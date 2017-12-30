Portfolio With High Returns Uncorrelated To The U.S. Equities Market

In five out of seven years, the relative strength method produced a higher return than the equal weight allocation.

The portfolio had zero correlation to the S&P 500 index.

A portfolio with QQQ, TLT, XIV and ZIV, managed on relative strength, had an annual return of 37.76% over the seven-year period from 2011 to 2017.

The portfolio we analyze in this work is made up of four ETFs: large cap technology stocks (QQQ), long-term Treasury bonds (TLT), short-term inverse volatility (XIV), and medium-term volatility (ZIV).

Since XIV and ZIV were created in November 2010, we are able to study the performance of the portfolio using the free software at "portfoliovisualiser.com" over the time period from 2011 to 2017.

Two allocation methods are considered: (1) equal weight allocation of funds, with monthly rebalancing, and (2) relative strength allocation, where all the funds are invested in the ETF with the highest one month return, adjusted for its volatility over the most recent 20-day time interval.

All the trades are executed using the end-of-month close price.

The results of the simulation are shown in Table 1:

Table 1 Portfolio statistics: 2011-2017 Initial Balance: $10,000

Portfolio Final Balance CAGR Stdev Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio US Mkt Correlation Timing Portfolio $91,701 37.76% 25.65% -21.29% 1.38 2.9 0.02 Equal Weight $53,332 27.38% 24.71% -28.42% 1.11 1.84 0.78

Table created by portfoliovisualiser.com

The yearly performance is shown in Table 2:

Table 2. Annual returns 2011-2017.

Year Timing Return Equal Weight Portfolio Return 2011 44.12% -4.33% 2012 39.39% 66.53% 2013 20.62% 48.33% 2014 23.93% 11.25% 2015 38.40% -2.65% 2016 31.28% 25.54% 2017 68.06% 65.99%

From Table 2, we see that the relative strength method produced only positive annual returns. The returns were very large, much larger than the returns of the US market. In fact, those returns have practically zero correlation to the US stock market.

It is also interesting to notice that the timing strategy produced higher returns than the equal weight allocation method in five out of seven years. Still, the equal weight method had higher returns in 2012 and 2013.

Overall, both methods produced better results than the US market. Since the results of the two methods are largely uncorrelated, it makes sense to build a portfolio incorporating them. We consider allocating the funds equally between the relative strength and the equal weight method.

The "mixed portfolio" is invested 62.5% in the ETF with the best performance in the previous one month and 12.5% in the remaining three ETFs. The monthly performance of all three portfolios is shown in Table 3:

Table 3. Portfolio's monthly returns

Year Month Timing Equal Weight Mixed Return Return Return 2011 1 2.83% 6.40% 4.62% 2011 2 0.42% 1.90% 1.16% 2011 3 -0.45% -0.07% -0.26% 2011 4 9.51% 10.46% 9.99% 2011 5 7.56% 3.46% 5.51% 2011 6 -2.33% -2.23% -2.28% 2011 7 1.41% -2.34% -0.47% 2011 8 9.66% -20.16% -5.25% 2011 9 13.20% -6.11% 3.55% 2011 10 -3.84% 7.83% 2.00% 2011 11 -2.69% -4.49% -3.59% 2011 12 3.44% 4.81% 4.13% 2012 1 9.87% 12.21% 11.04% 2012 2 5.05% 2.10% 3.58% 2012 3 5.05% 15.60% 10.33% 2012 4 0.69% -0.24% 0.23% 2012 5 9.03% -11.24% -1.11% 2012 6 -1.68% 10.29% 4.31% 2012 7 6.40% 4.84% 5.62% 2012 8 -1.32% 6.66% 2.67% 2012 9 0.89% 12.62% 6.76% 2012 10 6.93% -1.57% 2.68% 2012 11 8.94% 10.36% 9.65% 2012 12 -13.68% -5.88% -9.78% 2013 1 21.12% 11.71% 16.42% 2013 2 1.42% -0.36% 0.53% 2013 3 -0.42% 5.81% 2.70% 2013 4 -1.76% 2.71% 0.48% 2013 5 -6.76% -2.75% -4.76% 2013 6 -2.39% -6.90% -4.65% 2013 7 6.31% 15.70% 11.01% 2013 8 -13.26% -6.26% -9.76% 2013 9 4.83% 7.73% 6.28% 2013 10 4.96% 4.94% 4.95% 2013 11 3.55% 5.93% 4.74% 2013 12 4.98% 4.27% 4.63% 2014 1 -4.96% -4.34% -4.65% 2014 2 0.52% 4.26% 2.39% 2014 3 -2.73% 0.68% -1.03% 2014 4 2.97% 2.07% 2.52% 2014 5 2.95% 7.33% 5.14% 2014 6 15.48% 7.18% 11.33% 2014 7 1.18% -3.10% -0.96% 2014 8 5.01% 5.34% 5.18% 2014 9 -0.76% -5.49% -3.13% 2014 10 2.64% -0.76% 0.94% 2014 11 2.97% 4.95% 3.96% 2014 12 -2.24% -6.09% -4.17% 2015 1 9.82% -5.37% 2.23% 2015 2 -6.14% 9.67% 1.77% 2015 3 -2.36% 0.86% -0.75% 2015 4 15.24% 4.74% 9.99% 2015 5 13.20% 5.41% 9.31% 2015 6 -0.73% -4.80% -2.77% 2015 7 6.35% 9.08% 7.72% 2015 8 -0.69% -22.08% -11.39% 2015 9 1.97% -1.87% 0.05% 2015 10 -0.41% 12.60% 6.10% 2015 11 0.61% -1.41% -0.40% 2015 12 -1.59% -4.43% -3.01% 2016 1 5.57% -8.44% -1.44% 2016 2 3.09% -2.10% 0.50% 2016 3 -0.09% 13.07% 6.49% 2016 4 1.16% -1.84% -0.34% 2016 5 21.28% 8.14% 14.71% 2016 6 -21.29% -6.21% -13.75% 2016 7 2.10% 12.87% 7.49% 2016 8 11.13% 3.28% 7.21% 2016 9 0.05% 0.67% 0.36% 2016 10 -1.46% -1.41% -1.44% 2016 11 4.05% 4.55% 4.30% 2016 12 7.42% 2.85% 5.14% 2017 1 29.95% 12.41% 21.18% 2017 2 4.20% 3.54% 3.87% 2017 3 2.03% 7.61% 4.82% 2017 4 5.87% 3.34% 4.61% 2017 5 3.90% 3.43% 3.67% 2017 6 -2.32% 3.14% 0.41% 2017 7 8.07% 7.16% 7.62% 2017 8 -5.00% -4.21% -4.61% 2017 9 -2.32% 5.82% 1.75% 2017 10 14.62% 8.38% 11.50% 2017 11 -1.50% 2.11% 0.31%

One important observation that is worth mentioning is that the mixed portfolio has improved risk performance measures. For example, the maximum drawdown of the mixed portfolio is only -13.75% versus -21.29% for the relative strength and -28.42% for the equal weight portfolio.

Similar improvements are observed in volatility, Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

The equity curves of the portfolios are shown in figure 1:

Fig. 1 Portfolio's equity curves

Conclusions

A diversified portfolio with only four ETFs produced high returns with zero correlation to the US equities market. Its performance was robust under different market conditions, but it was not yet verified under extreme "bear market" stress. That question will be addressed in a future contribution, using simulated data for the volatility ETFs.

Additional disclosure: The article was written for educational purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.