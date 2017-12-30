New Div On The Block Quarterly Earnings Round-Up II: Part 5

I look at the last group of my holdings and rate them BUY, HOLD, or SELL based on the results.

As we approach the end of the year, it's time to wrap up last quarter's review and look ahead to the next earnings season.

There's only a few days left before the calendar turns to a new year, so I am eager to finish my review of last quarter's earnings reports and begin looking forward to what the next cycle will hold. As I have said before, I believe that reviewing quarterly earnings, in addition to monthly and quarterly portfolio reviews, is an invaluable opportunity to evaluate the strength of one's holdings. When companies report a big surprise on earnings (either positive or negative), this can sometimes trigger a buying spree or sell-off that should prompt investors to make sure the new realities still reflect the original investment thesis.

My goal in this series (which I intend to do every other quarter, or twice a year) is to perform just that exercise with each of my holdings, ensuring that the results and forward guidance (if provided) of each company I invest in reaffirm my decision to hold their shares. In addition to reviewing the results, I'll also be providing a BUY, HOLD, or SELL (hopefully not too many of these!) rating.

Today, I'll be looking at the last group of stocks I hold, which I am loosing calling "consumer-facing." They represent several different sectors and a variety of industries, but ultimately they are all largely dependent on consumer trends and tastes. These stocks are AT&T (T), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Kroger (KR), Dominion Energy (D), and Altria Group (MO). While there weren't any huge surprises for these companies, in some cases investors responded as though there had been. When I evaluate, I try to ignore the swings and focus on the fundamentals: are revenue and profits rising? Are there significant changes to forward guidance? Is the dividend being safely covered by FCF? Let's take a closer look:

AT&T

Current Investment: 44.7301 shares (4.82% of portfolio, 8.60% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/27/17): 5.12%, Yield on cost: 5.47%

Investment Thesis: AT&T is a telecommunications giant with billions in cash flow and a generous dividend yield in excess of 4.5-5%. Its recent acquisitions of DirecTV in 2015 and Time Warner (TWX) in 2016 (pending regulatory approval) demonstrate the company's ability to leverage its cash flows into a transition from a purely communications company into a multi-segment media powerhouse, but rising debt and stagnant results from its legacy businesses remain two key concerns.

Quarterly Results: On October 24, AT&T reported misses on both top and bottom lines. EPS of $0.74 missed analyst estimates of $0.75, and revenue of $39.67B was short of the expected $40.12B. This was also a fourth consecutive quarter of lower YoY revenue; in this case by 3%.

Of its four main segments, only the smallest, International, saw a YoY revenue boost (11.4%), while the other three saw declines of 0.6%, 4%, and 6.3%, respectively. On the positive side, wireless net adds for the quarter were around 3M, and the company posted record postpaid phone churn.

On the television side, DirecTV now added another 300,000 customers, partially offsetting losses of 390,000 customers in its legacy TV operations.

My Reaction: Bad results are always cause for concern, but in this case, AT&T had telegraphed to investors ahead of time that Q3 was a challenge for the company. In a filing two weeks before the earnings release, AT&T made note of the impact of natural disasters including two major hurricanes in the U.S. and earthquakes in Mexico. As an investor, if I am going to have to digest less positive results from companies I hold, I will always prefer to know this ahead of time rather than being surprised. In that regard, I have to give AT&T credit.

Looking at the results themselves, my biggest issue is with the broad decline in revenue, off 3% from last year's Q3. Companies with declining revenue will struggle to grow, and growth is what fuels capital appreciation. Luckily for AT&T, it has a growth catalyst waiting just offstage in TWX, assuming that the legal process surrounding the merger can wrap up sooner rather than later. On a more positive note, FCF for the quarter was up by over 13% compared to the same period last year, easily covering the dividend and closing the YTD FCF gap to just over 3%.

Once the market processed AT&T's results, investors have returned to the name and fueled a late-year rally of almost 17%, after the stock had shed over 20% since January. With the newly declared dividend of $0.50/share, investors can still lock in a 5.1% forward yield. Ultimately, that's what T investors should be most concerned with: a safe, high-yield income vehicle. For now, that case remains true, and so I still see T as a BUY.

Williams-Sonoma

Current Investment: 15.2565 shares (2.31% of portfolio, 2.33% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/27/17): 2.93%, Yield on cost: 3.25%

Investment Thesis: Williams-Sonoma is a specialty retail business known for quality products under its mainline name as well as the Pottery Barn and West Elm brands. Embracing e-commerce in a way few other traditional retailers have, Williams-Sonoma continues to innovate to stay ahead of a rapidly changing industry. For DGI investors, WSM offers a healthy, well-covered and growing dividend.

