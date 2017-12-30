Consolidated Communications: Undervalued, Or Value Trap?

Financial ratio analysis tells the current story, but ROIC metric should be used by investors to properly gauge potential future results.

However, compression in profits expected from those segments may dampen the end results.

Broadband adoption and 5G growth provide most of the hope for the company.

In response to a reader request on my CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Frontier (NYSE:FTR), and Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) series of articles, I am writing an analysis for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Consolidated Communications Holdings is a large, regional (now 24 states) communications service provider that provides wholesale, business, and consumer markets with a typical and varied mix of network, data, datacenter, broadband, standard and VOIP voice, and both traditional and OTT television offerings.

Image courtesy of CNSL presentation

Company Takes Shape Amid Recent Transactions

This year, CNSL acquired FairPoint Communications and began to integrate its operations this year.

Image courtesy of CNSL presentation

Recently, CNSL has also sold assets in Virginia for the following reasons:

The divestiture allows the Company to continue to focus on its core regions and its integration of FairPoint Communications.

CNSL sold the IT services and equipment business to ePlus in late 2016 for the following reason:

"This transaction allows us extend our strategy of providing technology solutions to customers across all of our markets while we sharpen our focus on network-based, business and broadband solutions," said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer of Consolidated Communications. "We have formed a partnership with ePlus to continue to support our existing customers with IT Services and intend to expand that offering to our entire service area as we leverage ePlus' national footprint."

In July of 2016, CNSL announced the acquisition of Champaign Telephone Company (OTC:CPHT) in a bid to add fiber miles to the strategic footprint. Per the news release:

CTC serves approximately 1,500 business customers across the greater Champaign, Ill. area. The acquisition adds 275 fiber route miles and 310 lit buildings to Consolidated's Illinois network.

CNSL is actively expanding partnerships with content providers, such as HBO, fuboTV, and VEMOX (for the Spanish speaking market) to provide over-the-top (OTT) television service to consumers.

What is the Business Plan?

With the acquisition of FairPoint, CNSL has expanded the fiber route miles to 36,000 to put it in the top 10 fiber providers in the US. This inventory of fiber alone makes CNSL an attractive target for investors looking to leverage the upcoming move to 5G in the wireless space.

5G providers such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will unleash the 5G "kraken" beginning in 2018, and fiber providers like CNSL will be poised to capitalize on the bandwidth demands the new wireless technology will put on strategically positioned wireline networks.

That is the one of the main premises behind the Seeking Alpha Pro article Consolidated Communications: A Case Of The Baby Being Thrown Out With The Bathwater - PT $25+. For those that have not subscribed to Pro but are interested in CNSL to place their investment dollars, I HIGHLY recommend reading this article first as it is the quintessential financial analysis for the company.

Without poaching any of the details from the excellent content within the Pro article, I will summarize the bullish case on CNSL in the next section. Then, using business analysis, I will also challenge the feasibility of the bullish thesis.

CASE: CNSL is Undervalued

Essentially, the financials of the new combined company, post FairPoint acquisition, point to a doubling of the share value and a currently generous dividend. The forward rationale goes something like this:

The acquisition of FairPoint increased net revenue and EBITDA while lowering the ratio of net debt leverage to EBITDA (reported 4.28x by management) in the process. Free cash flow increased upon the acquisition, and based upon the historical 7-9x that CNSL has traded to EBITDA, the stock shows an upside potential to $25 based upon the numbers.

CNSL's stock has fallen due to general negative factors in telecom, but the factors discounting stocks such as Frontier and Windstream do not apply as strongly to CNSL, making it an underappreciated, and therefore undervalued company.

