Rexel Plugged Into Improving Trends

Amazon is a threat to industrial distributors, but likely not as big of a threat as feared to Rexel, given Rexel's important offerings in project planning/design and other services.

Key high-margin markets like France and Scandinavia are looking healthy going into 2018 and should offer above-average growth on strength in both residential and non-residential construction.

Distribution is a tough business, and Amazon's (AMZN) entry into industrial distribution has not made life any easier for companies like Grainger (GWW), Fastenal (FAST), Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY), or WESCO (WCC). Even so, I think there's a worthwhile opportunity in Rexel today, as the market seems to be overestimating the threat from Amazon, and underestimating the benefits to be had from an improving construction market in Europe, self-directed internal improvements, and the benefits to be had from further consolidation.

I don't expect torrid revenue growth from Rexel, but I do expect some growth and improving margins to drive more compelling FCF growth, as new management responds to an activist investor's involvement with far-ranging self-improvement initiatives. With around 20% to 25% upside from here, Rexel looks well worth considering.

Rexel's ADRs are not liquid, and that is a shame. Investors can nevertheless look to the Paris-listed shares (RXL.PA) which have far more liquidity and which are available through many larger brokerages.

Building Upon Improving Opportunities

Although the non-residential construction cycle is long in the tooth in the U.S., the same is not true in Europe where Rexel generates more than half of its sales. France in particular appears to be in much better shape, and Rexel enjoys better than 30% share in this key market. Multi-family and commercial construction has already been showing some positive momentum, with third quarter organic sales up more than 9% against an overall organic company growth rate of 5%. Scandinavia, too, is looking quite strong going into 2018, and Germany could offer more growth as (or "if") residential activity starts picking up. The U.K. is liable to be the exception, but Rexel's strong share here (around 25%) should help preserve margins even if the revenue growth opportunities are lackluster.

Although construction accounts for around two-thirds of Rexel's business, manufacturing is still a significant part of the business. Here, too, I believe there is worthwhile growth potential. Automation, IoT, and energy efficiency (including the addition of renewable sources) are all emerging trends across the manufacturing end-market, and the low-voltage products and controls that Rexel distributes are key to embracing those trends - not to mention the design and service work that distinguishes Rexel from being "just" a reseller of products. To that end, I would note that Rexel and Rockwell (ROK) have a long-standing relationship on the automation side and the growth in automation installations is likely to be mutually beneficial. I would also note the recent improvements in revenue growth and the growth outlook for low-voltage equipment suppliers like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), Legrand (LGRSY), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) - all of whom are business partners of Rexel.

Self-Improvement A Key Part Of The Story

Rexel's performance in the handful of years up to and through 2016 was not exceptional, and that has driven a change in management and management strategy. In no small part through the actions of an activist investor, Rexel named a new CEO in 2016 and the company is undergoing an internal restructuring effort. In simple terms, the effort is focused on "doubling down" where Rexel is already strong, exiting markets/opportunities that are subscale and underwhelming (and likely to remain so), and fixing those areas that are underperforming.

Europe needs little work; margins have recently been below the long-term (10-year) average, but a lot of that has to do with the difference in construction and economic activity between now and then. As activity improves in key areas like France, Scandinavia, and Germany, margins should improve and return to more historical norms.

The U.S. is a different story. Margins here have lagged those of Europe for some time. Part of that is due to the company's lack of scale - in contrast to the 25%-plus share that Rexel enjoys in areas like France and Scandinavia, the company's share in the U.S. is only around 5% (where the company trails Sonepar, WESCO, and Greybar). What's more, Rexel's geographic coverage in the U.S. is spotty, and hasn't historically had the best exposure to growth markets (like those states in the Sunbelt).

Rexel management is in the process of repositioning this business. Restructuring the sales force, re-emphasizing value-added services (including more end-market specialists), and pushing more digital initiatives (including expanded e-commerce) are all significant parts to the plan. Rexel is also investing in branches in the U.S., and the process of investing in new branches and more specialists is weighing on margins in the near term. While Rexel is unlikely to generate the same sort of margins in the U.S. that it does in Europe, owing to the difference in market share, I do believe the company can improve margins by about 100bp, driving a roughly 10% improvement in operating earnings.

Rexel should also benefit from ABB's acquisition of GE's (GE) Industrial Solutions business. Supply chain issues with GE-IS have compromised Rexel's business to the tune of around $250 million of revenue and ABB's efforts to improve and turn around this business should also help Rexel in the coming years. While ABB is just one of Rexel's suppliers, the company is strong in low-voltage in Europe and desires a bigger presence in the U.S.; possibly setting the stage for a "win-win" for Rexel.

Amazon Looks Scary, But May Not Be Such A Threat

Amazon's entry into industrial distribution has certainly rattled investors, but it remains to be seen to what extent Amazon will truly disrupt Rexel's fortunes. A key part of Rexel's value proposition is the high level of service it offers - working closely with customers to determine their project needs and how best to achieve those needs through project planning and product selection. Does anybody really believe that Amazon is going to offer the same sort of coordinated planning and design services? Amazon will likely be able to beat Rexel on price in many cases, but assembling the wrong collection of parts and pieces would destroy a lot of that value and Rexel helps customers get it right from the beginning.

Amazon will have some impact on Rexel. Rexel's e-commerce business is modest outside of areas like Scandinavia and it is something that the company is working on improving (including in areas like the U.S.). Still, I would estimate that only about a quarter of Rexel's business is truly exposed to Amazon's efforts, and Rexel still has certain advantages including the comprehensiveness of the product offering and the fact that electrical products (which tend to be big and bulky) aren't necessarily ideal for the traditional Amazon model.

The Opportunity

I do not believe construction in Western Europe and the U.S. is a hand-over-fist growth opportunity, so I don't expect torrid revenue growth from Rexel. That said, there are opportunities for Rexel to build its share in the U.S. (through greater service emphasis, new branches, and a more concentrated regional focus) and benefit from emerging trends like building/factory automation, industrial IoT, and renewable energy in Europe and North America. While Rexel could have some leverage to ongoing urbanization and automation in emerging markets, Rexel has relatively modest exposure here.

I do expect more meaningful improvements in margins, as Rexel leverages its strong share in Europe to take advantage of this upswing in construction activity, and as the company's self-improvement efforts in the U.S. drive around 100bp of segment margin improvement. All told, I believe Rexel can lift its FCF margins toward 4% over time (with a long-term average closer to 3.5%), versus a historical average closer to 3%. That may not sound like a lot, but pairing just a half-point long-term FCF margin improvement with around 3% revenue growth can drive low double-digit annualized FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back suggests a fair value around 20% to 25% above today's price. With the company looking at an improving environment in Europe (more than half of its revenue base) and on the cusp of realizing some of the benefits of its restructuring/turnaround efforts in the U.S., I believe there are some worthwhile tailwinds. I also expect investors to be a little calmer about Amazon's true significance in the market next year, though that remains more of a wildcard.

Rexel is not easy for most American investors to own, but I believe it is worth the hassle. Europe's residential and non-residential construction activity should show good growth in 2018 and Rexel is a strong way to play that trend and take advantage of what appears to be some meaningful undervaluation.