Quarterly Results: On November 16, Williams-Sonoma posted basically in-line results. EPS of $0.84 came in exactly where expected, while revenue of $1.3B slightly edged estimates of $1.29B. Revenue was higher on a YoY basis by 4%.

Breaking out the company's growth by brand, newer concept West Elm was the best performer with 11.5% growth, while Pottery Barn revenue was largely flat and mainline revenue increased by 2.3%. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $5.225B-5.29B, even as Q4 revenue and EPS estimates slightly lag analyst expectations.

My Reaction: The growth of its West Elm brand was the shining bright spot in what was more or less and underwhelming earnings report. With so much pressure on retail in 2017, I will certainly take underwhelming but in-line over missing expectations. E-commerce continued to grow to a record share of WSM's total revenue, representing 53.1% of the company's Q3 total. With so many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers struggling to find a groove between their physical and digital storefronts that resonates with consumers, Williams-Sonoma's continued success in this regard should give investors great confidence.

One area of concern is the continued phenomenon of shrinking margins. Now at 35.9%, coupled with operating margin of 8.5%, it's clear that this is not the same environment as two years ago, when WSM was trading for upwards of $70/share. With the company making less money on everything that it sells, it needs to sell more to continue to fuel growth. It's a legitimate concern, and it has fueled much greater price volatility in the stock this year. Shares have recovered into the $50s late in the year, but there should be ample "flash" opportunities to pick up shares at a more favorable price. Until then, I rate WSM as a HOLD.

Kroger

Current Investment: 35.1968 shares (2.70% of portfolio, 1.73% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/27/17): 1.80%, Yield on cost: 2.24%

Investment Thesis: Kroger is the largest publicly-traded grocery store chain in the United States. Though it operates in an industry infamous for razor-thin margins, Kroger continues to set itself apart by embracing consumer innovations and focusing on quality. Unfairly punished in 2017 by the threat of Amazon (AMZN), Kroger's strong fundamental performance should propel it to rebound in coming years.

Quarterly Results: On November 30, Kroger reported positive results on both top and bottom lines, with EPS of $0.44 versus the expected $0.40 and revenue of $27.75B versus the expected $27.46B.

Same-store sales rose 1.1% during the quarter, and the company expects that same metric to grow even further during Q4. Gross margin increased by 30 basis points on a YoY basis. The company also guided for full-year EPS of $2.00-2.05, already ahead of an expected $1.97. One less positive item to note is the company's disclosure of an increase in its net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 2.57 due to pension obligations. The company's target range for this metric is 2.20 to 2.40.

My Reaction: As I mentioned above with Williams-Sonoma, with as hard-hit as retail of all kinds has been this year, positive results are few and far between. Hence why the market reacted so strongly to Kroger not only beating its quarterly expectations but also raising its full-year guidance. And in fact, after nearly two years of competitive pricing driving down gross margins, Kroger posted a higher number by 30 basis points at 22.4%.

Since earnings, the stock has rallied over 13%, breaking a downtrend of 30% on the year to that date, including that infamous two-day sell-off in June when shares collapsed 25%. Still, even with the rally, the company's stock remains starkly lower from where it began the year and its current P/E ratio compares favorably to historical averages. Looking ahead to the next earnings report, investors should be looking for confirmation that the company has met its higher guidance, continues to show stable margins, and remains on track to fund its pension liabilities without ballooning debt. Investors who bought earlier in the year were lucky to lock in a great price, but the boat has not left yet. Even today, Kroger remains a BUY.

Dominion Energy

Current Investment: 10.0972 shares (2.52% of portfolio, 3.05% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/27/17): 4.16%, Yield on cost: 4.24%

Investment Thesis: Dominion is a diversified electricity and natural gas utility company based in the Eastern United States. As a utility, the company is not poised for explosive growth on a yearly basis, but it has distinguished itself within the sector by guiding for 10% annual dividend increases through the end of the decade. This, combined with Dominion's transition to alternative energy projects such as wind and solar, makes it a compelling investment in a tightly valued sector.

Quarterly Results: On October 30, Dominion reported mixed earnings results. EPS of $1.04 came in ahead of the expected $1.02, but revenue of $3.2B was short of the expected $3.31B. Nevertheless, revenue was higher by 2.2% on a YOY basis.

The company cited a few key reasons for the lower-than-expected revenue number, including milder weather, lower solar power tax credits, and reduction in contract revenues at the company's Cove Point LNG facility. The weakness in Power Generation led to over a 40% reduction in operating earnings for that segment. The Power Delivery and Gas Infrastructure segments were largely flat, while corporate earnings saw far less loss as compared to the same period of the previous year ($22M loss vs. $208M loss).

Looking ahead, the company reiterated full-year guidance of $3.40-3.90. Q4 EPS was guided to $0.80-1.00, with similar potential headwinds to Q3. As a point of reference, the guidance for Q3 EPS was $0.95-1.15, so the result was slightly below midpoint.

