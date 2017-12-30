REITs End 2017 On High Note

Pending home sales beat expectations, consistent with mildly improving housing data after a weak summer. Homeownership unaffordability continues to be an issue and will only get worse in 2018.

Tax reform has the potential to significantly alter the dynamics of the housing markets. 2018 may see moderating home price appreciation, dragged down by declining high-end home values.

Retail REITs have seen a resurgence this holiday season as early data indicates that retail spending reached record levels both online and at brick-and-mortar retailers.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 1.4%, one week after dipping nearly 4% amid a global bond rout. The 10-year yield retreated 8 basis points after reaching a nine-month high of 2.50% last week. Retail REITs led the charge this week, rising 2% amid early data points suggesting robust holiday spending. Hotel REITs were the lone real estate sector in negative territory.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 2pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB) continued their surge, rising 1% and pushing their 2017 gains to 60%. Pending home sales beat expectations this week while homebuilder sentiment, new home sales, existing home sales, and single-family housing starts all beat expectations last week. Housing data has improved considerably into year-end after a very weak spring and summer. That said, we believe that the tax reform package will reduce the incentive for homeownership, particularly at the high-end of the housing market. The lower cap on mortgage deductions and the reduced deduction of property taxes will significantly raise the cost of homeownership of luxury houses. We continue to question the media narrative that the tax plan will disproportionally benefit the wealthy. We discuss this in the economic data section below.

Mortgage REITs (REM) climbed 0.8% while international real estate (VNQI and RWX) rose 1.6%. Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short-, Medium-, and Long-Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

Retail REITs continued their recent strength this week. The best-performing REITs this week included UMH Properties (UMH), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), DDR Corp. (DDR), Simon Property (SPG), and Omega Healthcare (OHI).

Hotel REITs were the weakest performers this week amid an otherwise strong quarter. The laggards of the week included Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO), Park Hotels (PK), RLJ Lodging (RLG), Ryman Hospitality (RHP), and LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO).

2018 Outlook

Last week we published our 2018 Real Estate Outlook where we reviewed the performance in the real estate sector over the past year and analyzed the potential catalysts that will move markets in 2018. We raised six questions that should be top of mind for REIT investors heading into the new year.

The REIT ETFs will close out 2017 essentially flat on a price basis, but up roughly 4-5% on a total return basis. REIT performance looks underwhelming compared to the 20% gain in the S&P 500 (SPY), the 60% surge in homebuilders, and the 13% gain in the international real estate ETFs (VNQI and RWX). In a year of "Goldilocks" economic conditions of solid growth and low inflation, perhaps we would have expected more out of the REIT sector.

So what explains the underperformance, given the positive backdrop? Amid a benign interest rate environment, real estate fundamentals began to matter. REITs have returned over 200% since 2009 and valuations appear to be "full" across most sectors. After a precipitous decline that mirrored the decline in long-term Treasury yields, capitalization rates are no longer compressing, so the tailwind of NAV appreciation has faded. Most importantly, seven years into the recovery, supply growth has finally caught up with demand in most real estate asset classes. Per NAREIT's 3Q17 T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth slowed to 3.2% YoY, the slowest rate of growth since Jan.-14.

So how does 2017 performance stack up by historical standards? REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

We raised five other questions that will be catalysts heading into 2018. Will medium- and long-term interest rates finally rise in 2018? Will low volatility continue? Is the retail REIT recovery for real? What should we expect from the VNQ index change? Will rent growth continue to impress despite high levels of supply? We address all of these questions in the report.

Holiday Spending Data

In our most recent report, "Retail Apocalypse Becomes Retail Euphoria," we forecasted a robust and record-smashing holiday shopping season. Financial conditions are ideal for robust growth in retail sales and the sentiment around the retailing sector remains far too negative. Consumer confidence is near multi-decade highs, household net worth is surging, and wintery weather conditions have been favorable. Brick and mortar sales trends have seen a resurgence in 2017 amid weakening growth in e-commerce. Retailers like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) are proactively emphasizing and encouraging the higher margin in-store sales channel. After getting hammered in early 2017 amid a wave of store closures, retail REITs have rallied into year-end.

We have begun to get the early holiday spending data and it does indeed look robust. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) reported that holiday spending grew 4.9%, setting a record for total dollars spent, and growing at the fastest rate since 2011. From Mastercard:

"Electronics and appliances increased 7.5 percent, the strongest growth of the last 10 years. The home furniture and furnishings category grew 5.1 percent, as did home improvement. Specialty apparel and department stores, which both traditionally see the bulk of sales happen in-store, saw moderate gains. This is particularly impressive given recent store closings."

Another promising early data points this holiday season comes from First Data's SpendTrend Report. Through mid-December, First Data sees the strongest rate of holiday retail spending growth over the last four years, highlighted by 8% growth during the Black Friday weekend. During the Black Friday weekend, brick-and-mortar sales grew by more than 6% while e-commerce sale grew 15%.

The apparent strength in retail sales is consistent with economic data showing a resurgent and optimistic American consumer. Consumer sentiment in October topped 100 for just the second time since 2004. The unemployment rate remains near its lowest level since the BLS began tracking it in 1948. Household net worth is on pace to rise more than 8% in 2017, buoyed by a 6% rise in home values, a 20% rise in equity market values, and an estimated 4-6% growth in median family income, capping off a 30% surge in this metrics since the end of the recession. Nearly every economic data metric that correlates with retail sales has broken out to the upside.

