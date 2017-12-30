Energy Recap: A Look Back At 2017

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap, the final one for 2017. It was another interesting year, with lots of ups and downs in the sector. Here are just a few of the highlights (or lowlights, depending on your perspective):

In November, OPEC announced that the year-old oil production cuts would be extended through the end of 2018. While this move was mostly expected, it remains to be seen exactly how long these cuts will be extended.

The U.S. oil rig count rose by 42% as of year-end 2017 vs. the same period last year.

Growth in the Permian Basin is set to increase in 2018.

U.S. natural gas prices are ending the year at a low point, and given the numerous untapped natural gas reserves here, there isn't much hope of breaking out of this slump anytime soon.

The Saudi Aramco IPO is scheduled for some time in 2018, and it could end up being one of -- if not the -- largest IPOs ever.

The Trump administration was quite aggressive in 2017 in terms of rolling back prior industry regulations and implementing a new tax law that could have a negative impact on sustainable energy.

While 2017 wasn't quite the same "year of energy bankruptcies" that 2016 was, there were still a fair amount. Check out Seeking Alpha author WYCO Researcher's article titled "2017 - A Year In Review For Bankrupt Energy Companies" for more info.

Energy Articles of Note

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Dec. 29, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

We should add that on Friday, Dec. 29, SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) announced that it has emerged from Chapter 11 as a newly reorganized, privately held company.

