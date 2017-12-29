Best Buys In The AI Race, Part IV: The Dark Horses

Alteryx, Inc. and Wix.com are both well positioned to grow within this sector of the AI Revolution.

The high cost and low supply of AI programmers will create huge demand for AI driven software and web services in the years to come.

This series has already investigated GPU chip designers and a data storage manufacturer as direct play on the AI Revolution. This article will take a leap downstream of the market and check out two small to medium-cap players in the software and web design sectors poised for big growth ahead.

AI as a software is expected to grow from $3.2B in 2016 to $89.8B by 2025, according to research firm Tractica. This represents a 28x increase from last year and provides a peek at the potential opportunity ahead of us as investors. A recent article from NYTimes paints the picture clear:

In the entire world, fewer than 10,000 people have the skills necessary to tackle serious artificial intelligence research…

The supply-demand for AI programmers is disproportionately skewed. 10,000 AI experts is only 1 per 755,000 people in the world for an industry that forecast to add 1.7% to global GDP by 2035. Competition for these programmers is so fierce that companies are willing to pay incentives well above their $500k salaries. This means that small and medium sized businesses are unable to afford an AI programmer on their staff to keep up with larger competition. Enter AI software.

AI as a software offers the benefits of Deep Learning at a fraction of the development costs. Software developers absorb the exceedingly high costs of AI programmers and amortize those costs out by selling subscription packages for the AI software. Meanwhile, the small and medium sized businesses owners reap the benefit of having AI capabilities at their fingertips.

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Software

Based on a recent study from Alteryx presented in their investor presentation, 94% of organizations use multiple data resources with 60%+ managing five or more different sources. This translates into hours lost manually manipulated and combing through data. Extensive data sets must be access, prepared, and cleansed before being integrated to allow for analytical coding. Expensive software and labor are usually required to create the app for output. This is where AYX makes its value proposition: delivering machine learning/AI capability to the common business user.

The nice thing about AYX is that its platform is scalable and can pull in additional data sources to learn from, like census, credit scores, traffic and maps, etc. Being an all-encompassing SAS provider, any average Joe like myself can run analytics without needing coding or advanced analytical skills. This means I can harness the power of deep learning to spot trends and opportunities with my business that would have otherwise been nearly impossible.

What’s so impressive about AYX is that it has a very diverse blue-chip customer base with household names like P&G, GE, Ford, HP, Microsoft, Home Depot, McDonald’s Coke. This not only establishes a broad foundation of revenue streams, but reinforces AYX’s calculated TAM of $19B from 2016. Add in the additional $10B opportunity from the 21 million advanced data prep spreadsheet users worldwide, and AYX has a huge opportunity ahead of it.

Since 2014, AYX has seen 50% CAGR revenues and 52% y/y revenue growth this year alone. Meanwhile, cost of goods sold and operating expenses only grew 31% and 35% y/y, significantly outpaced by revenues. While the company is not forecast to be earning positive before 2019, its free cash flows (FCF) have entered positive territory at $6.4M over the trailing twelve months. This is a positive sign for future valuation of the stock and opens the door for more analyst coverage as the stock becomes easier to value.

Image Source: Excel Spreadsheet using Income Statement data

Management also expects both its gross margins and operating margins to increase over time, eventually allowing the company to start reporting positive earnings.

“We expect our gross margin to increase modestly over the long term.”

“We expect research and development cost and SG&A to decrease as a percentage of revenue over the long term.”

Most of AYX’s operating costs are employee related. It also sports a very clean and easy to follow income statement. 95% of its revenues originate from its subscription revenue model, translating into a highly visible business model. AYX also sports a 133% net revenue retention and has no unusual expenses to report. All in all, this company should be an easy one to monitor and follow as an investment.

AYX sits on a very comfortable cash position of $95M with no long-term debt, which makes me comfortable as an investor. With current year forecast revenues at $129M and a P/S ratio of 11, AYX is just beginning to scratch the surface on its potential opportunity.

But buyer beware. At $1.5B market cap, this is a small cap stock sitting 25% above its Morningstar fair value after rocketing 67% this year. This makes it a prime target for short seller attacks near term. For those with patience and a longer runway however, this stock appears to have the legs and room to run.

The nearest comparable company to Wix.com would be GoDaddy.com if GoDaddy were to grow an artificially intelligent brain and develop its own eye for design. WIX originally laid its foundation as a web site developer, but has sense blasted away all competition by introducing the world’s first web development package run by artificial intelligence.

New subscribers to WIX are asked a few simple questions about the user’s business before the AI algorithms comb through billions of website designs to find the perfect customized match. This process only takes a couple of minutes and even gathers content from around the web and social media to strengthen the user’s website.

Subscription are inexpensive, ranging from $5 to $40. This business model appears to be working as customer retention is extremely high and revenues continue to accelerate. WIX has essentially created a self-sustaining revenue model where each year brings addiitonal revenues to its recurring subscription base. As of this last quarter, revenues accelerated 46% y/y, faster than the 43% growth in each of the prior two years

Image Source: Company Overview November - December 2017

However, like AYX, WIX also reports earnings in the red. But it appears that they are managing spending exceedingly well as OPEX continues to fall as a percent of revenues. This is a great sign for investors and puts them on pace for positive earnings of $0.52 per share in 2018. FCF’s are already positive for WIX and grew an impressive 91% y/y to $70M on a TTM basis. This is a good sign for those looking for some certainty in the value of the stock, as fair value analysis using DCF is much more reliable when FCF is historically positive.

With a heavy 53% of its employees devoted to R&D and already strong history of innovation, it appears WIX should continue to lead the market in innovation and gain market share. Below are results from WIX’s search traffic from Google Trends, showing an increase in interest relative to its competition. With an absence of market share information, this is a decent gauge on whether a service provider is gaining in popularity or not.

Finally, WIX’s sticky subscription model appears to incentive users to roll their agreements into an annual subscription, as shown below in the subscription breakdown. Most small to medium sized business owners would prefer to deal with the day to day of operations and avoid losing focus in the weeds of website development. This is where I see WIX differentiating itself in that its AI algorithms do all of the thinking and designing for you. Having a superior AI manage your website at an low cost is significantly more attractive than spending the hours yourself and forking up the cash for a professional developer.

I like WIX at its current price, which is a hair north of its Morningstar fair value of $59 per share and only 6.9 P/S ratio with a history of 40%+ annual revenues growth.

Conclusions

Based on this high level analysis, WIX appears to be the more attractive buy based on today's share prices. Longer term, AYX may be better positioned to grow as it sells a more diverse product line to deep pocketed customers within a larger market. As mentioned in previous articles, I will wait to see which way the wind blows into the New Year and look to buy both should the market (and these AI related stocks) correct.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WIX, AYX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.