TheBaron Investing: 2017 Year In Review

It is best not to compare your results or over analyze your performance too much, but surely once a year is okay.

Although I do not have all the numbers from my passive portfolio, I can do an overview which I hope people find interesting.

2017 was a good year for my investment portfolio (as it was for most of us I imagine).

2017 has been quite a year, I nearly had a panic attack post-election from 2016 as I had fully invested in anticipation of a Hillary Clinton "steady as she goes" win (more later), and got to watch in real time as futures were decimated... Sort of interesting how that turned out over a year later:

What a monstrous win for all of the investor class, hopes of tax reform to ease corporate taxes (among many other things, but the tax reform has actually been passed) fueled a market that took headwinds in stride. I was conservatively positioned in my own opinion and managed some decent returns even despite that. As my total portfolio has grown, so has my performance, which is likely a fluke (but I will take it).

Total Return by Investment Type

I am a Canadian investor, and as such my investments are split into four major groups:

Pension Funds - Similar to a 401k, the funds are invested in a variety of different mutual fund type investments.

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) - My self-directed 401k equivalent.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) - My self-directed Roth-IRA equivalent.

Taxable Investment Account - My margin investing account.

*Please keep in mind that all returns are generated as of the end of trading December 28th, 2017*

Pension (Passive) - Matched the market, minus fees ~12% (due to high Canadian weighting)

My pension funds are invested almost exclusively in the most aggressive equity funds available in each (I have three active pensions at the moment). This whole category has performed in line with the Canadian and American markets, which have returned around 20% this year from the US market and about 8% for the Canadian market net of fees (I have not received all of their information yet, will likely receive in time for taxes in the New Year).

Aside from a relatively small amount in one of the worst pension's I have ever had the aggravation of being locked into, the performance can be presumed to be acceptable. For those following my other articles, this is a big reason my active portfolio looks the way it does, a good portion of my investable funds are "professionally managed" allowing me to experiment and invest my active portfolio as I wish.

Matching the market, minus some fees, is exactly what I planned for this chunk of my total portfolio, and I am definitely glad to see such an impressive market return for the year.

RRSP (Passive) - Nearly matched the market for a product that should never do that - ~18% this year

The surprise of the year has been my active RRSP portfolio. Although my plan is to continue allocating to a broadly diversified ETF investment as I allocate more funds within the self-directed RRSP, my investment in a unique product has generated returns substantially higher than I would have ever guessed.

I have discussed it previously in my article about StorageVault Canada. I am invested in a "Labor-Sponsored Venture Capital Corporation" or LSVCC which are provincially focused RRSP eligible investments.

How they are organized is higher income individuals can utilize them as a diversifier as well as lower the investor's tax bill (with both the RRSP benefit and a tax credit from the Province and Federally). This is where the return generally comes from, as you receive 30-40% of the investment back (depending on your tax bracket) in cash during tax time. Assuming the investment does not lose money, you will end the required holding period (6-10 years, depending on the investment) with a return of 4.4% a year (if you receive 35% and are required to hold for 8 years).

I had a fairly lucrative position along with some side income and decided I should lower my overall tax bill (because why not?) with this product. My expectations were that the fund would grow about 1% per year, plus the tax benefit, then I could reinvest in another product when the time comes. This lowered the current tax bill and gave me an expected total return of about 43%, or 5.4% per annum (assumptions same as previous as I no longer remember the details).

This product did about that until this year, where the return ballooned 18% in a single calendar year (as shown). This kept up to the market for a product whose management team charges excessive fees for their services (then again, with that kind of return perhaps they deserve it).

This is a onetime return likely, but it should increase fund flows into the fund next year (as retail investors chase returns) which is extra insurance from the product disappearing altogether as has happened in the past (as fellow investment professionals like to remind me).

TFSA & Taxable Accounts (Active) - Outperformed benchmark ~27%

The TFSA and the taxable account make up my active fund investments and have produced a return I am very happy with so far this year (my funds are split between the two accounts, but are aggregated in the following chart).

My holdings have been shared with readers since November 28th, and that return is approximately 5% since that time. Total returns for the active portfolio has been fairly good overall standing at about 27.5% compared to the 22% total return for SPY and 8.8% total return for the TSX 60, my personal benchmark (I invest almost exclusively in Canadian companies in my active portfolio).

It seems humourous to talk about returns over such short-time periods, but if I am lucky enough to continue writing for Seeking Alpha into the future I will need this article for reference.

Three Biggest Winners In 2017

BETAPRO VIX Short-Term Futures Inverse Fund - Previous Long-Term Holding - No Article or Disclosure

For most of early 2017 I was long a product that was short the VIX (short volatility), a large bet that carried over after I made it in preparation for a Hillary Clinton win in November of last year and was pleasantly surprised at the outcome (though the night of I was in full panic mode). Once the shock passed and the market recovered (and surpassed previous highs) it was my belief that if the market could handle Donald Trump becoming President of the United States in stride there was nothing that would stop its rise (I am being facetious, but still). My only regret is not going long for longer, I finally sold out the last of the position and transitioned to a less risky position in mid November.

