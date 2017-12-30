Aphria Inc.: I'm Up 202%, Can It Keep Going?

Figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB:APHQF) has by far been my best trade this year. Since buying in back in March, I have a 202% unrealized gain on my position (as of the time of writing this). The company has been making move after move, and experienced a few dramas this year, as it positions itself for what could be a very large Canadian recreational market. The developments just keep coming. A lot has happened in a two-month span of time. The company has increased its cash position, gotten involved with more Canadian enterprises, suffered a blow to its entry points into the US market, and increased its avenues of potential growth within the Canadian territories.

Sell some stock, fill the war chest

The company locked in a bought deal of around $90 million in financing a few months ago. More recently, they announced a new bought deal sale worth $100 million. The deal includes an option by the underwriters to purchase an additional 1.09 million shares, which would bring the cumulative total proceeds of the deal to around $115 million. Do I like seeing my stock diluted? No, I do not. That said, I like the company having war capital.

The intended use of the financing is to cover the costs of building more production facilities within Canada, as well as foreign markets where the product is legal. The cash will also go toward potential acquisitions, and general corporate actions. Essentially, they're just putting together money while the getting is good.

Aphria needs to remain well capitalized as the top producers within the country continue vying for position in the forthcoming legal recreational market. I say it in almost every article, I don't very much support the use of marijuana, but it's a fledgling market with billions of potential dollars to be made. Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) is the market leader right now, but the field is open for anyone with the business smarts to out-compete. In August, Canopy's cost per gram was $0.76. Aphria's comparable Q1 results had costs per gram of $0.95. The company needs to drive things to find parity in this regard. The company with the most success will be the one with the lowest production costs. They will be able to drive margins that high cost competitors cannot match.

My hope is that when Aphria finishes its expansion plans, the company will be able to lower costs further through sheer scale. Their production should be over 100,000 grams, drastically altering their costs breakdown.

A US headache

I was excited when Aphria took a stake in the Florida medical market through the mergers and acquisitions surrounding the birth of Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF). The company holds one of seven dispensary licences within the state of Florida. I did take a very small stake in the stock, mind you it was a very speculative move based on Aphria's involvement. Then the bad news came crashing in.

The Toronto stock exchange has been critical of Aphria's US connections due to conflicts of interest with US federal policy. In reaction, Aphria is doing its best to cut ties with different US enterprises. As much as it's a bummer, I actually don't mind the development. It is simplifying the risk exposure of Aphria, and keeping on the TSX makes it a more viable investment. And yes, I still have my small position in LHSIF. The situation doesn't seem to be too damaging, as the stock is up 14% today.

I think the company has potential regardless of Aphria's involvement. Florida has a lot of senior citizens. They're the perfect target group for medical cannabis. It's also not entirely clear that Aphria will have to sell its stake. Because it is an indirect investment, Aphria may even be able to shift its ownership in things like Copperstate Farm, into Liberty Health Sciences, which is indirectly owned. Therefore, the penny stock still has potential. Again, very speculative potential that no one should throw any serious cash into. If you do so, don't come crying to me.

A new investment

Along with improving its own production capacity, Aphria recently made a $10 million investment in what will be the resultant enterprise of a merger between two in the industry. TS BrandCo Holdings Inc. (a company that Aphria had already invested $1 million in) will merge with DOJA Cannabis Company Limited (OTCPK:DJACF) to form a new company which is expected to be called Hiku Brand Company. Are these the best names? No, they are not. Do I like the fact that Aphria is gaining a strategic investment in a company that will have seven accessory stores across the country? Yes, I do.

Moreover, the deal creates portfolio exposure to a west coast brand (let's face it, there are more hippies out there on both sides of the border) that creates supply agreements where both sides will trade services. This includes the production of cannabis oil, etc. Honestly, though, the only real thing I'm interested in is Aphria having distribution channels across the country. If they can capitalize on "Hikus" retail locations once the recreational market begins, they'll be ahead of the game. When the whole thing is said and done, Aphria will have over 7 million shares of common stock in the newly combined company. Because of this stake, I'm inclined to think the arrangement will become a significant matter for Aphria moving forward. Best of all, it's less risky relative to its holdings in US based investments.

The stock price

There are multiple drivers for Aphria's stock price. For one, I see momentum driving this price all the way to Canada's legalization. A speculative driver? Absolutely. Aphria is currently valued very high with a P/E dancing around 130. But consider the frenzy around things like Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA) when Colorado first completed its state legalization. Those awful penny stocks experienced 400% gains in one afternoon, and had absolutely zero actual revenues on the books. Imagine what can happen to a corporation that is producing solid revenue and income growth. That's right. This is a company that could actually justify those P/E ratios.

Outside of recreational legalization, Aphria has created a business for itself. I've written quite a bit about its advances in revenue. In fiscal 2017 alone, the company increased revenues by 50% to over $20 million, with additional future revenue of $10 million a year based off of dealings with another Canadian producer. When you factor in the increases in Aphria's own production from their expansion initiatives, the company could more than double their production ability by 2019. That's right in tune with when they'd have a growing recreational consumer base at their disposal. The revenue potential here is just big.

The company has obtained its dealer license in order to sell in international markets. I think this is big regardless of the United States. If Canada pulls this off, they're going to create a whole new stream of tax revenue. Foreign governments are going to look at that and say, "hey, we're missing out". Since these producers in Canada seem way ahead of the game in terms of production scale, I think Aphria would be sitting very pretty to serve as a supplier.

All in all, I like Aphria Inc. for its commitment to driving down production costs, seeking out advantageous investments, and track record of running an actually profitable enterprise. It stands out from others in the industry for that reason. I'm probably crazy, but I won't be selling my 202% gains just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.