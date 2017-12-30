Transocean: Light At The End Of The Tunnel

However, the business environment for offshore drillers is slowly improving and we’ve seen at uptake in activity at the North Sea where Transocean is the leading driller.

This has been another tough year for Transocean (RIG) but the company is well positioned to capitalize on the eventual uptake in offshore drilling activity which, given the improvement in business environment, will likely happen sooner rather than later.

In 2017, the oil and gas industry started to recover as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude moved past $50 a barrel from less than $40 throughout nearly all of 2016. That pushed a number of oil and gas producers, such as ConocoPhillips (COP) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), to profitability. This was accompanied by a surge in drilling activity as producers deployed additional rigs in order to capitalize on the strength in oil prices. For instance, the latest report from Baker Hughes (BHGE) shows that the total number of onshore rigs in the US climbed to 909 units at the end of last week from 634 units a year earlier. But it was another tough year for offshore drillers, including Transocean, as market conditions remained challenging. We haven’t seen a meaningful uptake in offshore drilling activity in a number of key markets. In the US, for instance, there were 18 active offshore rigs at the end of last week – that’s actually down from 23 units in the corresponding period last year.

Not surprisingly, Transocean continues to struggle with shrinking revenues and earnings. In the first nine months of this year, Transocean’s revenues fell 26.5% to $2.34 billion and its net profit, as adjusted, plunged by more than 80% to $69 million, or $0.18 per share. It also reported $887 million of cash flow from operating activities, down 30.6% from last year. The company’s contract backlog, as of Oct 2017 (ex. Songa Offshore acquisition), fell to $9.4 billion from $12.2 billion in Oct 2016.

However, we have been getting positive signs from the market, which is why I am optimistic about Transocean’s future.

The most obvious sign is the strength in oil prices which will increase the appeal of the capital-intensive offshore drilling projects for oil producers. The commodity has risen more than 15% since the start of Q4-2017 to hit $60 a barrel for the first time in nearly two and a half years. The strength has been driven in large part by the efforts of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, who have agreed to extend their production freeze agreement through entire 2018. The recent drop in US oil production to 9.75 million barrels per day for the previous week from 9.79 million barrels per day in the week before has also helped. The decline in inventory levels in OECD nations, including the US where commercial crude oil stocks have fallen by 20% from the historic highs seen in March 2016, has also helped push oil prices higher.

At the same time, global oil demand will continue moving higher. As per OPEC’s World Oil Outlook, the global oil and gas demand will climb by a strong 33% during 2015-2040 to almost 194 million barrels of oil equivalents. Higher levels of production from OPEC members, onshore fields, and shale oil cannot meet the growing demand. The energy industry needs offshore drilling to bridge the supply gap that will gradually emerge through 2025 (see image below). Therefore, offshore drilling will recover eventually, particularly since at high oil prices, offshore projects can offer superior returns than shale oil projects over the life of a field. And with oil hovering near $60 a barrel, an offshore recovery might happen sooner rather than later.

Image: Diamond Offshore Investor Presentation, November 2017

It's great to see that oil and gas producers are showing confidence in the future of offshore drilling by approving new developments. In the last twelve months, numerous oil producers have taken final investment decisions on offshore projects. This includes BP (BP) which gave a green signal to the $9 billion Mad Dog Phase 2 project located in the US Gulf of Mexico and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) which approved the Kaikias project which is also located in the deep-water Gulf of Mexico. Shell is already developing two projects in the same region - Coulomb Phase 2 and Appomattox – and expects to gradually increase its total offshore production by 24% between Q4-2016 and 2020. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has started to develop the Liza field located in offshore Guyana, which is regarded as one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade with up to 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves in the Stabroek block.

Meanwhile, the North Sea is also buzzing with M&A activity. The highlight of the year has been Total (TOT)’s acquisition of Maersk Oil, which is a dominant North Sea operator, for $7.45 billion. In fact, analysts have pointed out that in terms of oil investments, this offshore region has been second only to the US shale. I think this could be a precursor to an increase in drilling activity in the North Sea in the coming quarters.

Image: Transocean Investor Presentation, November 2017

This could work out well for Transocean which dominates the North Sea. The company has done a commendable job of transforming its portfolio by selling its entire jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling for $1.35 billion and acquiring Songa Offshore for $1.1 billion which operates in the harsh environment North Atlantic basin with its fleet of seven rigs, four of which are on long-term contracts. This way, Transocean has played to its strengths by further expanding its fleet of ultra-deepwater and harsh environment floaters and expanding its presence in the North Sea while moving away from jack-ups. The deal will also allow Transocean to forge a stronger relationship with Statoil (STO) which is one of the major North Sea operators and the primary client of Songa Offshore.

In addition to this, we’ve recently seen two major contract announcements for deep-sea drilling work in the North Sea with day-rates exceeding the $250,000 mark in both cases.

Transocean’s semi-submersible hash environment floater Transocean Spitsbergen, which is already working in the North Sea on a Statoil project, has secured a 33-month contract with the same operator that will begin from the third quarter of 2019 at $289,000 per day. That should give a $286 million boost to the company’s backlog. Meanwhile, the privately held Norwegian company Odfjell Drilling has signed a year-long agreement, starting from the second quarter of 2019, with Aker BP for its Deepsea Stavanger rig with an implied day-rate of $288,000. The day-rates for both of these contracts exclude performance incentives. With the improvement in business environment, Transocean could continue securing more contracts.

It could, however, take more than a year before Transocean actually posts a turnaround by growing its backlog, posting higher levels of day rates, and improving its revenues and earnings. That’s because the oil producers, including the above-mentioned vertically integrated oil majors, aren’t eager to increase offshore expenditure. Rather, these companies are still cautious and are focusing on keeping the project spending within cash flows. The good thing, however, is that Transocean is in great financial health and can easily ride out the extended downturn.

At the end of the third quarter, Transocean carried $6.5 billion of long-term debt, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.8% which is lower than the industry’s average of 135.7%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. Pro-forma for the Songa acquisition, the company has $1 billion of near-term maturities (through 2019) but these can be easily met with its cash reserves of $2.6 billion. The company also has $3 billion available under the revolving credit facility which can be used to meet short-term funding needs.

Also, Transocean runs a positive free cash flow business, which means it doesn’t rely on additional debt, equity or asset sales to fund its operations. In the first nine months of this year, it generated $887 million of cash flow from operations which funded capital expenditure of $386 million, leading to free cash flows of $501 million. The company has recently said that it will continue reporting free cash flows in the future as it expects to generate $700 million to $900 million of operating cash flows through 2019 which will fund its total capital expenditure of $500 million. I think that solid cash flow forecast isn’t surprising considering that Transocean also has a strong contract backlog of $13.3 billion, pro-forma for the Songa acquisition. The company has more floaters covered by contracts (27 units) than any other offshore driller in the industry.

Transocean shares have fallen by 28% this year, which makes it one of the worst performing energy stocks of 2017 among mid-to-large-cap companies. The company’s shares are priced just 0.33-times book value. It seems like Mr. Market thinks that this company will continue struggling in the foreseeable future. But for those who believe in the eventual rebound of offshore drilling and can stomach the possibility of continued weakness in the near-term, this may be a buying opportunity.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in ConocoPhillips, Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil.