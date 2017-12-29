EIA 914 - Massive Growth From Lower 48

China demand is stronger than expected as SPR imports only explained part of the import jumps, and Teapot refineries are set to see a massive increase in quota next year.

Even with October showing such stellar growth, U.S. crude storage has moved lower, providing confirmation that the market is significantly tighter than we thought previously.

How does all of this translate into oil balance in 2018? We see the deficit weakening by 200k to 300k b/d.

Rystad's forecast for 10 million b/d exit in the U.S. will likely come true given our estimate adjustments below.

Welcome to the "holy cow" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Let's start off by saying that the EIA 914 report blew everyone's expectations out of the water. Although on the surface it shows October U.S. oil production growing by 167k b/d to 9.637 million b/d from 9.470 million b/d, you have to factor in that the Gulf of Mexico saw production decline by ~200k b/d. That would put the ex-hurricane U.S. oil production at 9.837 million b/d -- an increase of 367k b/d in one month.

Two weeks ago, we published an article detailing our thoughts on U.S. oil production and what we expect. We said that we thought the U.S. would average 9.952 million b/d in 2018 or about 70k b/d lower than EIA's STEO. That's now looking way too low given the latest figures.

EIA 914

Let's dig into the meat of this report. This is what production looks like with monthly vs. weekly now:

(Note: The dotted line for November is the weekly U.S. oil production + average adjustment.)

Where did the growth come from?

Alaska: +25k b/d m-o-m

New Mexico: +24k b/d m-o-m

North Dakota: +83k b/d m-o-m

Oklahoma: +24k b/d m-o-m

Texas: +206k b/d m-o-m

Declines came mostly in the Gulf of Mexico, which resulted from Hurricane Nate, which saw production decline by ~200k b/d.

Let's talk about Texas first

Here's what we see from the EIA's DUC report, which details how many wells were completed and how this all corresponds to the monthly report just released:

Since June, we saw Permian and Eagle Ford well completions increase from 408 wells per month to 524 wells per month. That's an increase of about 28.4%.

Here's another look at the pace of the well completions between the Permian and Eagle Ford:

As you can see in the chart above, the increase in well completions in the Texas region has come entirely from the Permian, so this leads us to believe that the recent increase in Texas is entirely from the ramp up we saw in well completions from June 2017 to November 2017.

But as you can also see from the chart, the pace of the increase in well completions has stalled and, as a result, U.S. oil production growth in November and December won't see the same level of production increases we saw in October.

What does that mean for U.S. oil production in November and December?

In our weekly oil storage reports, we blamed the adjustment on other factors, like the EIA overstating refinery throughput. But with this EIA 914 report, the adjustment is predominantly centered on U.S. oil production being understated in the EIA weekly storage reports.

Taking the weekly U.S. oil production average and adding on the average adjustment, this is what we get:

Source: EIA

For November, U.S. oil production is potentially on pace to reach 10.134 million b/d if one were to take the weekly and add the adjustment. In December, we will be at 10.055 million b/d with data up until last week.

What's interesting to note in all of this is that U.S. shale producer guidance coming into 2017 became very Q4-weighted. We knew looking at the production guidance that most of the production growth would come in in Q4, but we severely underestimated just how much production would come online.

Another interesting point to note is that with production growth so heavily skewed in Q4, Q1 2018 will likely see flat to moderated growth as the flush production will be met with hyperbolic decline rates. Growth should resume in Q2, with most of the production growth in 2018 likely second-half weighted again.

If November and December come in at 10.134 million b/d and 10.055 million b/d, respectively, that would put the 2017 U.S. oil production average at 9.422 million b/d. On an year-over-year basis, that's growth of 657k b/d from 2016's average of 8.765 million b/d.

What does this mean for 2018 U.S. oil production?

The more important question to ask now is: What will happen in 2018? What will U.S. oil production look like? In a press release out from Rystad Energy today, Rystad once again calls for U.S. oil production to end 2017 at 10 million b/d.

Source: Rystad

In our "Perfect Storm" article, we criticized and questioned how Rystad reached its conclusion of 9.9 million b/d by end of December, and we were wrong to have made that statement. Looking back at our criticism of their analysis, we underestimated how fast well completions would increase into year-end.

Because December will likely see U.S. oil production end closer to ~10 million b/d, it changes the calculation for how we see year-over-year growth. Surprisingly, even though U.S. oil production is expected to grow some ~1.2 million b/d exit-to-exit again in 2018, most of the growth will be H2-weighted, which then puts the yearly average at only ~10.3 to ~10.4 million b/d.

On a year-over-year basis, that puts U.S. oil production growth at around ~1 million b/d. That reduces our storage draw estimates by just ~200k to ~300k b/d, leaving a deficit of -400k b/d to -500k b/d in global oil market imbalance.

What does that mean for oil markets heading into 2018?

Oil bears today may be rejoicing over the news that the EIA 914 came out materially stronger than expected, but while surface news is worthy of celebration from the bear camp, the fact remains that October data is now two-month-old news. In the meantime, U.S. crude storage has continued to accelerate to the downside, with OECD storage now at just 111 million bbls in surplus.

Some will point out that U.S. crude exports have been the reason why U.S. crude storage continues to draw. So we must ask: Even with the U.S. exporting a record amount over the last three months, why have the global oil markets remained unbelievably tight?

As we've said before, the real oil bull thesis is contingent on years of low capex impacting non-OPEC supplies. While we were definitely too bearish on U.S. shale production, we also underestimated just how tight global storage continues to be and how strong demand is worldwide. Just yesterday, China announced that teapot refineries will see import quotas jump 76.6% year over year. In addition, concerns in the market that the bulk of the China demand increase in 2017 came from SPR stockpiling turned out to be false.

Only 87.7k b/d of China crude imports translated into storage, and this should be a big red flag to oil bears that demand is not slowing in China.

While our 2018 oil market balance deficit decreased to -400k to -500k b/d, we are using ~1.4 million b/d of demand growth in 2018. Our 200k to 300k b/d revision can easily be eclipsed by another year of stellar demand growth, and as has been the case in 2017.

In our view, the oil markets will need all the growth U.S. shale can provide from here on out. Non-OPEC supply declines will become more apparent, and global storage tightness will persist. The first obvious signs of market rebalancing will come in Q1 2018, as we laid out in our article titled "Sentiment Setup: How Will The Oil Rally Play Out In 2018?" Even with U.S. shale now growing faster than expected, we continue to see the oil market being in deficit in 2018 and providing tailwind for much higher oil prices. We are still forecasting $70/bbl WTI average in 2018.

