VIX Surge Appears Imminent As Correction Looms Over Stocks

Source: mirror.co.uk



VIX Surge Imminent as Correction Looms Over Stock Markets



2017 has been a record year for volatility, or for the lack thereof do be more precise. The VIX hit numerous records this year, such as the most consecutive closes below 10, the lowest intraday move ever, the lowest close ever and so on. With such moves in the VIX it’s safe to say that this was one of the lowest volatility years in decades, if not ever. The VIX’s median in 2017 was around 11, sharply lower than its long-term median of over 18 going back to 1993.



VIX 1-Year Chart

Source: stockcharts.com



Naturally long VIX instruments such as iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) have perfumed very poorly in this low volatility environment, VXX is down by nearly 70% year to date.



VXX 1-Year Chart, Short-Term Bottom?



On the flipside of the equation, short volatility trading vehicles were on fire in 2017, with the most heavily traded one, VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX ST ETN (XIV) closing the year out with a more than a 150% gain.

XIV 1-Year Chart, Topping Out?



So, what kind of volatility atmosphere is 2018 likely to exhibit? What triggers are going to impact volatility, both to the upside and to the downside? And how can market participants capitalize on the underlying events and situations to profit from volatility spikes and its subsequent declines?



About VXX



VXX is designed to provide access to S&P 500 volatility through CBOE Volatility Index (the VIX Index) futures. The ETN offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second-month VIX futures contracts and reflects market participants' views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index.

(VXX decays heavily over time due to contango and does not generally make for an efficient long-term trading vehicle. Therefore, VXX is designed primarily for short-term trading and has proven to be a profitable tool for shorting volatility.)

About XIV



XIV offers inverse exposure to short-term VIX futures. XIV has an inverted relationship with VXX and does extremely well in times of low volatility. However, when significant VIX surges occur XIV can lose substantial portions of its value in relatively short time periods.



Trading Dynamics



Ideally, VXX would be bought and held in times of heightened volatility, and in anticipation of VIX surges. In contrast, XIV would be bought and held after a significant VIX spike and in times of prolonged depressed volatility.



However, VXX is much more difficult to trade effectively than XIV, especially in the current low volatility environment, because the ETN only increases in value for short periods of time when periodic VIX surges occur, in all other instances VXX trades lower due to contango and loses significant value when the VIX is stagnant, or is in a downward trajectory without major up moves.



XIV on the other hand does particularly well in the current environment as the ETN greatly benefits from the contango phenomenon that occurs in the VIX futures markets when volatility remains low, especially from prolonged periods of time.



What Causes The VIX to Spike?



The VIX can be influenced by various factors. Most often VIX spikes are induced by economic woes, geopolitical tensions, political shocks, and other instances of uncertainty. Since the VIX is a measure of volatility in the S&P 500, VIX surges are typically accompanied by one common characteristic, a relatively sharp decline in the S&P 500 average, and stocks in general. Therefore, a decline in stocks must occur for a significant VIX spike (move to 15 or higher) to materialize.



How Long Without a 3% Correction?



While record complacency reigns supreme on Wall St. the S&P 500 has been setting its own records. The one I would like to single out is the consecutive number of days the S&P 500 has gone without at least a 3% correction. Previously the record stood at 241 days, a milestone achieved in 1996. However, as of October 23rd of this year this date of complacency was surpassed, and still stands today, now at over 300 days without at least a 3% correction.



S&P 500 1-Year Chart



The S&P 500 chart does appear "topppy". Also, the CCI, RSI, and full stochastic seem to be pointing to a shift towards negative momentum, suggesting some selling pressure could occur soon. However, just going a long time without a selloff, and looking at a chart may not be cause enough for a correction to occur. So, what is?



What Do Stock Investors Have to Look Forward to in 2018?



First, stock markets had a lot more to look forward to at the start of 2017. Trump had just won a surprise presidential victory, Republicans were in control of both houses and the white house, we had a business man in office, prospects for tax reform, deregulation, fiscal stimulus, and other economically favorable elements were all on the table.



Now, it appears that from an economic standpoint most of what was possible has been accomplished. The good news is largely priced in. Tax reform is due to blow out the federal budget deficits, and balloon the debt much further. Therefore, there is no chance of a significant fiscal spending package any time soon, and Democrats very well may take over the house, or senate majorities, possibly both this year.



Valuations



Next, valuations have gotten blown out of proportion recently and could use at least a minor recalibration. The S&P 500 P/E ratio is now at nearly 26, almost double its median average of around 14. The Schiller P/E is analogously grossly elevated by historical standards, yet perhaps most troubling is the S&P 500’s price to sales ratio which appears to be at its highest point in history, 2.27 vs a median of just 1.44. This suggests that stock prices are increasing at a much faster pace than company’s revenues.



