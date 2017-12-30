Let's Discover This Company

Note for the readers: Most of the figures are based on financial reports of Discover Financial Services (DFS) and the chosen peers - American Express (AXP), Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Synchrony Financial (SYF). If you are interested, please have a look first at my article about Synchrony Financial. I wish you all the best for 2018!



Executive Summary

Discover Financial Services had succeeded over the years to compete with larger competitors, like MasterCard (MA), Visa (V) or American Express, by generating high margins. With an excellent cost monitoring approach and a well-diversified credit portfolio, the firm has delivered a strong operating performance, year after year. Discover's shareholders have been rewarded accordingly, as the dividend has increased since 2010. Beyond the intrinsic quality of the company, I do not consider Discover as currently undervalued. That's why I will pass for the moment. However, the dividend-oriented investors could be interested in purchasing Discover's shares.

Let’s Discover The Company

I have started to analyze the credit services industry with Synchrony Financial. Hence, I am going to begin discovering other companies. Discovering? Like Discover Financial Services?

Discover Financial Services is a Delaware-incorporated direct banking and payment services company. The firm provides direct banking products and services and payment services through its subsidiaries. The company offers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and deposit products.

Operationally speaking, the company is split into two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services.

Through its Direct Banking segment, the company offers banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards. Furthermore, this segment includes the business related to the private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and other consumer lending and deposit products. The mortgage origination business was closed in 2015.

The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, one of the nation’s leading debit/ATM networks, Diners Club and the Network Partners Business, which provides payment transaction and settlement services on the Discover Network.

In the U.S., the credit card customers’ transactions are processed over the Discover Network. In a nutshell, the card transaction cycle is as follows:

The credit card customers are permitted to “revolve” their balances and repay their obligations over a period of time and at an interest set forth in their cardmember agreements, which can be either fixed or variable. In other words, customers purchase something today and pay it off later. How does Discover make money? By charging customers who use the revolving option. Furthermore, Discover charges customers other fees as specified in the cardmember agreements. These fees may include fees for late payments, balance transfer transactions, and cash advance transactions.

To attract customers, Discover has set up a cashback bonus rewards program. The cashback bonus offered by Discover depends on the card category. For the Diners Club business, Discover does not issue credit cards but grants its licensees the right to issue Diners Club branded cards. Hence, the royalties, paid by the licensees, are the primary source of revenues for the Diners Club segment.

As Discover issues credit cards, it competes with larger and well-established companies, like Visa or MasterCard. Both groups enjoy greater merchant acceptance and broader global brand recognition than Discover does. American Express is also a strong competitor, with international acceptance and high transaction fees. Internationally, Amex competes in the same market segments (e.g., corporate segment) as Diners Club. In my view, Discover is a second tier player, which should compete with juggernauts which generate around $35 billion of revenues for American Express, $18 billion and $11 billion of revenues, respectively, for Visa and MasterCard.

However, Discover has developed a relevant business model based on an excellent cost monitoring approach; Discover's management made the necessary efforts to reduce as much as possible the costs and succeeded to keep a high-quality credit portfolio.

Small Is Beautiful

When your competitors are MasterCard, Visa or Amex, you compete with well-established mammoth financial groups. Also, other competitors like Synchrony Financial or Capital One Financial are present in the same market segments that you are. In other words, the competition is intense, and you steer your business as much as possible not to be eaten up. In spite of the intense competition with larger companies, Discover has succeeded to be highly profitable. Discover generated only around $9.1 billion of revenues in 2016. It represented barely 28% of American Express’ total revenues net of interest expense. Capital One Financial generated around $25.5 billion of revenues in 2016. It was almost 2.80 times the level of revenues reported by Discover. However, Discover’s net margin was twofold higher compared to COF’s.

MasterCard and Visa are more profitable than Discover. But the other peers’ operating performance is lower than Discover’s. In my view, the high operating performance is mainly driven by two cumulative effects. First of all, the net charge-off ratio has decreased since 2010.

In other words, Discover Financial Services was less and less affected by consumers’ insolvencies. Meanwhile, the interest yields applied on loans were almost flat over the years.

Hence, the risk-adjusted yields increased and, consequently, the company made more money every year.

The improvement of the credit quality is reflected in the FICO score of the overall portfolio. In 2016, 82% of the credit card loans had a FICO score above 660. Respectively, 96% and 95% of the personal loans and private student loans had a FICO score above 660. Compared to 2015, the quality of the different portfolios was almost the same.

