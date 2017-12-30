Automatically Closing Out The Underlying When You Have Calls Written Against It

We will walk through the mechanics of automatically closing out the covered call and selling the underlying in such a situation.

But what do you do if the underlying stock starts to tank?

For those unsure what a covered call is and why you may want to use them to enhance yield, please have a look at my previous article on the subject.

Source: thismatter.com

In this article, I'll show how to use the tools available on most trading platforms to accomplish this complete closing out of a position if you are perhaps sleeping, on vacation, or otherwise away from the computer.

Let's use a real life example. I own Boeing (BA) in a number of accounts. Three to be exact. In two of them, I simply have a trailing stop loss in place to automatically sell off the position if it should drop 10% from its high. But in the third account, I have adopted the following philosophy: I have made 88.81% Year To Date and am willing to lock in some profits by selling, but would prefer to try to also milk the position for even more yield via covered calls. (Please note, this article is not about Boeing!)

After making this decision, I began writing covered calls to extract even more yield leading up to, and eventually being called away (selling the position). One problem, though, what if I'm away from my computer and Boeing starts a rapid decay? Perhaps, the CEO is caught with his hand in the cookie jar, some large customer cancels their order, or someone in a high office tweets that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) rocks!

What do you do now?

Well, setup a conditional order to handle this situation gracefully and automatically!

Most, if not all, trading platforms are going to have some form of conditional orders, so the exact representation may differ somewhat from what I will show you here. I use Schwab's Streetsmart Edge.

I sometimes find it helpful when setting up conditional orders to simply say in English what I intend:

If BA's trade price loses 5% with a trailing stop,

Then Buy To Close 1 contract of BA 12/29/2017 C at market, Day

Expires on 12/29/2017

Note how I have setup the conditional order to expire when the option expires. You don't want the conditional order outliving the option!

Fortunately, Schwab's platform gives us this clear structured English explanation of the rule. Now for the rule and resulting structured English:

So, basically, what we have said is this: If Boeing rises to $300 per share, then the 10% trailing stop on the underlying AND the 5% trailing stop on the option will follow Boeing's trade price up to $300.

If Boeing starts declining, perhaps due the bad news mentioned above, then once Boeing drops to $285 (5%), the conditional order will fire whereby closing out the covered call. This clears the way for your trailing stop on the underlying to fire as normal. If Boeing continues its tailspin to $270, then the trailing stop on the underlying will fire and we will have automatically and gracefully exited the position with likely a little of your covered call premium and something like a 10% loss on the underlying.

Cautionary notes and considerations:

These conditional orders are not tied to any particular position. If you manually close out the covered call, or it expires and you neglected to have the conditional order expire with the option, then in this case, a Buy To Close on an option you didn't Write could be placed. Schwab would simply ignore this, but god only knows how your broker would interpret this.

Having a trailing stop on the underlying without the conditional order, and if you also are cleared for level 3 options trading, your broker may allow you to close out the underlying with calls attached whereby converting your covered calls into naked calls. Probably not what you wanted! This is yet another reason to put the conditional order described here to work for you.

Also, this machinery would kick in even if Boeing was to gap down 30% for some reason. You need to consider if closing the option and selling the underlying is still what you would want to do in this situation. (For me, it is what I would want to do.)

And finally, take your time when creating conditional orders. At least Schwab treats these like a macro and can't validate them until they are executed. I have maybe 10 of these in play at any given time and always read them multiple times before submitting.

Investor Takeaway:

The automatic closing of covered positions is a big plus in my book. It allows me to sleep well knowing that should something go awry with one of my covered positions, I have an emotionless robot carrying out my wishes.

Happy Trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.