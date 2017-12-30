Exchange Customers Preferreds For Better Yields

Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) is a growing regional bank based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The company operates retail bank branches primarily in the Philadelphia and adjacent markets with a significant lending concentration in mortgage warehousing which is, in essence, lending to mortgage originators to finance their origination of mortgage loans.

We’ve written previously about the company’s fixed-to-floating rate preferred shares and the probability that the preferred shares would be called before investors would benefit from the floating rate feature. We’ve updated our pricing models to reflect the current yields, which have for the most part compressed since our prior article to a narrower range between the preferred, thus eliminating some of the original potential price and yield arbitrage between the issues. In addition, we briefly discuss a few other income oriented bank preferred securities and subordinated notes which may be of interest as alternate portfolio holdings.

In the interest of full disclosure, we sold our remaining interests in all of the Customers Bancorp preferred shares discussed herein in the last two months largely based on the factors discussed in this article.

The Preferred Securities

The company’s four preferred stock series are each essentially identical. In each case, the shares offer a fixed preferred dividend rate for the first five years after issuance and a floating rate, based on a margin above three month LIBOR, after the first five years. In addition, in each case, the company has the option to call the preferred shares for redemption after the first five years – in effect, on the date that the fixed dividend rate would convert to a floating dividend rate. The differences between the series are limited to differing initial fixed preferred dividend rates and the redemption dates, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Company Reports and Market Data

The table presents two notable aspects of the company’s preferred shares. First, the company has been able to issue each subsequent series of preferred shares with a lower initial fixed preferred dividend rate. Second, the company has also been able to issue each subsequent series with a steadily declining floating rating margin. In fact, the floating rate margin fell by more than half a percentage point in a little more than a year.

The subsequent price action, with all of the preferred shares priced at a premium to redemption value, has also eroded the effective yields on each of the preferred securities to the point that, with the slight exception of the Series “F” preferred, the effective yield to call is below the floating rate premium associated with each preferred shares series.

Moreover, we previously noted that the long term historical spread between three month LIBOR and preferred securities has approximated 4.5% with banks trending slightly below this rate. Indeed, more recent issues of subordinated notes and preferred shares of similarly situated companies have reflected a continuing compression of premiums.

We consider it highly likely, barring a significant unforeseen event (which would also impact the preferred share valuation), that the company will redeem the outstanding fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities at the call dates, possibly in combination with the issuance of similar preferred securities at lower rates. In effect, we believe the floating rate benefit is likely to be captured by the company rather than preferred stock holders as the company redeems the preferred securities immediately before the preferred securities convert to advantageous floating rates.

Alternate Options

We recommend considering more compelling options in the banking space to gain additional yield. In particular, we suggest considering the non-callable Bank of America Series L Preferred (NYSE: BAC-L) and Wells Fargo Series L Preferred (NYSE: WFC-L), both of which effectively carry guaranteed annual yields of around 6.0% - potentially for more than a decade – assuming the preferred shares are held to conversion.

In each case, given the unique non-callable nature of the preferred securities, the effective time to conversion is dependent on the assumed return of each company’s underlying common stock. However, the long potential period before redemption exposes investors to more potential volatility in the market price of the preferred shares, so a long investment time horizon and willingness to absorb interim fluctuations is necessary.

On the other hand, for those seeking to better manage potential duration and interest rate risk, we recommend considering the exchange traded fixed-to-floating subordinated notes of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) which trade under the symbol INBKL. We discuss these notes in more detail here, but the essence is that investors can achieve a yield above 5% through call (and possibly higher though maturity) while retaining the fixed-to-floating rate feature and avoiding a significant market premium. In addition, the time period to call (3.75 years) and maturity (8.75 years) helps limit interim volatility in the market price due to changes in interest rates. The subordinated notes, as interest bearing securities, are best held in a tax advantaged or tax deferred account.

Summary

The current premium at which the various series of Customers Bancorp preferred shares currently trade significantly reduces the effective yield to call for the preferred shares. In addition, the company’s ability to issue subsequent series of preferred shares (and senior notes) at progressively lower initial fixed rates and floating margins suggests that it’s likely the currently outstanding preferred shares will be called for redemption before the floating rates take effect. We consider the company’s preferred shares less compelling than other similarly situated exchange traded bank preferred securities and suggest holders seek other income oriented opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long BAC-L and INBKL.