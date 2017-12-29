Snap: Company Not Making My Buy List (Yet)

You've got to hand it to Snap (SNAP) management. The company is not intent on letting the bearish sentiment get the best of it. Agree or not, Snapchat is a legitimate platform...for something. What that something is, no one is exactly sure of yet. Snap will continue to experiment with different features and content, and one recent deal has me focusing on the stock yet again (but I'm not ready to buy yet, as I will explain).

Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal division has hooked up with Snap to create content for the site. As The Hollywood Reporter explained in October, NBCUniversal will help Snap expand its programming with quality storytelling - at least, quality storytelling as far as a digital platform is concerned (that isn't a critical knock; rather, it is a note on the fact that presumably this isn't the kind of stuff NBC itself shows). Although the article and the comments from various players connected to this deal make it sound like one big press release whose substance is questionable, I have to admit I'm a bit taken by the effort (maybe foolishly so, who knows). Maggie Suniewick, head of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, mentioned that she felt there was value to using NBC's expertise in storytelling to find new mythologies that are customized toward the Snap experience...more value than simply showing short segments from already-existing NBC shows. I get that, frankly, and I think it's a useful attitude to have.

In addition, two heavyweight brands in the indie scene, Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, will be on board to create content. That should at the very least imply a welcome minimal level of quality to the enterprise.

What I get from this deal as described in the article is that Snap and NBC's digital cousin intend on incubating as many ideas as possible and then throwing as many filmed proofs-of-concept to the wall to see which ones contain some proverbial adhesiveness. For probably not as much money as Netflix (NFLX) typically spends (an understatement, one assumes) Snap will be able to create and then adjust a portfolio of content that can hopefully attract viewers, advertising dollars and potential subscription business models. NBC, however, isn't afraid of throwing money at Snap - as the article reminds us, the company invested half-a-billion bucks in the social network's initial offer to the public.

But there's a fly buzzing around in the ointment. Time Warner's (TWX) CNN did not find its content-partnership experience with Snap compelling. As this SA news piece reports, the value-add just wasn't there. One might criticize CNN execs for losing patience so quickly -then again, perhaps they had data too dour to ignore.

This apparent failure should not, however, detract from the burgeoning new thesis for Snap - that of a content-platform-in-the-making that will eventually scale. If the company can continue to make strides in this area, then it becomes obvious what the endgame is all about -- catch the consolidation wave and sell out to something bigger. Maybe Comcast, maybe private equity. An established media conglomerate would be better, but money from PE firms is just as valid.

This is why it's so hard to buy the stock. One gets the impression that a few content partnerships will lead to an elevated stock price and a quick sale. That would be a great trade if it happens, but there's an opposite side that argues the stock could be in for years of sideways trading. As an example, I can think of DreamWorks Animation during its time as a separate company - CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg never could seem to find a model for that studio that would allow it to scale its movie output to a degree of growth that would outpace the overhead costs. Katzenberg experimented with different revenue streams as well (including the successful AwesomenessTV multichannel network) before finally selling out to Comcast at a price I suspect was only good enough given all the years he spent trying to get out of the Shrek shadow.

Before I get too negative, however, let me again consider the content Snap wants to create. There will be more partnerships, more tests of advertising models that I assume will make use of buzzwords like "integrated" and "viral" and "contextual marketing." There will be talk of competition with Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) YouTube and Facebook's (FB) video initiatives. Hopefully Snap will become more aggressive in the new media world where filmed entertainment is concerned.

Right now, the company will need new ideas (I don't mean just content ideas) to forge a fresh path of growth. As a stock, it's hard to make a case for a buy thesis. As David Butler described in an article from November, the company is having problems with expanding its user base and generating profits. Also, his article points out that the disparity between top-line growth and income potential is disconcerting. That essentially summarizes the fundamental issue with Snap.

The following chart summarizes the price-action issue:

SNAP data by YCharts





Management, in my mind, probably wants out of this situation as soon as possible. Maybe a media entity will come along that will offer a slight premium and consider taking Snap off the market at what could be considered a value. The other side is that the company still has a market cap of $17 billion, and even that might seem like too much money for a model that hasn't been optimized for the public markets (to say the absolute least). The company's ambition should be to eventually move away from its status as a social media stock and to ultimately get closer to being a media entity that wants to create franchise content that can play on other platforms as well as its own.

While I will watch the NBC/Snap deal, it doesn't convince me that speculation on the stock is warranted. To conclude this brief revisit of Snap, I will state that the stock is still not a buy for my portfolio. At the same time, I'm not convinced it will never be a buy, as some content catalyst could come along that will make me change my mind. Other opinions are welcome.