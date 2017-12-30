How Safe Is The Dividend Of Sunoco LP?

Sunoco LP (SUN) offers an exceptional 11.6% dividend yield. However, the market does not offer so generous yields for free, particularly in the current environment of almost record-low yields. Therefore, the big question is how safe the dividend of Sunoco LP is.

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership [MLP] with retail and wholesale operations in more than 30 states. It is the only non-refiner wholesaler with its own fuel brand and has a fee-based model in its wholesale fuel distribution, which is intended to provide predictable and reliable cash flows regardless of the underlying oil price. In fact, as the business model relies on high volumes, it is actually supposed to benefit from low oil prices, as the latter result in higher demand for oil products.

It is remarkable that Sunoco LP had aggressively raised its dividend for 13 consecutive quarters until the first half of last year. Those dividend hikes almost doubled the quarterly dividend, from $0.438 in Q1-2013 to $0.826 in Q3-2016. Nevertheless, the company has essentially frozen its dividend since then, for 5 consecutive quarters. Therefore, it is only natural to wonder whether the freeze of the dividend after a period of aggressive hikes signals trouble for the dividend ahead.

Most shareholders think that the dividend is safe thanks to the predictable free cash flows that result from the fee-based model of the company. As the management has repeatedly emphasized that the cash flows are independent of commodity prices, many investors view the company as being reliable as a toll booth. However, while this view is not entirely wrong, it greatly deviates from the actual situation of this MLP.

More precisely, Sunoco LP currently has a net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $5.8 B. As this debt load is 28 times the free cash flows of the last 12 months, it is certainly excessive. This debt load has mostly resulted from a long series of acquisitions and drop downs. Moreover, the Sunoco LP has a heavy schedule of debt maturities, with $3.5 B of debt maturing during 2019-2021. Furthermore, the rising interest rates will exert great pressure on the company, as half of its debt has floating interest rate. Even the fixed-rate portion of the debt will burden the company, as it will soon mature and will have to be rolled over at higher rates. Therefore, the huge debt load is the major reason behind the cautious valuation of the stock and its resultant high dividend yield.

It is also important to note that the annual free cash flows ($201 M) are clearly insufficient to support the generous dividend ($410 M). Moreover, the share count has more than quadrupled in the last five years. On the one hand, the share issuance may seem attractive to some investors, as it protects the balance sheet from becoming weaker. However, on the other hand, the excessive increase of the share count greatly increases the financial burden of the dividend, as the latter is distributed to far more shareholders. To be sure, while the dividend has less than doubled in the last four years, the total amount spent on dividends has increased 10-fold, from $40 M in 2013 to $412 M in the last 12 months. This does not bode well for the ability of Sunoco LP to keep paying its current dividend.

However, Sunoco LP recently agreed to sell approximately 1110 convenience stores to 7-Eleven for $3.3 B in cash. This transaction is expected to allow the company to drastically reduce its leverage, from 6.0 to about 4.50-4.75. In addition, it will help the company reach a distribution coverage ratio of 1.1 and reduce its annual capital expenses for maintenance by about 35%. Therefore, this divestment is definitely a game changer for the financial flexibility of the company, as it will greatly improve its balance sheet. The management did not lose the opportunity to state in its most recent presentation that it expected to maintain the current dividend for the foreseeable future.

The only issue remaining to secure the dividend is the close of the transaction, which is expected next month, according to the management. It is remarkable that a group of bondholders of Sunoco LP recently expressed its opposition to a change of the terms of their bonds. This change is a requirement for the deal to materialize. Nevertheless, it is not likely that such a significant transaction will fall apart due to this detail. This is also reflected in the behavior of the stock, which has remained much higher than its level before the announcement of the deal. All in all, the deal is likely to materialize and will greatly improve the ability of Sunoco LP to continue to pay the current dividend.

To sum up, thanks to the imminent asset divestment, the dividend of Sunoco LP seems to be reliable for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, investors should keep in mind that the debt of the MLP will not be negligible even after the transaction. Therefore, they should continue to closely monitor its performance and its balance sheet, as this is not a “buy-and-hold” stock.

