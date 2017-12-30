Key Charts From 2017 And Why They Matter

This should serve as a handy reference guide you can use to inform your own 2018 strategy.

What you'll get in this post is a lot of what I wanted to write in a chart collage I posted on Friday evening.

Do you know what I did for you? I gathered up some key visuals from 2017 and tied them together with fun commentary, that's what I did.

On Friday afternoon, in "Requiem For 2017: The Year In Charts," I took readers on a visual tour of global markets. That was an effort to give this year the send-off it deserves for serving up hefty returns across all manner of assets, up to and including a digital currency that, thanks to a last minute surge, rose by ~32,000% for the year.

I spent an inordinate amount of time creating the charts for that post which means I didn't get to do much editorializing around the visuals (I give myself a 4:30 p.m. ET deadline on those end-of-day posts over at HR). That's too bad because each chart has a story to tell (so to speak).

So what I thought I would do on Saturday is pick out a few visuals from the post linked above, grab a few more that I didn't get to include in that post, and add some commentary explaining why they matter so much.

Let's jump right in, because as regular readers know, I have to forcibly extricate myself from introductory paragraphs lest the introduction should end up being longer than the body of the post.

First is the dollar and the euro:

This was the worst year for the dollar (UUP) in more than a decade and the best year for the euro (FXE) against the greenback since 2003.

"Long USD" was one of the "no-brainer" trades headed into 2017. Here's a look back at the "most crowded trades" from the December 2016 and January 2017 editions of BofAML's global fund manager survey:

And look at the abrupt change in positioning that unfolded mid-year as specs did an about-face:

What accounts for the dollar's abysmal year and, as a corollary, what explains euro strength? Well, when it comes to the dollar, investors were generally expecting Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda to move forward more quickly than it did. When it became apparent that tax reform and sweeping deregulation weren't things that could be done overnight, the market began to fade the U.S. reflation narrative.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron's landslide victory in the French presidential election allayed fears of an imminent EU breakup while Mario Draghi's now infamous "transitory" remarks about inflation in Sintra, Portugal (in late June) tipped that the ECB was closer to another taper than traders perhaps thought.

As the inflation data in the U.S. continued to disappoint while the economic data in Europe generally surprised to the upside, the market began to price out the policy divergence theme (hawkish Fed, dovish ECB) and bank on policy convergence (slow and steady Fed, an ECB that's maybe not as far behind as everyone thought). The end result: a truly horrible year for the greenback and an outstanding performance for the single currency.

Incidentally, we got an important headline out of the ECB overnight on Saturday which I imagine will have to be promptly walked back next week to avoid catalyzing further euro strength:

As for that other "most crowded" trade headed into 2017 (short USTs), all you need to do to know how that turned out is take a look at the U-turn in spec positioning:

As investors faded the U.S. reflation narrative, and as geopolitical and policy jitters clouded the outlook, the safe haven bid supported long-end Treasurys, throwing a monkey wrench in the short UST (TBT) trade.

There are still plenty of folks who believe that trade will eventually pan out, but it's worth noting that something seems to have fundamentally changed. On that point, I'll paraphrase Deutsche Bank’s Aleksandar Kocic.

The upper bound is drifting lower, effectively making it easier to control inflation over time while the the lower bound (i.e., how far the Fed cuts rates) is drifting lower as well, meaning it’s getting more difficult to stimulate growth during downturns.

With the range inside cycles compressing, asymptotically it could disappear (see Japan). You can see this reflected in the rates options market (declining averages for implied vol. at the short end and the long end):

Moving on, the weak dollar and the generally gradualistic pace of DM central banks' normalization plans buoyed emerging markets in 2017. Specifically, EM FX and equities (EEM) logged their best gains since 2009:

While the consensus is that the emerging market stock rally has further to run, never forget that a bullish EM thesis is highly dependent on the dollar. Recall this "disclaimer" that accompanied an uber-bullish EM equities piece penned by BofAML's Ajay Singh Kapur back in August:

EM bull markets almost always are associated with a weaker US dollar, and bear markets almost always with a strengthening USD. While USD forecasts abound, we note that the USD real effective exchange rate looks high and that the US runs a current account deficit of 2.4% of GDP. We are skeptical of a strong USD view, from these starting points, and acknowledge that this view is different for most analysts.

Well, since that was written about five months ago, the consensus view has shifted a bit. Lots of analysts are now bearish (or at least cautious) on the greenback heading into the new year.

Another defining feature of markets since the Fed began this hiking cycle is the continual loosening of financial conditions even in the face of higher policy rates.

Is this sustainable? If you're long risk, you're probably hoping that it is, but according to Goldman, this is probably as "good" as it gets. Here's an excerpt from the bank's last econ piece of 2017:

Will financial conditions ease further? No. Despite three Fed hikes and the start of balance sheet adjustment, our financial conditions index eased by more than 100bp in 2017 as stock prices rose, credit spreads tightened, the dollar weakened, and long-term interest rates stagnated. As shown in Exhibit 9, it now stands at the easiest level of the entire expansion and about 1.3 standard deviations below the long-term average. But we this think this easing has now largely run its course because the Fed will increasingly resist it.

That brings me neatly to FX volatility. Have a look at this:

Needless to say, if yields rise and the dollar were to rally (i.e., if the two "no-brainer" trades going into 2017 finally materialize a year later and financial conditions tighten), that chart could end up looking a whole lot different.

Finally, no look back at 2017 would be complete without the two charts that everyone loves to hate:

Those two visuals show the growing disconnect between U.S. economic policy uncertainty and geopolitical risk on the one hand, and S&P 12-month vol. on the other. Some will tell you those series are apples and oranges and thus it makes little sense to compare them. That may be and it could also be the case that the passage of the tax bill ends up reducing policy uncertainty. But as noted on Friday, the only three days in 2017 that saw simultaneous 1% drawdowns in energy, big-cap tech, and banks accompanied policy/geopolitical uncertainty.

What to make of all of the above? Well, that's ultimately up to you, but my suggestion would be that you take it exactly as I meant it. That is, those are some of the key themes from 2017. So given that you know how everything performed in 2017 (turns out hindsight is a powerful thing), and given that I've just elaborated on why things turned out as they did, you should be able to use that information to help inform your own 2018 outlook.

And that reminds me, when you read outlook pieces for next year from me, from Wall Street, or from anyone else that cares to comment on markets, remember this: the only year-ahead "outlook" that really matters for your portfolio is your own. Contrary to what you'll hear from nearly everyone else, the only way to invest with a clear conscience is to gather information and form your own strategy that aligns with your specific goals. Don't take "advice" unless it's from your personal financial advisor. Rather, read everything you can, internalize it, and then advise yourself.

