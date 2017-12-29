CenturyLink Has Leveled Up

A special look at shareholder value and its sustainability has me overly optimistic for a superior market return over the next 5-6 years.

With the sector's aim at inorganically expanding its services to boost margins and income streams, CenturyLink recently closed their acquisition of Level 3 Communications, a company close to home.

(Author Note: This is article #7 of a series of 10 articles on undervalued value stocks I will be releasing over the next two months to form my 2020 investment portfolio; comments and feedback welcomed!)

#7: CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers.

Investment Thesis

The telecom industry has faced some tough headwinds over the past several years as a saturated environment with limited user growth forced a pricing war hurting profits and margins, causing companies to look outside their usual tool box to grow users and income. As most other telecom companies looked into content as AT&T (T) did with DirecTV and Time Warner (TWX) alongside mergers from giants like T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S), CenturyLink opted to grow closer to home with the acquisition of Level 3 Communications.

As the integration allows for better positioning in the overall market space, the company is setting course to regain some lost market share with new offerings allowing for a more complete package to its customers.

As a company with relatively high cash flows (under normal circumstances) it remains a high payout enterprise, paying out 50% to 120% of its retained earnings back to shareholders, primarily in the form of a quarterly dividend. This allows for long term investors to capitalize on the company's cash while waiting for the aforementioned inorganic and organic growth factors to kick in post acquisition and restructuring plan. Currently, the company yields an annual 12.53% return on dividend alone, with no price appreciation allowing investors to easily outperform broad markets with no price movement. The sustainability of such a high payout and net income growth factors will be reviewed comprehensively later on in the article.

With its new offerings, I believe the company will be able to recapture some lost market share and continue and generate meaningful cash flow for shareholders with renewed and new contract wins with its new offerings.

Telecom Saturation

Domestic saturation of their core business is hurting overall expansion efforts and is causing the fight for market share to yield lower prices hurting margins and profits. As a limited amount of both infrastructure and population to adapt their overall product portfolio, companies like CenturyLink and others have reduced prices over 50% over the past several years in some of their population based subscriptions services causing a hindrance to profitability.

Looking for alternative inorganic growth measures, most telecommunication companies like Verizon (VZ), AT&T and Comcast (CMCSA) have opted to expand into content and online delivery methods like Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo's (AABA) internet business to increase content delivery and offerings.

Company Fit: Level 3

Level 3's network and internet services alongside security operations service millions of individuals and enterprises with its miles upon miles of fiber routes and online services offerings. CenturyLink has chosen the somewhat organic expansion route rather than opt into a different field, which I believe is the right choice, given the high degree of competition in the market especially now with numerous new players and old ones like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS) and even Apple (AAPL).

The organic business integration will allow CenturyLink to both leverage Level 3's business offerings and allow for a complete services package to its customers without developing its own products which tend to take time and money they don't have a lot of. The integration not only allows a consolidation on both ends of the company to push a better margin and SG&A environment but it presents a solid R&D and a customer advantage who now can access the full package of services through CenturyLink they can't really get from other providers like its closest competitors.

Another benefit of the Level 3 acquisition is its tax synergies, totaling over $2 billion annually allowing for a significant overall boost to net income to sustain its high payout and restructuring efforts by conserving cash.

Organic Measures

Restructuring initiatives, although taking time, are beginning to show some signs of relief on the company's bottom line with its previously announced layoffs and corporate restructuring plan, expected to save the company several 100's of millions of dollars annually. The company's legacy royalty business was losing around $600 million annually causing the company to both restructure its business segment and lay off employees in the segment to offset those losses and so far the company's overall savings are seeming to work out. This is not to be said that the net income environment is improving but the overall organic business model is showing signs of improvement as of their latest quarterly filings and should improve further with the complete integration of Level 3 Communication's business offerings through 2018/9.

Shareholder Value

The company currently pays a quarterly dividend to the sum of $0.54 per share, yielding 12.43% annually based on a share price of $17.24. This payout far exceeds projected market growth for the next 5 years and allows for a high rate payout as the company works on restructuring its core offerings and integrating Level 3's offerings to work seamlessly on renewing contracts.

Previous share repurchases of over $4 billion from 2014 through 2016 made a big difference in the company's bottom line throughout the years and with a lack of a plan in the last year as turnaround plans were formed and cash was "conserved" for the Level 3 and restructuring activities, it is not out of the question for management to authorize a new plan once these efforts begin to bear fruit in 2019. Since share count has increased following the Level 3 acquisition it is not out of the question for the company to further reduce share count with its future cash flow over increasing the high dividend alongside reducing its debt on maturities.

Sustainability

Cash flow sustainability is a key issue for the company given the very high yield the company produces attracting dividend investors meaning any cut in the company's annual yield can cause a flee of these investors and severe downward pressure on the stock.

Provided in more detail on the sustainability of the company's payout can be found in Esekla's article Leveling The Field For CenturyLink where they lay out how the company's payout goes from 73% to 55% post merger with the addition of the Level 3 shares and cash flow.

Although these numbers changes a bit with the further reduction in the company's bottom line, the sustainability factor remains fairly stable with the company generating roughly (an expected) $5.7 billion in operating cash flow for 2017 covering its debt maturities and interest of $3.316 billion alongside dividend payments of $1.17 billion, leaving some nice wiggle room to further its restructuring initiatives and improve overall margins.

Risk: Debt Load

The number one hindrance to the company is its balance sheet and more notably, its debt. The company holds $24.85 billion in long term debt and faces heavy maturities heading into the later years beginning in 2019. However, based on the aforementioned cash flow figures, these are expected to be easily executable with operating cash flow and once the Level 3 tax deductions and consolidation comes into full effect, will only increase overall cash synergies and allow for a smoother operating environment.

Debt maturities and cash flow for CenturyLink:

(Source: CenturyLink 10K)

Debt maturities and cash flow for Level 3 Communications:

(Source: Level 3 Communications 10K)

Altogether, the combined company's debt maturities are easily sustainable by their combined cash flow expected for 2017 and 2018. 2019 is expected to see a bump in overall maturity payment on long term debt and interest but as the company's turnaround plan and integration synergies take effect, the company's overall financial position is set to increase to allow for a better cash flow generating environment, evident by sales and EPS growth projections.

Growth Projections

Sales growth is expected to get a nice synergy boost from the Level 3 integration and grow 30% compared to 2017 to $22.80 billion.

(Source: Pinxter Analytics / Company Filings / Bloomberg)

Net income is expected to remain under pressure given the restructuring initiatives alongside higher expenses integrating Level 3 and continued margin contraction until said integration is complete. According to management's guidance and based on analysts covering the stock compiled by Bloomberg, EPS is expected to remain under pressure through 2019 and take a high roar in 2020 to overcome most of the downward pressure faced since 2015.

(Source: Pinxter Analytic / Company Filings / Bloomberg)

Investment Conclusion

Based on the aforementioned factors, I believe the company's organic turnaround plan and inorganic growth measures through its Level 3 acquisition and integration are beginning to yield positive results. Subsequent growth in both sales and net income will begin to show in the next few quarters, resulting in price appreciation.

Beyond the high price growth potential, an investment at current prices -- even if by any chance the high payout ratio is reduced in the form of a dividend cut -- will provide a nice cushion to shareholders and continue to provide a high-yielding quarterly payout of passive income as the payout remains sustainable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.