This product is functionally equivalent to VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX ETN (XIV) or Proshares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) to my understanding, though I have only used the Canadian market equivalent.

Hard to calculate my total return on the product as I moved a position in and out of it over time (and the weighting varied a lot over my investment horizon). Total one-year return for the fund was about 174%.

Village Farms International - Current Active Holding - Disclosed and Article

My biggest winner for current holdings for 2017 so far has been Village Farms International (OTCQX:VFFIF). This company has performed very well as it is transitioning from a greenhouse producer of vegetables to a medical marijuana grower. I wish I could say I owned this company since the first announcement, I rediscovered this company not long before I wrote about my ownership in Seeking Alpha.

The idea has returned 26.9% since first disclosure (31 days), 20.4% since position increase notice (13 days) and 10.1% since article publication (15 days). It is a volatile position, so who knows if it will maintain the top spot, though I have high hopes going into 2018. Total one-year return sits at about 475%, so suffice to say I wish I found it sooner.

Questor Technology Incorporated - Previous Active Holding - No Article or Disclosure

Just before I started publishing articles actively again (sold out of the position in early November) I found and invested in Questor Technology (OTC:QUTIF). I did not hold the position for very long, just caught some upside before moving to another position as I felt the rise was overdone. It has risen since then and has been on a tear recently. Total return for 2017 was 277% so I wish I had found it sooner.

Other notable returns include Northview Apartments (OTC:NPRUF), CRH Medical (NYSEMKT:CRHM), Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Three Biggest Losers of 2017

Patient Home Monitoring (PHMZF) - Previous Active Holding - Previous Article

Another company that may require a new article, the company's new growth strategy did not sit well with investors and it ended up losing more money this year, including over the time period I was owning it. Although it is up for this year, it is well off its highs and well below the value I attributed to it when I initially published on it. I have lost previously on the stock but lost approximately 10% this year.

CIBT Education Group (MBAIF) - Previous Active Holding - No Article or Disclosure

This company is in an interesting field (student housing in Vancouver) and may warrant an article and more exploration as it trends down. I found this company near it's high, and as a company who becomes less risky as its stock price increases I held past the high and sold late. The company is still up this year, but I personally lost about 6% on the position while I held it.

Trading Too Much

Although I keep my active portfolio a relatively small amount of my overall portfolio, a drag on my returns is due to my trading habits (and relatively high cost of trading). In this portfolio, I have a bad habit of initiating new positions and moving positions quite a bit as I try to prepare it for new circumstances or find new investments that fit my criteria. This was a major motivation for posting my research and portfolio on Seeking Alpha to keep myself looking long-term and ensuring I do not trade too often, or have a damn good rationale for when I do.

This was a banner year, so finding any stocks that managed to lose money is a stretch for anyone. Trading too much might be a cop out, but as I was exploring my companies many had terrific performance, but I sold out too soon or did not get in early enough (rather than actually losing money).

A rising tide lifts all boats, but staying on those boats is key to success.

Seeking Alpha

My number of followers has increased about from about 220 to 412 at last count, which I am truly grateful for. Active followers have also increased from about 48 to 131. I have written 9 (or 11) new articles this year so far.

My most popular article this year was regarding Village Farms International, which you can view here.

My least popular article was about American River Bank (NASDAQ:AMRB), which can be viewed here.

My best performing investment recommendation in the new year was Village Farms at a 26.9% return in a month.

My worst performing investment recommendation this year was Flexible Solutions International (FSI) which has declined 3.2% since recommendation, you can view that here.

Lessons Learned

As an investor, this is my second year of outperformance (relative to my benchmarks). Since I began investing I have always tried risky "bets" but kept most of my funds in relatively safe investment categories. I have also tended to focus on the Canadian market due to my familiarity with it, ease of investing, cost of investing and my belief that non-Canadian's over focus on oil and gas on Canada's major markets prevent proper valuations for non-oil and gas related companies.

I also realized that I over-trade and do not flesh out my reasoning and decisions in a trackable way. Part of why I decided to begin disclosing the trades in my personal TFSA portfolio is to showcase my belief in my investing method and to ensure that I have a record for my future self of why I made investment decisions. Combine that with feedback from users and I will have a track-able method of evaluating my performance and the increasing (or decreasing) ability to find and invest in great companies.

As we head into 2018, almost every investor likely has some impressive results. The markets are heading higher and appear to have no interest in slowing down. I have aligned my portfolio in companies I believe are a great value now, with the anticipation of market weakness going forward. This helps give me peace of mind even though for some classes of investor my portfolio is very risky. That dividend re-investment and investing in companies with some downside protection or growth potential should help me stick to my long-term game plan even if the yearly performance takes a hit next year. It's all about the future.

Conclusion

With this new format I have gained a number of followers and I would like to thank you for your support. I am hoping to continue my article posting into next year and beyond. I hope that readers get some valuable information from the articles I post and will continue to share and contribute to my idea's as time goes on.

Happy investing and happy New Year.

