GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

The answer and the point of this article is one you might or might not agree with.

It has not performed well over the past 5 years, but I see little evidence that it faces an existential threat.

GNT happens to be a closed-end ETF, one of the few that offer a preferred stock to my knowledge.

One of my followers brought GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to my attention asking what I thought of GNT-A as a potential investment. I initially blew it off as not being an investment I'd be interested in, but upon reflection, I believe this article might be worth reading for the lesson it might provide more than the investment advice. Then again, a lesson some of my followers might disagree with and prove wrong.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a GNT preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes from what we would be using in the event we were interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type GNT in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:





Here, we learn that GNT is a closed-end ETF that derives its income from interest, dividends, and option premiums. Of which, a portion will be invested in production and distribution of a wide variety of natural resources. With an IPO market value of $147 million, this is not a large company by any means.

If found no Find Related tab, however, I plugged in the ticker symbol my follower suggested and it opened the following page.



I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that its payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed the shareholder and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. Usually, the company will suffer additional sanctions or restrictions when the preferred payments are suspended. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable after 10/26/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a yearly dividend of $1.30, paid quarterly at the rate of $0.325 on 3/26, 6/26, 9/26, and 12/26 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, these shares were rated A2 by Moody's and unrated by S&P.

Its distributions are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how GNT performed over the past 5 years. As far as I'm concerned, this is not a solid company. It began the period with its shares priced at $13.91 on 12/31/12 and steadily fell to its current $6.74. Worse yet, it has reduced its common monthly dividend several times from $0.12 at the beginning of the 5-year period to its current $0.05.

I found no information about GNT on my usual go-to Finviz, therefore I turned to Yahoo Finance for a bit more information about this company and found no information there either. Then the light bulb in my skull clicked on and I realized that CEF Connect was where I should have gone to in the first place because it happens to be a closed-end ETF. However, because I wrote extensively about such funds and don't invest in them, I'm not going to bother you about its particulars, unless to say that I believe that it's here to stay and I don't envision it facing some near-term existential crisis.

However, the point and lesson of this article has little to do with the safety of this company. The point of this article is meant to answer the question of whether or not an investment in this preferred at par value is a wise move. I think not.

I believe this because the investor will be earning a reward of a 5.20% yield on his money, which I happen to think will be yield squeezed as interest rates rise as I believe they will. When that happens, although he will continue to receive dividends totaling $1.30 per year, I am almost certain the value of his shares will fall accordingly as interest rates rise. The result will be that much of what he earns in dividends will be reduced or wiped out by the decrease of his share's value. Consequently, I believe there are presently much better places to invest your money than with this preferred.

That is the lesson of this article. I believe that preferreds that are issued sporting low coupon yields will be most yield squeezed and most affected by the coming rising interest rates. Ironically, those preferreds deemed safest will most probably be the most vulnerable and therefore the riskiest long-term investments.

Now, it's time for my knowledgeable followers to chime in and talk me down and prove me wrong or right.

