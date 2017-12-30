One More Reason You Don't Want To Own Ford

Image credit

Ford (F) shares have been stuck in a trading range for some time as the company’s fundamentals have improved but investors’ perception of the stock has not. I count myself among those that do not favor the stock after a long run as a bull and the reasons are many. One such reason is that I think 2017 will prove to be the top of the cycle for the automakers – at least in the US – and that spells big trouble for Ford as virtually all of its profits and FCF come from here. In this article, using data from Seeking Alpha, I’ll take a look at Ford’s FCF generation and its impact on the stock going forward.

FCF has continuously improved despite choppy revenue

We’ll begin with a look at Ford’s revenue and FCF for the past four years as well as estimates for this year to get a baseline.

Chart created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Ford’s revenue has moved around over this time frame but the overall trend is that there isn’t one. Flat revenue has come to plague the automakers as we near the end of the cycle that began after the Great Recession. Higher volume has been met with lower pricing power and as volumes top out, this is an even greater concern. This is an industry problem and not specific to Ford, but Ford is suffering all the same. This year’s revenue is set to be something like $8B lower than it was last year and that’s a problem for FCF because there simply aren’t as many dollars available to turn into FCF irrespective of how margins are performing. Revenue is expected to be flat next year so it doesn’t appear we’ll see any sort of progress anytime soon and like I said, industry volumes are pointing to a top in the cycle anyway.

That’s a pretty dreary outlook for revenue but on a positive note, Ford’s FCF continues to grow despite the headwind from the top line. FCF has made new highs every year in this dataset and assuming its current rate of FCF margin continues in Q4, it will be north of $13B in FCF for this year. That’s an impressive feat given that revenue has been so choppy over this period and Ford deserves a lot of credit for doing so well in terms of producing FCF.

FCF margins continue to improve

Indeed, if we take a look at Ford’s FCF margins, we see a very encouraging trend at first glance.

Chart created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

FCF margin was less than three percent in 2013 but this year, it is better than nine percent. This kind of FCF improvement is something most companies would do anything for and as I said, Ford deserves a tremendous amount of credit for not only taking advantage of the cycle in earlier years, but clinging to its last vestige in the waning months. But can Ford keep the party going? That’s the major question and I’m not sure the answer is yes.

Lower capex is boosting FCF

For one, Ford’s FCF production has been aided along by lower capex over the past four years.

Chart created by author using data from Seeking Alpha

Capex directly reduces FCF and thus, any move down in capex is an equal move up in FCF. Ford’s capex was about $7.5B in 2014 and is going to be about a billion dollars less than that this year, give or take. That amount of money added onto FCF explains a significant portion of the FCF growth we’ve seen in this period and in particular, if we look at 2016 to 2017, the reduction in capex explains virtually all of the change in FCF. That means that Ford’s actual operating FCF margin is going to be roughly flat to last year and not quite as rosy as the headline number would suggest. That’s not to say Ford’s FCF gains this year aren’t legitimate – they certainly are – the point I’m making is that lower capex is not a sustainable FCF growth strategy in the automotive world. Capex is the only way to invest in the future and being an automaker takes a tremendous amount of investment in the future. Ford is tackling hybrid and battery-powered cars as well as autonomous driving technology in addition to its ‘normal’ gasoline cars that keep the lights on. There’s no way to continue this lower capex cycle and when it perks back up, FCF will suffer.

Ford’s margins of late have been improved via lower material costs and that’s fine, but pricing has been an industry issue for a few quarters now. Lower pricing power means higher discounts and that hurts margins. I think we’ll see more of that next year as volumes plateau and potentially decrease here in the US and the automakers fight for every sale. Indeed, I’m not the only one that thinks this as flat revenue is slated to produce 14% lower earnings next year according to analysts, indicating that margins are indeed going to fall off in 2018. That spells trouble not only for EPS but for FCF as well and I think that 2018 is the year Ford’s virtuous cycle of higher and higher FCF is going to come to an end.

So what?

Okay, let’s assume that I’m right; why should anyone care? After all, the dividend only costs $2.4B a year or so and I’m saying Ford is going to hit something like $13B in 2017. Even if 2018 is lower it isn’t likely to be drastically lower if margins do decline, so what’s the big deal? The big deal is that the run of continuously higher FCF margin hasn’t been enough to move the stock and given that it is near its highs here, any sort of deviation from the trend is likely to be poorly received by investors. The stock looks cheap at 8 times next year’s earnings but it is obvious to just about everyone that the best days are behind the automakers at this point. I’m not saying Ford is going to crash and burn but I do think 2017 is the top and that’s bad news in general for Ford’s EPS and FCF margin.

Ford has been taking on more and more debt in the past few years despite its terrific FCF performance so what happens when FCF margin dips? We’ll see Ford continue to pile on the debt and that will deteriorate the balance sheet further as well as the income statement given that it will have to service that debt. Ford has made it clear it cannot operate without issuing debt irrespective of how strong FCF is; that should only worsen when FCF margins decline.

With earnings set to decline next year and margins to be the reason why, Ford’s FCF outlook isn’t all that brilliant. Ford, even having terrific FCF margin improvements in the past few years, has taken on more and more debt. I believe 2018 will be a tough year for the automakers and that means Ford’s financials will deteriorate as a result. Given that the stock is trading for 8 times next year’s earnings – which is quite a lot for an automaker – the bias is going to be lower. FCF margins have topped out and that is just one more reason why you don’t want to own Ford heading into the new year.