Note: CNSL management has publicly reported the following numbers for Q3 2017:

$1.5 billion in consolidated revenue

EBITDA of $137.3 million

($682) thousand net income loss for Q3 2017, with nine-month pro-forma ($10.7) million net income loss, consolidated

$47.8 million in cash available to pay dividends with a 57.4% payout ratio

CNSL's nearest debt maturity is in 2022, which gives it several years of runway to integrate operations with FairPoint, and capitalize on FairPoint's recent CAPEX spending on the business and residential broadband by aggressive marketing and signing up new customers. Per Bob Udell, CEO, during the Q2 earnings call (emphasis for all quotes in article mine):

It wasn't leverage as well for the commercial and the residential and it's interesting as I met with many of the employees, the hunger that's there to connect that as quickly as possible to the controlled environment of [indiscernible] and the huts that have the distribution points and access to the residential and commercial customer base there. So it's not a ton of capital. In some cases it's a set of electronics. In other cases it's there and the cards are there to provide the service and it hasn't been fully marketed and so there won't be investments there. And so we're coordinating the brand change in the early part of next year with some of the projects that allow us to increase the bandwidth as quickly as possible with a target of making those launches, those bandwidth ad launches coincident with the brand change and so the same thing you've seen in Consolidated's history is what you'll see evolve in FairPoint's history on a shorter timeline.

Clearly the company believes that FairPoint has laid the groundwork for broadband expansion already, and a minimal amount of effort is required to get the ball rolling in the new markets CNSL is operating in by aggressive marketing to consumers.

Further comments on the FiOS capable areas originally acquired by FairPoint from Verizon by the CEO:

With respect to the FiOS markets, that's really just the Southern New Hampshire area and there's already someone gig capability there that will expand. There are about 110,000 fiber passings and we've got some process work there to shore up but the hard work is done. The network is there, the capability is there and we've got to get the marketing engine and the provisioning process so that it works efficiently and we can see line of site on how to do that.

Therefore, it is just a matter of time before performance turns around for the newly combined company and the revenue and profit numbers start looking up.

There are some potential problems with this story which I will examine next.

CASE: CNSL is a Yield (Value) Trap

Analysts on CNSL feel that the company is currently a yield trap. Forbes' Brett Owens reported in November that:

CNSL's suddenly high yield is mostly an effect of a precipitously dropping stock price - shares are off 45% amid a mostly lousy year. While the company's top line has continued to grow as it has in past years, its profitability has gone from thin to nonexistent, flipping from $14.9 million in earnings through 2016's first nine months to a $34.8 million loss this year. The company is also wallowing in debt, at just $23 million in cash versus $2.3 billion - more than double the worth of the company by market cap - in IOUs. Free cash flow is thinning up, and an already shaky dividend payout ratio has turned into a payout utterly uncovered by earnings thanks to the company's bleeding this year. This is hardly a contrarian opportunity - it's a yield trap.

Image courtesy of Forbes

Clearly, the chart shows while CNSL may be selling more, it is earning less, and this trend will eventually threaten the dividend as cash on hand dwindles.

Capitalcube has the following analysis of CNSL against its peers:

The following points about CNSL are noted:

Considering peers, relative underperformance over the last year and the last month suggest a lagging position.

Its current Price/Book of 1.74 is about median in its peer group.

The market expects faster earnings growth from CNSL-US than from its peers and also a turnaround in its current ROE.

than from its peers and also a turnaround in its current ROE. CNSL-US's relatively low net margins and poor asset turns suggest a problematic operating strategy.

Changes in annual earnings (relative to peers) are better than the change in its revenues (relative to peers), implying the company is focused more on earnings.

CNSL-US's return on assets currently and over the past five years has trailed the peer median and suggests the company might be operationally challenged relative to its peers.

and suggests the company might be operationally challenged relative to its peers. The company's median gross margin and relatively low pre-tax margin suggest high operating costs versus peers .

. Compared with the peers chosen, CNSL-US has had faster revenue growth in prior years and a current P/E ratio that suggests faster growth in the future suggesting superior growth expectations.

The company's capital investment program and to-date returns suggest that the company is likely making big bets on the future.

CNSL-US seems too levered to raise additional debt.

Capitalcube (same link) shows that CNSL has outshined peers on revenues but not on profits from those revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.