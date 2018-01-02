Happy New Year - Today's Editors' Picks

Today's editors' picks are curated by Michael Hopkins.
Happy New Year! I hope you enjoy today's editors' picks:
- Bitcoin is not an investment (Blue Harbinger)
- Is this "extraordinary confidence" warranted? (Gary Gordon)
- A big 2018 risk? A flattening yield curve (Eric Parnell)
- Today's market and the 1937 crash (Daniel Carter)
- Navigating the high-income value trap minefield (Trapping Value)
- Not buying or selling, and holding cash (Jim Sloan)
- Researching and owning bonds (Herding Value)
- 2017 a pivot point for LNG shipping (James Catlin)
- Energy investing: Always changing (SA Marketplace)
Chart of the day: U.S. Treasury Yield Curve
Comment of the day, from joesmith323
If you think of a millennial starting to invest and planning their investing life cycle - it is on the order of sixty plus years. I am close to retirement and I am planning a thirty-five year draw down period (to err on the side of caution in case my wife or I live so long).
Based on history, an awful lot can happen in thirty to sixty years.
Image of the day: Happy New Year.
Quote of the day:
Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected. - George Soros
Thanks for reading. Please share your own picks with fellow investors by posting them in the comments.
Have a great day,
Michael