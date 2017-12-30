Apple's Battery Controversy Response Is Brilliant

Last week a controversy about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) throttling CPU performance on some iPhone models came out. I wrote a detailed article about this issue here: Apple's Liability For The Recent Battery Scandal. Today Apple responded to this controversy, and I wanted to do a very quick follow-up to explain what happened, and how this is actually a brilliant move on Apple's part. I also wanted to clear up some misunderstandings that came up in the comments to my previous article.

Summary of the Controversy

It has came out last week that starting with iOS 10.2.1 Apple added a CPU throttling feature to the firmware that reduces the current draw of the CPU during peak demands on phones with older batteries that cannot sustain such current loads. I explained the practical reasons for this and how it relates to a phenomenon called voltage drop in my previous article. Another great article on the subject was published by Robert Kientz on Seeking Alpha as well. You can read it here: Apple Is Being Slandered For What Chemistry Cannot Fix.

Misconceptions FAQ

Q: Does the throttling happen to ALL iPhone 6, 6S, and 7 Models?

NO. It ONLY affects phones with older batteries with higher cycle counts. If you just purchased a new iPhone 7 or 6S, it is running at its peak and is NOT being throttled. Apple has stated so in its response and it was reported as well by several users on Reddit. Here is a message from "pamplemouse" from the PSA: iPhone slow? Try replacing your battery! thread, for instance:

[I]t works!!! I just now replaced my battery ($50). The benchmarks report the expected numbers (1465 single, 2638 multi core) and the CPU frequency is now 1400MHz. When they took out the battery, half of it was soft! The tech said my battery was really used up.

Q: If I replace the battery with a new one, will that restore full performance of the iPhone?

If you use Apple's battery replacement service, then YES, it will operate at peak performance. If you use a reliable third-party battery supplier, such as iFixit or another reliable company, then the answer is also YES. Apple has stated this much in its statement:

Of course, when a chemically aged battery is replaced with a new one, iPhone performance returns to normal when operated in standard conditions.

However, IF you buy your replacement battery from a less reputable place, then your mileage may vary. Many less reputable iPhone battery suppliers use either remanufactured batteries or gray market batteries.

Remanufactured batteries have new battery cells, but they recycle Apple OEM battery management (BMS) chips. The BMS chips store the cycle count information on it. So, even if the battery cell is new, the phone may think that the battery is really old due to excessive reported cycle counts. Alternatively, the chip might be a fake BMS chip that is only designed to go from 0 to 1 in terms of cycle counts and never go above 1. This would misinform the iOS about the actual state of the battery. You can read more about battery cycle counts and problems with cheap batteries here and here.

Q: What are battery cycle counts?

Whenever you fully charge the battery, it's considered to be a cycle. So, charging the battery to 100% and discharging it to say 10% would be considered a cycle. On the other hand, charging a battery and discharging it to 50% and then charging it to a 100% would only be half a cycle. This example is an approximation of the actual calculations involved. The type of batteries used in the iPhone and most other cell phones should be able to handle 700-1,000 cycles before degrading significantly past 50%, but start degrading somewhat after about 500 cycles. For instance, Apple states that the battery in iPhone is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. This is chemistry, not something Apple or any other manufacturer can do anything about.

Some, like SA contributor Paulo Santos, have argued that because other cell phone manufacturers have less efficient phones, they have to use larger capacity batteries. As a result of their larger capacity, the argument is those batteries should last longer. But a cycle is a cycle. If your phone lasts a day on a single charge and ends the night with 25% remaining, that's a cycle, regardless of the capacity of the battery. So, after a full year of use, both an iPhone and a similar Android phone will be at roughly 350 cycles (assuming once a day charge), regardless of the battery size. Of course there are some Android phones with extremely large battery capacities, but that is far from the norm. Most still last just one day with moderately heavy use on a charge.

(Screenshots CoconutBattery (right) and BatteryLife App (left))

Q. How I can check how many cycles my battery has?

If your iPhone is jailbroken, you can use an app from Cydia called BatteryLife. This app will show you in real time the voltage of your battery, overall health, charge level, temperature, and the overall current draw on the battery. This is the same information available to the iOS operating system at all times, and this is the information it uses to decide when to throttle your phone. NOT simply the model of the iPhone.

If your phone is not jailbroken, but you have access to a macOS computer, you can download a program called CoconutBattery from here: coconut-flavour.com. The program is free. When you start it on your mac, it will show you the battery health status of your laptop's battery, and if you plug in your iPhone with a lightning cable, it will also show you all kinds of information about your iPhone's battery.

Finally, if you are the patient type, you can simply wait until Apple releases its new iOS version. Apple has announced today that it will include this new functionality in its next iOS release. Yes, it is true that it should have been there from day one.

Apple Announcement

Today Apple issued an apology for miscommunication about this issue and has also announced that during 2018 people will be able to replace their iPhone battery for $29. This is a great deal for the consumers as iPhone batteries from reliable sources cost upwards of $25 plus labor.

However, this is also a great deal for Apple. While it may take a hit on the discounted battery replacement program, it will likely earn that and more through the increased traffic to its retail locations. The actual battery costs very little for Apple to manufacture and the battery replacement labor is trivial. A skilled technician can replace a battery in 5 to 10 minutes without an issue.

So at worst, Apple will be breaking even on this reduced battery replacement program. However, it does mean that the consumer will have to visit the Apple retail store and hang around there while the battery is being replaced. This is an excellent opportunity for Apple employees to market to the consumer other Apple products or even offer them a discount on a new iPhone rather than having to wait around while the battery is replaced on their old one.

I know this sounds to many of the readers who like to hate Apple for everything they do like shady behavior, but ask yourself this, where can you go to replace a Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or an HTC battery? The fact of the matter is that Apple is offering a useful service that will allow users to prolong the use of their existing phone and in the process it is getting an extra opportunity to market to this consumer.

Investor Takeaway

As I've stated in my original article, I believe that all of the lawsuits stemming from this "controversy" will be either dismissed or settled for trivial (for Apple) amounts. Apple has already limited any legal exposure that it has by announcing that it will release an update to iOS which will allow the end user much greater control over their battery information. It's possible that it will also include a setting which will allow the consumer to turn on or off the CPU throttling, thus further limiting any exposure it might have.

As a result of the actions taken by Apple today and the fact that it rarely advertises any specifications for its devices, it will be difficult to establish any legal liability on the part of Apple. Thus, I reiterate that this should not affect Apple's earnings in 2018 and any stock price fluctuations resulting from these announcements will be temporary at worst.

The temporary dip in the stock price as a result of this controversy may present a good buying opportunity. If you are a long-time AAPL stock holder, this news should not worry you, and if you are looking for an entry point, if the stock manages to trade down to the $165 region, that might be a good entry point. In this author's estimation, AAPL should finish 2018 above $200 per share.

