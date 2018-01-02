Happy New Year - Today's Editors' Picks

by: SA Editors' Picks

Today's editors' picks are curated by Michael Hopkins.

Happy New Year! I hope you enjoy today's editors' picks:

Chart of the day: U.S. Treasury Yield Curve

Comment of the day, from joesmith323

If you think of a millennial starting to invest and planning their investing life cycle - it is on the order of sixty plus years. I am close to retirement and I am planning a thirty-five year draw down period (to err on the side of caution in case my wife or I live so long).

Based on history, an awful lot can happen in thirty to sixty years.

Image of the day: Happy New Year.

Quote of the day:

Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected. - George Soros

