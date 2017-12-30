A Solid Fixed-To-Floating Yield Bank Bond

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is an Internet-based bank with a significant retail operation. The bank provides a variety of traditional consumer and commercial banking services, leveraging the Internet to minimize operating costs with a branchless bank operation. The company has experienced significant loan growth over the last few years due to an increasing focus on single tenant lease lending and sustains a robust capital cushion and consistent operating performance.

We consider the bank to be an interesting investment prospect, but for more income-oriented investors, we also suggest considering the company's exchange-traded fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes, trading under the symbol INBKL, which yield just over 5% through the potential call date and, possibly, more if outstanding through maturity.

The subordinated notes have several appealing features, including a fixed-to-floating yield structure. The notes yield a fixed rate of 6.0% from issuance through the earliest possible call date (September 30, 2021), after which the notes adjust to a floating rate structure of three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 4.85% (currently about 6.5%) through maturity on September 30, 2026. The redemption value as of September 30, 2021, is the initial issue value of $25.00 per exchange traded unit.

The call and maturity dates, coupled with the fixed-to-floating feature, are also appealing for investors seeking yield from securities issued by a financially stable company since it limits the potential for intermediate market price erosion due to rising interest rates. The holding period through call is a relatively short 3.75 years while the maximum holding period through maturity would be 8.75 years, during most of which the floating rate feature would be applicable.

However, we believe it's likely the notes will not remain outstanding well past the call date. The interest rate margin in the floating rate feature is higher, on average, than other recently issued floating rate securities from substantially similar companies, such as Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI), which are for less secure preferred stock and also trade at a premium to their redemption values. However, given the tendency of the subordinated notes to trade at only a small premium to the redemption value, they remain a compelling option for low-risk yield (from both an issuer and interest rate standpoint) in a constrained yield environment.

However, potential investors should also consider a couple additional aspects.

First, the exchange traded notes are not always traded in significant quantities such that the price can bounce around quite significantly from day to day although it's quite possible to purchase the notes in the range of $25.50 to provide a yield to call or maturity of just over 5%. We recommend utilizing a limit order for this particular security in order to ensure an appropriate purchase price.

Second, as a subordinated note, the interest income is, of course, not subject to the lower qualified dividend rate applicable to dividends on preferred shares. A purchaser would probably want to allocate the subordinated notes to a tax advantaged or tax deferred account in order to minimize the tax impact on the associated interest income.

First Internet Bancorp's exchanged traded subordinated notes represent a compelling option of income oriented investors seeking to manage duration and interest rate risks while receiving a decent yield from a financially strong issuer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INBKL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.