My Reaction: With Dominion's stock price held up in 2017 along with most of the Utilities sectors, you'd be forgiven for not realizing the year has actually been a challenging one for the company. Operating earnings have declined by about 7% YTD compared to the previous year, particularly as the company has focused on transforming its Cove Point LNG facility from imports to exports. Further developments in December support the company's expectations for the facility to be fully online by the new year. Additionally, D received preliminary approval for a pipeline project in Virginia, further cementing the company's move from a pure utility to a utility-energy hybrid. These two developments will help D make up that sizable decrease in Power Generation operating earnings during the quarter.

On the positive side, Dominion reaffirmed its full-year guidance, and that operating EPS should be higher by 10% next year, followed by 6-8% growth in 2019 and 2020, and then 5% beyond that. For a "slow-growth" utility, those are great numbers to continue to see the company guide for in the future. And DGI investors also reap the benefits of 10% dividend growth over the next three years, starting with the next payable dividend in March 2018. With the new rate bringing the yield back over 4%, I think shares look attractive once more. Ride out the remainder of this challenging year, then look forward to reaping the benefits in the medium term. Dominion is a BUY.

Altria Group

Current Investment: 16 shares (3.22% of portfolio, 4.14% of income)

Current Yield (as of 12/27/17): 3.66%, Yield on cost: 4.25%

Investment Thesis: An investment in Altria is all about stable high-yield income. The company's primary product, cigarettes, is highly addictive, and even as the industry faces challenges, Altria looks to gain more of its income by other means like e-cigarettes and perhaps even eventually marijuana.

Quarterly Results: On October 26, Altria reported mixed results for Q3. EPS of $0.90 did come in ahead of analyst expectations of $0.88, but revenue of $5.12B did not meet the expected $5.19B. Additionally, revenue fell on a YoY basis (-1.3%) for the first time in three years.

In the Smokeable Products segment, net revenue decreased by 2.8% due primarily to lower volume. While cigar volume rose over 6% across the industry, cigars make up barely more than 1% of total volume in this segment, and the 6.2% decrease in cigarette volume accounted for this industry-wide decline. The company also lost 0.6% market share on a YoY basis.

In the Smokeless Products segment, net revenue increased by 4.2% on the back of higher pricing, though offset once again by lower volume. The volume decline was only 1.8%, though the loss in market share was higher at 1.1%. On a positive note, the company's Nu Mark e-vapor brand saw 50% volume growth due to increased distribution.

The company reaffirmed its full-year EPS guidance of $3.26-3.32 compared to analyst estimates at that date of $3.27. That puts the company on track to remain at its target of ~80% of EPS payout ratio for its dividend.

My Reaction: Even though revenue declined during the quarter, profit was actually up by about 1%, thanks to lower excise taxes and cost of sale. Nevertheless, investors should be encouraged that Altria is actively seeking growth opportunities in e-cigarettes and other smokeless products that could provide the company with a necessary outlet for revenue growth. These new outlets are also important because shipment volumes of cigarettes declined over 6% during the quarter, meaning that Altria is not able to sell as many packs of its primary products as it had during previous quarters.

There was an FDA announcement during Q3 that sent the stock tumbling briefly, as the federal government encouraged tobacco companies to reduce the level of nicotine in their products to non-addictive levels. Since one of the distinctive selling points of cigarettes, from a business perspective, is that they are addictive, reducing the amount of nicotine to non-addictive levels could prove to be a fundamental threat to the cigarette business model. Given how heavily Altria is investing in things like electronically heated tobacco with Philip Morris (PM), it is diversifying its business model away from what is most under threat by government regulation.

Altria has returned nearly 10% since the earnings report, returning to the premium to fair value the company's share price had enjoyed all year until the FDA announcement. Though I believe Altria will continue to outperform moving forward, I also believe investors can get a better entry price than where it sits today. So, at this time, I see Altria as a HOLD.

Conclusion

Quarterly earnings provide a nice opportunity to review one's holdings. Going through this exercise, I'm able to review a company's results and forward guidance against my original investment thesis to ensure the holding is still a good fit for my portfolio. In the five cases above, generally in-line to positive earnings results indicate positions with relatively solid footing in my portfolio, and I saw no red flags that would cause me to consider exiting a position at this time.

Though both Williams-Sonoma and Altria are responding to challenging headwinds in their respective industries, both are trading at a higher valuation post-earnings than I would like for considering new investments at this time. Kroger faces similar challenges but was beaten down even further to begin with, and so can still be considered a good value for investors. Both T and D are high-yielders with clear transformation opportunities ahead that should propel their share prices higher in coming quarters. I see both as buys.

I hope you have found this article interesting, and if you'd like to share your own opinions on these stocks, please feel free to leave a comment!