Peripheral Risks



Furthermore, there are an increasing number of exterior factors that could cause a stock market selloff. Geopolitical tensions are as great of threat as ever right now, especially on the North Korean front. Things have never been more tense, N.K. continues to perform provocative actions such as nuclear and rocket launch tests, and the U.S. continues to provoke the regime by imposing more sanctions, accusing N.K. of a recent cyber-attack, as well as by other measures. In essence both sides are inciting each other and the result will likely lead to a limited strike on N.K.’s military assets and nuclear facilities.



Source: thebostonglobe.com



As devastating as the unintended consequences of such a move may be, the repercussions of doing nothing may turn out to be far worse in the long run. So, an important question to ask may be “is Donald Trump likely to hand N.K. the power to strike the U.S. with devastating weapons of mass destruction, or is he more likely to act?” Donald Trump seems like a man of action, so I believe he will act to protect the integrity of the U.S.’s national security, and possibly as early as Q1 2018. The underlying action is likely to cause a major uptick in volatility.



Source: nationalinterest.org



Other unconventional risks include possible political instability in the U.S. and abroad, the return of the “Euro Crisis”, an unexpected slowdown in economic activity, other geopolitical altercations, a cryptocurrency debacle, and a series of other black swan events, all of which can lead to a significant stock market pullback, which would in turn cause a major spike in the VIX.



Why the Record Complacency in The First Place?



In a few words, “it’s the FED put”. Market participants have become very accustomed to having the FED bail out equity markets at the first sign of trouble materializing. Over the past decade the FED has shown itself to be extremely accommodative. Ultra-easy rates for almost 10 years, 3 rounds of QE, other kinds of financial engineering, downplaying of inflationary pressures, and so on.



Ultimately, the FED has created major incentive to invest in equities by discouraging market participants from investing in less risky asset classes such as precious metals, notes, bonds, and so on. In addition, the federal reserve has made it disastrous to save, or keep money in cash. Under this new FED induced paradigm, it is not profitable to keep capital in safe haven, low yielding assets, which greatly incentivizes allocation towards riskier holdings, most notably stocks.



Volatility Will Likely Return in A Big Way



In essence, the FED has created a one-sided trade, in which disproportionate amounts of capital have been allocated towards risky assets, stocks in particular. Just look at the valuations stocks are trading at. The Schiller P/E, a widely observed metric is at 32.58, roughly twice its long-term median and about 25% higher than the 2007/08 peak.



Source: nysun.com



The Donald Trump Dynamic



Donald Trump is different, he is not like other presidents in a sense that he is not a part of the traditional political establishment, therefore his presidency is somewhat of a wildcard. Stocks have gotten off to a raging start under Trump, but that does not mean that it’s going to be a one-way trip to the moon. In fact, it could be a very rocky ride. Moreover, it is possible that stocks could crater by as much as they have surged under Trump, perhaps more even.



Source: businessinsider.com



What Would Happen if The FED Took Away its Put?



The president may nominate the FED chair but he does not control the federal reserve. In fact, no one does, the FED is a quasi-government agency answerable to no branch of government. Yes, it operates because Congress “gave it the mandate” to do so, and the FED chair answers questions before Congress sometimes, etc. But these are mere formalities, the FED does what the FED wants without having to answer to anyone for the most part.



Therefore, it is possible that the federal reserve continues to tighten rates at an increasing pace regardless of its impact on stock markets. After all, the FED could begin to perceive stocks as being overvalued at some point in the not so distant future. After all, a case could be made that it is somewhat suspicious, that the FED raised rates only once throughout Barack Obama’s 8-year presidency, and has now hiked 4 times since Donald Trump’s election in roughly 1 year.



The Bottom Line



Markets will likely have to deal with an influx of volatility early in the year, as stock market participants take profits and stocks recalibrate to more reasonable valuations in the current rising rate environment. After all, market participants have much less to look forward to than they did at the beginning of this year, and valuations have gotten stretched much further than where they were at the start of 2017. Also, there are numerous peripheral risks markets will have to deal with in 2018, which may pop up at any time and cause additional waves of volatility that will hit stocks.



Source: ojgaard.com



Moreover, Donald Trump’s first year in office presiding over a low volatility stock market is likely to be looked back on as being more of an anomaly than a trend. The President has a lot less to do with market volatility than the federal reserve does. After all, it’s not the called “the White House Put”, but it is called “the FED Put”, for a reason. What will happen when the FED takes away its put? Only time will tell, but I think it’s going to coincide with the second half of Donald Trump’s presidency, and it is going to be coupled with much more volatility than we’ve seen in quite a few years.



2018 should bring plenty of opportunities to trade volatility both to the upside and to the downside. Please visit Albright Investment Group to find out more, as we will be discussing specific timing, and strategies to go long and short volatility in the new year.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

To receive further insight into this idea and other high alpha investment opportunities please visit Albright Investment Group, my online investing community. Join now and obtain exclusive access to private research articles that include unique features such as trade alerts, trade triggers, price levels, specific trade strategies, and price targets. These high value features are only available to members of our exclusive trading group and are not accessible to the general public.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VXX XIV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long volatility through options strategy (as of 12/28/17)