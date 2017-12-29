Commodities Recap For The Week Ended Dec. 29, 2017

Happy New Year and all the best for 2018!

Highlights:

Happy New Year!

Commodities end 2017 on a positive and bullish note

Gold up 2.40% on the week as the precious recovery continues

Silver moves 4.35% to the upside

Platinum up 1.70% for the week

Palladium makes a new high at $1064.50 and gains 2.87% since the last report

Copper moves 1.85% higher on the week and trades to a high of $3.3220 per pound on March COMEX futures and closes around the $3.30 level

Iron ore 0.70% higher for the week

The Baltic Dry Index reflects winter weakness and posts a 4.48% loss on the week

Lumber edges 0.58% lower for the week

February NYMEX crude oil up 3.34% on the week and closes 2017 above the $60 per barrel level for the first time since 2013 and at the highest level since June 2015

March Brent crude oil closes 3.14% higher on the week and the Brent premium closes at a $6.36 premium to March WTI as Brent rolls to the next active month

Gasoline moves 2.24% higher, and heating oil moves 5.09% to the upside on the week on February futures contracts as both products outperform the raw energy commodity and frigid temperatures grip the U.S.

Crack spreads reflect seasonal trends as the gasoline crack moves 2.91% lower and heating oil crack explodes 8.83% higher on the week

Natural gas stages a dramatic rebound moving 10.48% higher on the week and trades just above the $3 per MMBtu level on the final trading day of 2017. Inventories fall by 112 bcf for the week ending on December 22, higher than market expectations

Ethanol up 1.58% on the week on strength in gasoline

Soybeans move only 0.16% higher for the week

Corn down 0.36% on the week

CBOT wheat rebounds just 0.53% on the week despite record inventories

Sugar follows oil and moves 3.84% higher on the week

Coffee rebounds 4.82% on the week

Cocoa up 4.59% on the week but closes 2017 below $1900 per ton

Cotton up 0.98% on the week and closes above 78 cents for the first time since May as it continues to work its way towards the 80 cents level

FCOJ falls rebounds just 0.55% on the week

Live cattle up 2.51% on the week

Feeder cattle rally 2.98% since last week

Hogs post 2.57% gain since last week and close just below the 72 cents level on the February contract

The dollar index down 1.06% on the March futures contract to finish the year on a bearish note

March long-Bonds close at around 152-28 up 1-25 on the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 24,719 on Friday, December 29, down 35 points on the week ending a spectacular year in equities with a whimper

Bitcoin trading at around the $14,271 level up just $36 or 0.25%, but Ethereum moves to $745 up 15.22% for the week

Price Changes for the Week:

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today. The price is going higher on Jan. 1, 2018, so act fast!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.