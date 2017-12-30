The S&P 500 P/E Multiple 'Still' Does Not Appear Frothy In The Current Rate Environment

Since my first article on S&P 500 (SPY) (IVV) valuation almost two and a half years ago, stocks have continued its march higher, much to the chagrin of Shiller P/E adherents who felt stocks were precipitously overvalued at that time. I'll discuss why interest rates and in turn inflation expectations are a better tool to determining whether the S&P 500 (VOO) P/E multiple at a given time suggests an attractive or unattractive valuation in the stock market.

Shiller P/E adherents have paid a severe price over the past two and a half years

Worried chartists were wringing their hands and virtually up in arms over the P/E ratios in mid-2015 when the Shiller P/E hit 26. This article is not a discourse on the flaws of the Shiller P/E, I'll leave that for a later article; but I did want to point out some of the problems with taking the CAPE and running with it all the way to the poor house.

Over this time, several things became clear. First, the Shiller P/E ratio is pretty terrible at projecting 1-3 year stock performance going forward. This is especially true at elevated P/E levels. This is especially quite telling, in that it is inherently more difficult to predict how long a bull market will run than it is to predict how short a bear market will last. Bear markets just last much shorter, it's part of the nature of the business cycle. As the economy starts coming out of a recession, earnings are typically contracted, so it doesn't take a whole lot of analytical fire power to suggest stocks will rise. Yet, that is seemingly exactly how the Shiller P/E gained its fame. The following chart highlights how poorly a forecasting tool the ratio is during times of elevated P/E levels.

The only point where it has any predictive value for a 3-year forward market performance is in hyper extended P/Es over 40. However, that is pretty much as useless as saying stocks are at a decent value when P/Es are below 10. Inherently, both are widely accepted truths for any market historian.

Secondly, the very characteristic of the Shiller P/E that was championed as the key to its genius, the smoothing out of business cycle impact to earnings is the very characteristic that distorted the measure in mid-2015. By giving the 2008-2009 Great Recession debacle significant weighting in 2015, the measure distorted the SPY valuation in that it made P/Es seem higher than they actually were on a relative basis.

Thirdly, if one were to remain an investor in the SPY from the time I wrote my prior article until today, you would have handsomely outperformed the Shillerites (Shillerists?) who dumped their stocks and headed for the safety of treasuries (TLT).

Even when adjusting for the most optimistic estimates of the earnings impact of the unforeseen Tax reform package recently passed, S&P would have yielded close to a 20% return vs. a low single-digit return from treasuries.

The recently signed tax reform package needs to be factored into the current stock price valuation

The S&P 500 P/E has had a very strong and narrow correlation with interest rates over the past 63 years. Using historical data from the Federal Reserve site and the financial website Multpl.com, I set about looking for average monthly P/E levels for the S&P 500 over the past 63 years and placed them in the context of the interest rate environment for each month using the fed funds rate.

Again, I scrubbed the data in order to remove the months with the highest 10% and lowest 10% of P/E ratios, keeping 80% of the months for analysis, leaving 609 data points. This was to eliminate noise in the data related to very short-term headline-driven spikes or drops. The graphic below shows a clear and fairly consistent inverse relationship between P/E ratios and fed funds rates (hence inflation expectations).

With the current effective fed funds rate hovering around 1.42%, the 25.25 P/E ratio seems a little elevated. However, with a quick look at the forward P/E ratio of 19.99, suddenly prices do not seem so frothy.

The large drop in the S&P 500 P/E Ratio from 25.25 to 19.99 forward 12-month estimate includes the impact of lower corporate tax rates, thanks to the recently signed tax reform law. Adjusting for a very optimistic tax rate benefit to earnings (my estimate 12.5%), the current P/E ratio falls from 25.25 to about 22.42 times earnings.

Taking a slightly longer perspective on rates and inflation expectations, I performed a similar exercise with two-year treasuries (SHY). The results were very similar.

Notice the leading points on the graph showing sub-20 P/E ratios; these were heavily representative of post-recession fears of deflation, general market jitters and resultant subdued pricing of equities. In retrospect, periods where we saw sub-1% 2-year treasuries were undeniably representative of deep valuation in the stock market.

There are some signs of stretched valuations

In the following graphic, I smooth out the data variability by bracketing the data from 25 bps buckets to 100 bps and I add the adjusted P/E ratio.

Grouping the data points into larger 100 bp brackets shows that even my adjusted S&P P/E ratio is well above historical averages. Since the raw data shows 72% of the data points were sub-25 bp fed funds rates during a period of heightened market fear coming out of the Great Recession. However, we can't simply dismiss what we're seeing since the Federal Reserve is clearly on a path of a more normalized rate environment with expectations of rates approaching 3% in 2019.

A similar look of P/E ratios as compared to 2-year treasuries shows a bit less of a concern as the adjusted P/E sits well within historical norms. However, looking forward, if we see further bumps on the 2-year yields in the next year or two, we may be moving closer to the upper range of valuations.

What may be a sign that the Fed's current path may be moderated is that longer term treasuries do not seem to reflect confidence in a resurgence in inflation expectations as the yield is flattening with spreads narrowing, potentially putting a damper on multiple future fed fund hikes. Of course, this may also indicate the bond market (IEI) is not as optimistic as equity markets (IVV) on further economic expansion.

In conclusion, I am still comfortable current market valuations are still not frothy, but I am less optimistic of further strong gains in 2018. I have moved a larger portion of my portfolio to cash but would be eager to take advantage of any corrections in the near to intermediate term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.