Video: What Cash Flow Are You Talking About?

This is the seventh episode of a series that I have started called "Off the Cuff," where I get in front of the camera and talk for about 10 minutes each episode. It's low-tech, I know - but it's "authen-tech." I like that. I'll do my best to incorporate feedback and questions going forward, so stay tuned. We have a number of the videos already filmed. We're now up to 13 content-packed videos!

In this episode, I dig into the core concepts of the first six episodes - from there being trillions of dollars in negative-yielding debt out there to the pitfalls of backward-looking analysis to how pricing bubbles happen to the "value" and "growth" conundrum to why I think returns should be shown after financial adviser fees and more! Fees of all kinds matter to investors, right? Shouldn't there be more information available to the individual investor on returns after financial advisor fees? The crux of the discussion in episode 7 centers on the various measures of cash flow and which ones are the most important ones to consider. You can't miss this episode folks!

Give these videos and the discussions time to get warmed up. They're not made to be fancy. I don't like bells and whistles. They're made to be conversational. I hope you enjoy this seventh episode and those that follow. Let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

Disclaimer: This video and any content within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum and Brian Nelson are not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this video or any content and accept no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. There is substantial risk of loss associated with investing in any financial instrument. Valuentum Securities is a financial publisher.