Compared to its competitors, the credit quality of the company’s portfolio is solid.

The second driver of the excellent operating performance of Discover is the cost steering set up by the company. As I mentioned in another article, Synchrony Financial monitors with a great concern the other costs, like the marketing expenses or salaries, and outperforms Discover with regards to cost efficiency. However, American Express and Capital One Financial suffer from higher financial and organizational burdens.

In my view, the cost efficiency and the credit quality of the overall portfolio explain the high performance delivered every year by Discover. By looking at another metric, we can see that Discover’s RoE is one of the highest of the peer group.

What About FY 2017 Results?

2017 ends in 3 days. Hence, readers could expect to see forward-looking figures. I must admit that I am not sure I'm the best guy to project results. In spite of the higher reported charge-off ratio for the credit card segment and the increase in the provision losses amount since nine months, I am expecting a slight increase in the pre-tax income in Q4 to around $937 million. With an average tax rate of 36%, the quarterly net income would amount to roughly $600 million. Hence, the FY 2017 net income would drop by $81 million to $2,312 million. The net income allocated to the common stockholders would amount to $2,258 million accordingly. As I expect the company to continue repurchasing shares during the fourth quarter of 2017, the diluted Q4 EPS should be $1.66. Compared to 2016, the FY 2017 EPS would increase by $0.26 to $6.03. Perhaps, it is too optimistic. And I do not like being too euphoric. By applying a 15% cut-factor on the Q4 EPS I have calculated, the FY 2017 EPS would amount to $5.82, or a 1% increase compared to last year. Whatever the results reported by the company in Q4, the per share figures will definitively be driven by the reduction of the outstanding shares.

The Capital Allocation Is Straightforward For Years

There is at least one thing about which the shareholders could not be surprised: the capital allocation strategy of the company. Discover combined share repurchasing and dividend payments to redistribute to its shareholders the excess of the capital. Since 2010, the number of outstanding shares has decreased by around 33%.

Meanwhile, the firm has increased year after year the declared dividend amount. For 2017, the shareholders will receive $1.30 per share.

In 2018, they could expect the dividend to be increased to $1.50 per share. Moreover, the dividend is sustainable as the payout has remained low in the past. And the situation should remain unchanged in the future.

In my view, the company will continue to keep increasing its declared dividend every year. The situation will be the same as Aflac’s (AFL). In the case of the earnings not growing as fast as the dividend, the payout ratio will increase accordingly. Furthermore, the management will continue repurchasing Discover’s outstanding shares to offset the decline or at least the growth slowdown of the earnings. Some investors could criticize the approach since the share repurchase program should be launched if, and only if, the stock price is lower than the fair value per share.

Is Discover Financial Services Undervalued?

I will answer before giving explanations. In my view, Discover Financial Services is not undervalued. On a 5-year average, Discover is trading 11.23 times its trailing twelve-month earnings and 2.30 times its book value. When the firm released its Q3 results, the company traded 11.08 times its earnings and 2.11 times its book value. From a personal point, the upside was still there in November when Discover’s stock price was around $65.

Currently, the P/E ("TTM") and P/B are, respectively, 13.22 and 2.52. Hence, I guess the company is overvalued relative to its peers and its historical ratio averages.

Those who have already read me know that I also compare the analyzed company with its peers. For Discover, I kept Synchrony, American Express, and Capital One Financial. In a first draft, I wanted to add MasterCard and Visa. But I had a look at the P/B and P/E of both companies and was surprised because the metrics were very high. I came to the conclusion that Visa and MasterCard might not be valued with traditional metrics, like P/E and P/B. But let’s focus on Discover and its chosen peers. The 5-year P/E average of the firm is 12.76.

With a P/E ("TTM") of 13.22, Discover trades at a higher multiple than expected. And it is the same story for the P/B. Currently, the shareholders pay 2.52 times the book value to acquire Discover’s shares. On a 5-year average, Discover trades at 2.30 times its book value, while its peers trade at 2.36 times their book value.

As I mentioned before, Discover’s safety margin does not exist currently. If I have to choose between Discover and Synchrony (I am excluding American Express and Capital One, because some points remain to be clarified), I will choose Synchrony. As I mentioned in my article on Synchrony, I will not invest in the GE’s spin-off for the moment. And I will pass as well for Discover. The dividend-oriented investors could disagree with me by arguing that the company was very shareholder-friendly in the past. Then paying a premium to acquire Discover may sound logical. It is not my investing philosophy. Taste and colors are not always the same.

