Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Intercept Updates On NASH Trial, GW Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update, Odonate Initiates Trial

Today we will discuss an update from Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) with regards to its REVERSE trial in NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis.

Intercept had earlier guided for commencing the Phase 3 trial by the end of this year. The company now expects to commence this trial in the first quarter of 2018. Of course, this does not have any impact on the ICPT story as the REGENERATE trial, after multiple adjustments, remains on track for data readout in the first half of 2019.

ICPT and French biopharma Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) are the most-advanced companies in the NASH space. Both companies are also targeting what can be termed as a sweet spot in the NASH treatment landscape. However, ICPT has had to make several amendments to its trial, including the primary endpoint. ICPT also reduced the number of patients it is enrolling for REGENERATE. The decision did not come as a surprise to us though as most NASH clinical trials are struggling with patient enrollment. Genfit itself had to delay data readout because of this issue.

While ICPT and GNFT are neck-and-neck in the NASH race, we give a slight edge to ICPT despite Genfit’s drug’s better safety profile. There have been concerns about ICPT’s Ocaliva, which is already approved in PBC. Earlier in the year, the FDA had notified the company about adverse events with Ocaliva. The development had sparked a sell-off in ICPT. However, as we had noted in our article back in September, the sell-off was an overreaction and presented a buying opportunity. In fact, in the two weeks after our call, ICPT recovered most of its losses. The stock has seen a pullback since, but remains well above 52-week low levels.

As we had discussed in the September note, the sell-off was an overreaction because the adverse events with Ocaliva were mainly due to some patients taking a higher than recommended dose for an extended period.

Still on safety, Genfit’s elafibranor is a better drug. While this gives the French company a slight edge, the advantage has been lost because of its decision to commercialize the drug on its own. Marketing a drug in space like NASH will require a large salesforce, something we are skeptical of with Genfit considering the company has no experience in the NASH space (we will be covering ICPT vs GNFT in more detail in an article shortly). ICPT on the other hand already has an established liver franchise. Uptake of Ocaliva has also been quite strong, giving ICPT the financial muscle to market the drug in NASH space. And we believe it will require some serious marketing to change physician attitudes towards NASH, considering that until a few years ago it was seen as a condition related to type 2 diabetes and therefore there was never any requirement to target the indication separately.

ICPT is down more than 42% for the year but we believe that by mid-2018, the stock could see a rebound, given that an important catalyst will be less than a year away.

Stocks in the news: GWPH, ODT

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) announced that the FDA has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Epidiolex (cannabidiol or CBD), an investigational treatment for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome.

Analysis: LGS and Dravet syndrome are both rare indications. The FDA has therefore granted a Priority Review. If approved, peak sales for the drug could easily reach around $1 billion in our opinion. Based on the peak sales estimate for the drug, GWPH currently looks attractively valued. The FDA is expected to take a decision on the NDA on June 27th, 2018.

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) announced that it initiated a Phase 3 trial, CONTESSA trial of tesetaxel in patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Analysis: The primary endpoint of the trial is progression-free survival with secondary efficacy endpoints of overall survival, objective response rate, disease control rate, and patient-reported outcomes. ODT completed its IPO earlier in the month, raising $150 million. The offering of 6,250,000 shares was priced at $24 per share.

In other news

Cellular Biomedicine (CBMG) announced the closing of two private placement transactions pursuant to which it sold an aggregate of 1.2M shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to selected key executives and private investors at $12 per share, for total gross proceeds of ~$14.5M. Proceeds from the offering will be used for funding clinical trials, product development and expansion of R&D programs.

Acasti Pharma (ACST) announced that it closed its firm commitment offering of 9.9M common shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 9.8M common shares (including the exercise of the over-allotment option for warrants) at a combined price of US$1.01 per share for the gross proceeds of ~US$10M.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER) announced that underwriters of its previous public offering of common stock have partially exercised their over-allotment option by purchasing an additional 130,000 shares at a price of $12 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $1.56M.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) announced that it has submitted an NDA for TX-001HR for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause. The NDA is supported by data from the Phase 3 Replenish trial.

Analyst Ratings

Company Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Coverage Advaxis (ADXS) Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $19.00

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Hold

Yes --"-- Noble Financial Reiterates Buy



--"-- HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $8.00

Amgen (AMGN) Mizuho Set Price Target Buy $192.00 Yes Celgene (CELG) Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $166.00 Yes --"-- Credit Suisse Group Set Price Target Buy $123.00

Cellectis (CLLS) Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform $40.00 -> $40.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) SunTrust Banks Set Price Target Buy $65.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Citigroup Reiterates Buy $74.00 Yes --"-- Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $80.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Argus Lowers Target Positive -> Buy $540.00 -> $470.00 Yes Ignyta (RXDX) Jefferies Group Downgrades Hold $27.00

--"-- Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $23.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Benchmark Initiates Speculative Buy -> Speculative Buy $10.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) B. Riley Raises Target Buy -> Buy $50.00 -> $54.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Hold $18.00 Yes

CELG and PTLA are in Avisol portfolio.

Insider Sales

Beigene, Ltd. (BGNE): CEO & 10% shareholder Oyler John disposed 20137 shares for $1,942,515.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): CFO Lundbom Donald disposed 5000 shares for $31,473.

Cytomx Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX): Director Gluck Frederick W disposed 5000 shares for $111,426.

Marijuana Co of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA): Director & 10% shareholder Larsen Charles John disposed 3000000 shares for $133,000.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): 10% shareholders Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) Ii, L.P. disposed 17594 shares for $168,157.

Insider Acquisitions

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN): 10% shareholders Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 5287 shares for $26,435.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (AST): President & CEO Mulroy Michael H. acquired 2247 shares for $4,988.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA): 10% shareholders Traweek James W Jr, McGaughy R Kent Jr and Cpmg Inc acquired 27200 shares each for a per share price of $25.93. Cpmg Inc acquired another 34897 shares for $24.78 per share.