We have been pounding the table for most of 2017 that retailers - particularly retail REITs - were "priced for apocalypse" when underlying fundamentals showed no such indication. November retail sales were stronger than expected, led by a resurgent brick-and-mortar segment. Brick-and-mortar (Retail & Food ex. auto, gas, nonstore) retail sales rose 4.1% from last November, the second strongest month since late 2015. When we also include the online sales purchased from the primarily brick-and-mortar retailers, the growth rate rises to 4.4%. E-commerce bounced back after a negative print in October. We continue to point out that, while online sales growth continues to take incremental market share away from traditional retail, the sentiment around brick-and-mortar retail appears to be far too negative given the otherwise solid data.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Home Keep Rising… But Tax Code May Disrupt The Trend

The major home price indexes continue to show a steady 5-7% YoY rate of home price appreciation. Home prices have risen at least 5% YoY in every month since late 2012. Median household income, on the other hand, has risen roughly 3.5% per year during this time and average hourly earnings have risen at a 2.5% rate. The Case-Shiller national index showed 6.4% YoY growth in October, up from 6.2% in the prior month while FHFA's purchase-only index showed 6.6% YoY growth in October, slightly faster than the 6.5% rate in September. Zillow's index saw home prices rising 6.5% YoY in November, slowing from the 6.8% increase in October.

Home prices have regained most or all of the ground lost during the recession. On a nominal basis, home prices are now 5% above the pre-bubble peak from 2006. On a real basis, however, home prices are still 12% below peak levels after accounting for the effects of inflation. Home price appreciation has settled into a tight 4-6% range since late 2014, which has consistently outpaced both rent growth and median income. We have been a bit surprised by the reacceleration in home prices seen in 2017 given the backdrop of moderating rents and declining homeownership affordability.

Home prices have defied the downward pressure in rental growth as multifamily supply growth has equalized market conditions after several years of robust rent growth. We think 2018 may finally be the year that home price appreciation moderates, sparked by declining high-end home values in high-tax coastal markets. We think it's reasonable to expect home prices to rise 2-4% in 2018, roughly in line with apartment rents.

How have home prices been able to continually outpace income growth? Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. This period of overbuilding was a central cause of the housing crash. Housing construction has seen a grindingly slow recovery since 2010, which has allowed the oversupply to be gradually absorbed. The pendulum appears to have swung as housing demand is now exceeding housing supply on a rolling five-year basis.

Tax Reform Update

Last week, the GOP-led Congress passed the most significant reform of the tax code since the 1980s. Upon a review of the most recent version of the legislation, it appears that taxes on REIT distributions will be favorably impacted. Specifically, the bill proposes to lower the tax rate on REIT dividends to the pass-through rate instead of the investors' marginal tax rate (up to 39.6%). Under the latest version of the tax package, the effective top tax rate on REIT distributions would drop from roughly 40% to 30% assuming a 20% pass-through deduction. We believe that will significantly enhance the attractiveness of REIT investments in taxable portfolios.

Of course, the relative changes compared to investment alternatives are important. With the corporate rate dropping to 21%, we estimate that the top rate on domestic corporations (assuming a 35% current effective tax rate and 20% qualified dividends) will drop from 48% to 36% while the top rate on the average S&P 500 company (25% effective rate, 20% qualified dividends) to drop from 40% to 36%. REIT distributions will see relatively more tax relief than most domestic equity investments.

Changes in the tax treatment of distributions are just one component of the tax reform package, however. For the most part, the real estate industry will be explicitly excluded from changes to the depreciation schedules and interest deductibility. This is more good news for REITs, as we feared that changes to these components could spur a wave of supply growth.

Raising the standard deduction, capping the deduction on SALT taxes, and lowering the cap on mortgage interest deductibility for homeownership is expected to slightly tilt the buy vs. rent equation towards the rent-side. As stated above, we believe this will disproportionally affect higher-income households, which will incur significantly higher costs of homeownership. We foresee considerable weakness in high-end housing markets in high-tax coastal markets. This could spur a wave of demand into luxury apartment units. Again, more good news for REITs.

Finally and perhaps most worrisome for REIT investors is the change to the state and local tax deductibility. REITs are overexposed to the regions that will be most negatively affected by the outflow of high-income individuals that will see their incomes drop 3-5% from the cap on SALT at $10,000. New York, California, Connecticut, and New Jersey are some of the states that will see the most significant damage from SALT changes.

Bottom Line

A week after dipping nearly 4%, REITs rallied into year-end on a quiet holiday week. REITs generated positive returns for the ninth consecutive year, returning 4% in 2017. Retail REITs have seen a resurgence this holiday season as early data indicates that retail spending reached record levels both online and at brick-and-mortar retailers.

Home prices showed signs of reacceleration into 2018, rising 6.4% YoY in the latest Case-Shiller October data. Low inventory and rising construction costs continue to put upward pressure on prices. Tax reform has the potential to significantly alter the dynamics of the housing markets. 2018 may see moderating home price appreciation, dragged down by declining high-end home values. Pending home sales beat expectations, consistent with mildly improving housing data after a weak summer. Homeownership unaffordability continues to be an issue and will only get worse in 2018.

We continue to update our REIT Rankings where we analyze the quarterly performance of each real estate sector. So far, we have updated our reports on the Shopping Center, Hotel, Cell Tower, Single Family Rental, Industrial, Healthcare, Apartment, Mall, Net Lease, Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Office, and Storage sectors.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Sector ETFs Mentioned: VNQ, IYR, SPY, XHB, ITB, PKB, REM, VNQI, IYZ, IDU, KXI, IYF, LQD, JNK, IEF, VDE, VGLT, ISTB, BNDX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, OHI, PLD, GGP, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR, INVH, SPG, HST, TCO, AMT, SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.