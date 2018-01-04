High-Quality MLP Yielding 10.5% Just Became A Great Bargain

Investors who buy the stock at the current price are locking in a yield of 10.5% and have the possibility to achieve significant capital gains.

The stock has sold off massively during the year 2017 due to factors which we believe are short term and should be resolved soon.

Good quality companies do not go on sale often. Keep some powder dry just in case a quality bargain appears. Then in order to achieve above-average returns, a quality stock with below-average risks has to pull back, even if just briefly. Buckeye Partners (BPL) has a very long history as a high quality company. Lately the market could care less though. Buckeye ran into some very short-term bumps and has a new merger that needs some time to work out. Nevertheless, those are minor considerations for a management that has a long-term outstanding track record. The shares sold off over 27% year-to-date:

The dividend yield is now in the 10.5% range so you would think this is some small partnership with little or no record of accomplishment. The current yield belies a history of accomplishment that lowers the forward risk considerably.

So why did the shares of BPL sell off?

The recent selloff can be attributed to several factors:

Growth slowing down which can be attributed to a loss of a large customer. The latest quarterly dividend was barely covered. Recent merger between BPL and VTTI has resulted in one-time acquisition costs, and the merger itself is not showing significant growth results in the short term. Investor fears that tax reforms would be negative for companies structured as MLPs such as BPL.

Why the weakness in BPL profitability is temporary?

Source: Buckeye Partners Third-Quarter 2017, November 3, 2017, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, the two biggest profit drops were the Domestic Pipelines and Terminals as well as the Global Marine Terminals. The global marine terminals suffered from the exit of a long-term customer which we presume is related to a Venezuelan client. Plus some terminals are now undergoing capital renovations to better match market demand.

Despite evolving market conditions that in the near-term can be less favorable facilities demand, we still were able to maintain relatively high utilization levels during the quarter, particularly factoring in that the year-over-year decline in utilization was largely attributable to new flexible capacity that was previously held by a long-term customer. We also continue to demonstrate positive results and re-contracting capacity as it comes due. We've re-contracted a significant portion of capacity that was up for renewal this year including the successful renewal of a multi-product agreement with an anchored customer on a long-term basis.”

This quote from its latest earnings call shows that there is really nothing wrong with the underlying business. Furthermore nothing from the management report or anywhere else suggests a permanent earnings impairment. In fact, BPL has been able to re-contract a lot of its idle facilities pretty quickly to compensate for the loss of its large customer. The loss of one large customer should not be a recurrent item as it seems to be related to geopolitical events in Venezuela rather than industry related events. The loss of this customer caused some impairment charges for the Global Marine Terminals business, as management stated that assets needed to be rationalized to current market demands. Such expenses should be non-recurrent.

The market has a very poor view of midstream at the current time. So one perceived misstep leads to some very harsh punishment of the stock price and yield. The market is prone to panic attacks during the best of times. This is not the best of times so the market response is considerably worse. The partnership also dealt with Hurricane Harvey during the quarter quite well. However, Mr. Market could care less.

The key point is that nothing discussed so far is permanent. In fact, just about everything discussed is very fixable. Within six months at the absolute worst, this should be a memory. But the market reacted as though the stock was permanently impaired. Maybe even Mr. Market figured management has permanently lost its touch. Therefore, quality of this stock is a thing of the past.

Source: Buckeye Partners Jefferies 2017 Energy Conference on November 28-29, 2017

The market focused on the latest cash distribution coverage which came at only 99% for the past 12 months. It was almost as if management has no plans in place to increase the coverage. The distribution coverage is no worse than past coverage for BPL. After two near dividend coverage misses, the market is scared that management will cut the distribution soon. However, short-term problems usually can be resolved without dividend cuts. Management already stated that financing is in place for at least a year. The resolution of those short-term problems will aid cash flow, EBITDA, and distribution coverage.

This management has growth (or expansion) projects on the way to increase the coverage ratio. In addition to plans to grow organically, this management plans to grow by acquisition. This management has a long history of growing EBITDA and making accretive acquisitions. Therefore, there is no reason to assume the future will be different from the history. The average investor could assume the market has priced in a disaster at the current pricing and yield. It is almost as though the current situation is frozen forever. The second panic scenario is that management would completely abandon the history of accretive and organic growth to worsen the distribution coverage. Neither outcome is likely.

The debt ratio shown in the lower left hand corner is lower than many partnerships at 4.43 times. Financial flexibility appears to be far more than the market projects. If some problems persist, there certainly could be some room to add some debt without any real financial strain. Therefore, there is currently no cause for the latest market alarm.

Recent Merger with VTTI

Source: Buckeye Partners VTTI Presentation Dated November 3, 2017

Buckeye Partners made the VTTI acquisition in the current year. This acquisition expanded the company’s presence worldwide. It supplemented the marine terminal business largely centered on the North American Business. In addition, the company acquired an extremely experienced partner that it had already dealt with. The partner is probably involved in most of the world oil trading. For both companies, this partnership represented a logical extension of things they were already doing. In many ways, the two partners complement each other in important ways. This partnership could easily provide synergies outside the partnership to both parties.

Source: Buckeye Partners VTTI Presentation Dated November 3, 2017

The storage business has a lot of fixed assets. So the revenue tends to generate a fairly high cash flow percentage. Investors may not always see the cash flow because the only cash shown on the Buckeye statements will be the cash distributed in form of dividends. The best proxy for the VTTI cash flow attributable to Buckeye will probably be the EBITDA that management calculates using the equity method.

