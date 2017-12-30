90 10%+ Yield Dividend Stocks, Topped By Capitala & Dynagas, Sport Big Gains For 2018

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five December 10%+ forward yield dividend dogs showed 25.71% LESS net-gain than from $5k in all ten. The high-price big dogs came back to lead December's 10%+ forward yield top ten.

90 U.S. stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $3-$33 prices, and $100M+ market caps as of December 28. Yields above 12.61% narrowed the list to 30 for comparison.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 32.9% To 63.75% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividends Stocks By January 2019

Three of ten top 10%+ Dividends by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing above). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades revealed in YCharts for January 2019 were:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) was projected to net $637.53, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was projected to net $505.75, based on a median target estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

CM Finance (CMFN) was projected to net $498.99 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% over the market as a whole.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) was projected to net $472.75, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

NuStar Holdings (NSH) was projected to net $408.12, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $388.50, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CCR.

CSI Compressco (CCLP) was projected to net $382.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 115% more than the market as a whole.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $335.56 based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for UNIT.

NuStar Energy (NS) netted $330.68 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) was projected to net $329.06 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 42.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

90 Top 10%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top 10%+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividends selected 12/28/17 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY) [1] was the first of two basic materials representative. The other placed fifth, China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY) [5].

Second place by yield went to the lone financial service representative, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [2].

A lone real estate sector firm placed third, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [3]. While two industrials representatives placed fourth, and eighth, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [4], and Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [8].

One utilities stock placed seventh,

Then two energy representatives Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY) [7].

Finally three energy representatives placed sixth, ninth, and tenth: Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [6]; NuStar Energy (NS) [9]; CSI Compressco (CCLP) [10], and completed the 10%+ Dividends top ten for January.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividends Showed 21.09% To 52.05% Upsides To December, 2018; (22) Lowest Downside From Five Was 6.53%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provide another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Auger A 25.71% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend Stocks To January 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividends were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividends stocks selected 12/28/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividends (25) Delivering 19.24% Vs. (26) 25.89% Net Gains by All Ten By January, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.71% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yielder, Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 50.57%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend stocks as of December 28 were: CSI Compressco (CCLP); Power Assets Holdings (OTCPK:HGKGY); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP); China Shenhua Energy Co (OTCPK:CSUAY), with prices ranging from $5.17 to $10.41.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs for December 28 were: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG); Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); Synthos (OTCPK:SYNYY); NuStar Energy (NS), whose prices ranged from $11.07 to $29.97.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ DiviDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: luxo.com

Two of these top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog on Facebook!

At 2 PM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of four or f five stocks contending for one weekly slot on the Safari To Sweet Success portfolio.

Just go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 2 PM trading days and watch, like, comment and share the video, Remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.