the future of Federal Reserve policy, one of the major ones being the Trump appointed Board of Governors that will have a strong majority of seats in the coming year.

But, the Fed enters 2018 with optimism that it will continue to do what is necessary to reduce its securities portfolio, reduce the size of its balance sheet, and continue to raise its policy rate of interest. These are interesting times and will be very interesting to observe what unfolds.