This very large acquisition needs some time to demonstrate the benefits. Management even states during the presentation (in small print) that this acquisition will be accretive using the current 2020 forecast. Using that forecast management expects the acquisition multiple to drop below 10. Supposedly, new terminal projects offer extremely attractive rates of return. So it was worth it to management to pay a higher than normal price “to get in on the action”. This management has enough history of accomplishments that investors should probably give management the benefit of the doubt and allow this acquisition the necessary time.

Source: Buckeye Partners Third-Quarter 2017 10-Q

Some preliminary returns are available for the investment in VTTI. EBITDA is definitely not cash flow. Therefore, shareholders will have to watch the debt balance to determine overall progress. Clearly, management is projecting some decent earnings and cash flow growth in this new acquisition by 2020. At the time of the purchase by BPL, VTTI was growing at 40% a year.

In fact, we will argue that VTTI has already started to show improvement in BPL's bottom line. The share count of BPL was 127 million before the merger, and BPL sold 8.8 million shares for the acquisition (here and here), resulting in a 7% dilution to shareholders. The EBITDA related to VTTI (latest quarter) was roughly 33 million. If we divide this by the $1.15 billion acquisition price, we get an annualized return of 11.3% outweighing the dilution effect of 7% for the acquisition. Just for the record, EBITDA relating to VTTI was $28 million in the prior quarter, so it's been rising every quarter.

Furthermore, new purchases often have a lot of one-time charges and accelerated write-offs. A large acquisition like VTTI would be no exception.

The company has other growth projects in progress. Therefore, there is enough preliminary evidence that the distribution coverage will significantly improve going forward.

VTTI supposedly has many potential growth projects with superior cash flow that made the acquisition price more than palatable to management. Some current expansion underway and future projections made this an enticing acquisition. To expect an immediate return on this particular acquisition may not be in agreement with management’s growth strategy. Mr. Market is often shortsighted. However, the individual investor can take advantage of the market’s whims profitably.

We should note that management may choose to distribute no cash from VTTI. With a view that the new terminals throughout the world offer some very attractive returns, management may put the VTTI partnership in growth mode for a while. Management can collect the cash flow later when the attractive projects are hard to find. Let us hope that Buckeye Partners' management will supply cash flows before consolidation and after consolidation to allow investors a clear picture of cash flow progress made.

In addition to this very visible growth are pipeline growth projects. These intrastate projects often begin and end very quickly compared to the long-term VTTI outlook. Some of these projects may promise substantial cash flow increases along with even more chances for increased earnings through continued expansion.

Source: Buckeye Partners Jefferies 2017 Energy Conference on November 28-29, 2017

Here in particular is a very attractive intrastate project that is likely to complete relatively quickly. The exposure to the Permian is important because the Permian production is likely to grow quickly. So a whole lot more supporting infrastructure will probably be needed. This could be the first of many significant Permian projects.

With VTTI, management made a major diversification move, and we think it's a good one. The VTTI merger needs time to work out and management could have helped the situation by noting that the acquisition was not immediately accretive but has some very long-term enticing prospects. Now several of the terminals either are building or have expansion projects. So that income from VTTI should rise throughout next year. As for some of the intrastate Texas expansion plans that are underway, they just announced an open season.

Valuation

Currently, BPL is trading at a Price-to-DCF ratio of 9.6 times, which is very cheap for this large and high-quality company. We would argue that a price/DCF ratio of 12 times is a very reasonable valuation for this quality company, and likely to be achieved within the next 12 months as BPL's earnings improve. This would in a 20% capital gain in a short period of time. In fact, as of December 27, 2017, there are 15 banks and analysts who cover the stock with a consensus rating of "overweight" on the stock, and an average consensus price target of $60.54, suggesting a ~ 26% potential upside from the current price (Source: Wsj.com). This is in line with our analysis.

MLP Tax Update

One of the reasons that many midstream MLPs sold off in the past few months related to uncertainties about the new tax reforms, and a widespread investors' views that MLPs will be negatively impacted by the new tax changes. Well, the new tax plan is out, and MLPs will clearly benefit from the new pass-through entity provisions. It is important to understand how this works. Owners of units in MLPs do not pay tax on distributions. Instead, they pay income tax on the income reported by the MLP in the K-1 issued to the owner of the unit (which is generally less than the distributions). The tax on this income, which is paid by MLP shareholders, will be reduced by roughly 20% due to the pass-through provisions of the new law. This tax reduction will make MLPs more attractive to investors and likely to increase appetite for this sector.

Risks

There are several risk factors to consider. The notable ones are:

Execution risk: The VTTI merger poses some execution risks, and it is possible that benefits from this investments could take longer than the year 2020 to materialize. This could result in continued weakness for the stock. Counter-party risk: BPL lost one of its major customer and this shows that customer loss is real risk for this company which could clearly impact the bottom line. Having said that, BPL's customers in general tend to be high-quality ones with whom the company has established a long-term relationship. It is also worth to note that no customer contributes more than 10% of BPL's consolidated revenue, which somehow reduces this risk.

Conclusion

The market has a very dim view of the midstream section lately. Buckeye Partners has one of the better long-term records of accomplishment in the midstream area. Sometimes one does not have to speculate to earn speculative returns. In this case, just investing for the recovery of the limited partnership with an above-average track record carries an asymmetric return. Usually the hardest part is to go against the market sentiment and “wait out” the return to favor.

All that really needs to happen for an above-average return is for the market to realize that Buckeye Partners will probably continue its historical growth. That realization would leave to at least a 20% increase in the current stock price. The generous yield of 10.5% is icing on the cake. Management recently delayed the usual quarterly dividend hike, but the business appears to be on its normal growth path. Mr. Market fears about the distribution are not rational. An experienced management such as is present in this company sharply reduces the chances of an unfavorable outcome. It is situations like this that create great buying opportunities for solid high-yield stocks such as BPL.

