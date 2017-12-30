J.C. Penney's 2018 Outlook

The 2018 environment looks improved over 2017, although J.C. Penney still needs to execute well in merchandising.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) 2017 can be considered an annus horribilis after its stock fell by over 60% during the year and its gross margins took a significant hit due to liquidation sales and the clearance of slow moving inventory.

An improving retail environment and the potential effect of income tax cuts give J.C. Penney a boost going into 2018, although it is not out of the woods yet. J.C. Penney will need to execute well in merchandising, testing the effectiveness of its new merchandising organizational structure.

Holiday Retail Cheer

Reports indicate that the 2017 holiday shopping season has been a relatively strong one so far, with MasterCard (NYSE:MA) indicating that retail sales (ex. autos) increased by 4.9% from November 1st until Christmas Eve. In addition, MasterCard noted that "Specialty apparel and department stores, which both traditionally see the bulk of sales happen in-store, saw moderate gains. This is particularly impressive given recent store closings." This compares to the 4.0% increase according to MasterCard in 2016's holiday shopping season, while Customer Growth Partners noted that department store sales slumped during 2016's holiday shopping season.

Given this information, J.C. Penney may have been able to deliver modestly positive comparable store sales in Q4 2017. Department stores are said to have made noticeable improvements in merchandising since last year, although women's apparel still is a bit problematic.

The Tax Reform Bill

J.C. Penney won't benefit as much as other companies from the tax reform bill, since it still needs to improve sales to generate profits, and if it does generate profits it has plenty of NOLs to offset those profits. J.C. Penney's interest expense is greater than 30% of EBITDA currently, but I don't believe (although I am not a tax expert) it would need to pay income taxes due to the NOLs anyway.

Hence the corporate tax rate cut is pretty inconsequential to J.C. Penney, while other department stores such as Macy's will be able to pay down their debt quicker with the tax savings. Analysts have also noted that other competitors such as TJX (NYSE:TJX) may be able to increase their investments in their business as a result too, leading to more of a competitive advantage.

J.C. Penney does benefit from consumer income taxes going down, although J.C. Penney's typical consumer tends to be lower-to-middle income, which is a group that will see a relatively modest tax break. Lower-to-middle income taxpayers will receive around a 1% to 1.5% decrease in taxes in the near-term, while higher income taxpayers will generally receive a larger tax break in terms of percentage.

Longer-term, there is lots of debate about the degree of effectiveness of trickle-down (or supply-side) economics and how much growth it will generate, and I am taking a wait and see approach there.

Stocks Versus Bonds

A 1% to 2% improvement (perhaps triggered by the tax cuts and an improved retail environment) in J.C. Penney's comparable store sales trends, plus a return to more normalized gross margins would put J.C. Penney on the path to recovery. However, J.C. Penney is teetering on the edge between some recovery and continued decline. A 2% per year difference in comparable store sales (such as -1% versus +1%) would make around $150 million difference in EBITDA after two years, with perhaps a $3 difference in estimated share price value.

While I do still have a small long position in J.C. Penney to speculate on a retail rebound, I have a significantly larger position in J.C. Penney's KTP bond trust at this point. The underlying bonds are J.C. Penney's 7.625% bonds due 2097, which are currently trading for close to 60 cents on the dollar.

I have little confidence in the bonds being paid off since 80 years is a massive amount of time given the rate of change in retail. Back when the bonds were issued in 1997, only 25% of US households had Internet access and the iPhone was still a decade away from being launched.

That being said, KTP is not a play on J.C. Penney continuing to exist for another 80 years. After adjusting for accrued interest, KTP is currently trading at around 93% of the value of the value of the underlying bonds, so there is a bit of upside remaining there as its price normalizes versus the bonds. As well, KTP is a play (with a 13.4% current yield) on J.C. Penney just surviving for a handful of years, so the bar is set lower than the stock. J.C. Penney can probably survive for quite a while with a low-single digits comparable store sales decline, but the stock probably needs J.C. Penney to achieve flat or better comparable store sales to have long-term value.

Conclusion

After a tough 2017, I think 2018 should be better for J.C. Penney. The retail environment has improved and the income tax cuts may start affecting paycheck deductions in a few months and help boost spending a little more. If J.C. Penney can get its merchandising in order, it could deliver positive comparable store sales in 2018 along with a return to normalized gross margins.

There is still a considerable amount of risk with J.C. Penney though, as it has limited room for missteps. In a good scenario, J.C. Penney can probably deliver low-single digit positive comps, but merchandising misses could push that negative again. I view KTP as a somewhat less risky way of playing J.C. Penney.

