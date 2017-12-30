Stocks To Watch: Automakers Rev Up For 2018

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

What's next for investors after a stellar year for the Dow (+25%), S&P 500 Index (+20%) and Nasdaq (+28) was accompanied by dizzying gains for cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (+1395%), Ethereum (+8879%) and Litecoin (+5347%)? Not to sound too boring, but WTI crude oil futures ended the year up 43% from the 2017 low and gold capped off the year 15% above its low. While the upcoming week isn't loaded with earnings reports and events, there's some nuggets to dig through in the search for early 2018 stock movers, including sales reports from the Detroit Three and Palo Alto One.

Subscription notice: You can automatically receive Stocks to Watch every week by following the SA Stocks to Watch account and setting email alerts on.

IPO watch: No IPO filings are expected to be announced next week, but there are plenty of interesting names in the hopper for 2018. The list of IPO candidates includes Dropbox (Private:DROPB), Lyft (Private:LYFT), DocuSign (Private:ESIGN), Fanatics (Private:FANA), Xiaomo, 23andMe (Private:DNA), Coinbase (Private:COINB), SpaceX (Private:SPACE), Pinterest (Private:PINIT), Zscalar (Private:SCALE), Apttus, Zuora and Acquia.

Analyst quiet period expiration: Quanterix (Pending:QTRX), Curo Group (Pending:CURO), Odonate Therapeutics (Pending:ODT), Denali Therapeutics (Pending:DNLI), Luther Burbank (Pending:LBC) on Jan. 2.

IPO/secondary share lockup period expirations: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEMKT:PZG), Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) on Jan. 2; CareDX (NASDAQ:CDNA), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL), Tronox (NYSE:TROX) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)on Jan. 3; Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT), ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) on Jan. 4; Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) on Jan. 5.

Notable earnings reports: Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN), MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) on Jan. 3; Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC), Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) on Jan. 4; Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) on Jan. 5.

Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: Due to speak at the healthcare event in Boston on Jan. 4 are execs from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Monthly sales reports/updates: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and perhaps Macy's (NYSE:M) on Jan. 3; Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and L Brands (NYSE:LB) on Jan. 4; perhaps J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) on Jan. 5.

Macau: Gaming revenue is expected to have increased 20% in December to mark the 17th straight month of positive growth. Estimates from analysts range from +13% to +25% to add some mystery to the upcoming report from the Macau Gaming Inspection & Coordination Bureau. The VIP segment continues to recover in the region, although some channel checks show a lower than normal hold rate for December. Expect some trading action with Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) after the revenue numbers post. The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) could also see some movement.

Auto sales reports: Kelley Blue Book expects U.S. auto sales to fall 7% in December to 1.57M units as the industry bumps up against a tough incentives-driven comparable from a year ago. Forecast by automaker - General Motors (NYSE:GM) -7.9% to 294K, Ford (NYSE:F) -2.4% to 232K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -9.6% to 220K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -11.7% to 170K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -5.3% to 152K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -5.7% to 144K, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) -9.1% to 106K, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) -6.6% to 59K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) -10.8% to 57.5K. An update from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Q4 deliveries is also due out next week. The consensus estimate stands at 5.2K Model 3 deliveries and 26.6K Model S/X deliveries. The EV automaker's refreshed 2018 deliveries guidance could be a showstopper.

Barron's mentions: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is tapped for a "speedy recovery" and bitcoin is said to be "here to stay" in case you were worried. Meanwhile, there's a prediction that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) could be the first FANG stock to pay a dividend and that investors may need to deal with inflation in 2018.

Sources: CNBC, EDGAR, Bloomberg and Nasdaq.com.