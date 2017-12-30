Dividend Strategy 2018: Time To Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Stick with the church of what's working now, or play contrarian with the church of what's not working now.

Following a two year hibernation, stocks have roared back to life with a vengeance following the 2016 election. While many were probably surprised by the 8% "Trump rally" of late 2016, another 20% on top of that (S&P 500) in 2017 has probably left those naysayers further dumbfounded.

A pro-business agenda has inspired investors to an extent, although clearly waves of cyclical technological and industrial enthusiasm/profit have played a large part in the rally as well. Gains for both the Nasdaq 100 and DJ Industrials have both eclipsed the S&P in 2017, with returns of 30% and 25%, respectively. Try as he may, Mr. Trump is not allowed to take credit for everything.

Meanwhile, credit markets appear to remain skeptical of economic growth sustainability, with further flattening of the yield curve transpiring during the year. Central bankers raised rates 25bps three times over the past twelve months, bringing to five the number of total tightenings since their mini-spree began a little over two years ago.

Bond traders have consistently seemed to ignore what the Fed has been selling, with Treasury yields ending the year about where they started. And they're only a bit higher than where they were following the first move in 2015. The 10-year Treasury chart below points to each Fed move, and also illustrates the relative yield non-response or inverse response seen throughout the duration.

Though dividend investors may not be entirely attuned to spreads, this is something to watch, as it may continue to pressure the income production ability of various yield-focused vehicles, especially within the high-yield space. With the Fed predicting more moves in 2018, should bond yields continue to lag, it could make things interesting -- and probably not in a good way.

2018: Dividend Nose Bleed Ahead?

It's certainly no secret that equities are trading collectively above historic norms, yet there seems apathy to the fact. And while some stock pockets continue to head vaguely in the direction of what we saw during the Y2K growth stock bubble, even most technology stocks aren't trading with the level of pure speculation seen nearly two decades ago.

That doesn't mean that a sharp wholesale correction or repricing isn't possible. Depending on what vantage you are sitting with, it may, indeed, be most desirable. Those with significant dry powder may be salivating at the thought of a monster pullback, but clearly continue to sit, for now, in frustration as the train moves further from the proverbial station.

Providing further and, perhaps, artificial lift to equity markets has been record ETF inflow, with 2017 infusions far outpacing those in 2016. The last time indexing was so popular was back during the, growth stock bubble days. While it may not necessarily be a leading indicator of correction ahead, it might be seen as a sign of growing indiscriminate investor behavior, which I'll touch on later.

Still, with bond yields remaining low, even if money were to flow out of the stock market right now, it wouldn't have any particularly lucrative alternative cash-flow-production-home to find. This has also provided further incentive for equity investors to hold their dividend payers or otherwise let their gains ride.

Thus, while it's probably fair to say that we're in some sort of mezzanine valuation sphere, the specific catalyst to push us back to something more grounded is far from clear. Many point to a credit bubble as a facilitator of something ugly in the future, although like other bear-inspired scenarios, this theory has been around for quite some time.

The two macro-factors that continue to concern yours truly the most on a domestic level are public pension funding issues and how the nation ultimately grapples longer-term with healthcare. Those two aren't likely to create an overnight catastrophe, but could prove perennially erosive to broader economic health.

On A More Granular Level.....

In terms of specific stock selection, as I noted in an article last month, it seems like investors are currently faced with divergent not-so-pleasant-choices: either chase something that has moved materially higher on growth optimism, or take a recovery chance on something that has grown grossly out of favor. To wit, is your better option to put new money into something like Microsoft (MSFT) or Omega Healthcare (OHI), a contentious stock I recently wrote on. Mr. Softee yields a paltry 2%, while Omega yields 9.5 percent.

Consequently, as I concluded, the best option for dividend-motivated investors like myself might be to simply sit on the sidelines and ride the current wave higher with current allocations. The risks of forcing too much new money into this market are appearing to outweigh the potential rewards. While there might still be gains to be had in 2018, the market has already painted a rather rosy premium background. Stock prices cannot continue to appreciate at a rate far in excess of bottom line growth. Although, as the Y2K bubble taught us, when a technology frenzy hits, conditions can remain frothy for much longer than conventional wisdom might preach they should.

For investors heavily weighted with large-caps, I think some value can be had by simply diversifying off the beaten path. Smaller-cap, unheralded names may be cheaper, add portfolio balance, and perhaps even a higher level of income capture. For example, instead of chasing Boeing (NYSE:BA) here, consider Airlease (AL), with its fleet of almost totally unencumbered, diversified aircraft. Instead of any number of clunky large-cap utility companies, consider a yieldco or infrastructure play. Macquarie (MIC) and NRG Yield (NYLD) would be my top two plays here, followed by wind farm owner Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI).

Instead of Disney (DIS), consider Royal Caribbean (RCL), Cedar Fair (FUN), Six Flags (SIX), MGM Growth Properties (MGP), Park Hotels (PK), or Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI), all of which I think get you better total return with in the years ahead.

Instead of adding more to the S&P 500 (SPY), consider a mid-, small-, or total stock market index like IJH, IJR, VT, or VTI. If you think the index spree continues, a better alternative might simply be to buy i-Share index purveyor Blackrock (BLK), which has been accelerating the growth of its bottom line at an astounding rate given its already huge asset base.

Those who follow me know that I don't fixate on history, however I will note that open-end mutual fund indexing, particularly through Vanguard, was a fad that developed during the late 90s, only to be quashed by the tech meltdown and subsequent "Lost Decade." Clearly, with latest data showing inflows of $385B as of October 2017 (compared to only $265B for all of 2016), we're seeing shades of past behavior once again -- this time through brokered ETFs.

This passive, perhaps mostly indiscriminate, behavior by retail investors amidst rising market valuations should be watched and viewed as a macro yellow flag. Should flows dry up or otherwise slow, cease, or even back up, a large valuation support lever will be lifted. Again, it's not clear what the catalyst for that effect might be, but investors should be aware of this behavior.

Alternative Income

I've often pointed to CEFs as a solid choice for investors in need of elevated income, however I think grey clouds continue to build there. First, we've generally seen narrowing of discount in many of the spaces I find most attractive, including the option-income CEF. Second, the flattening yield curve will continue to pressure the leverage component of the predominate number of CEFs that utilize it, pointing to further distribution decreases, especially in the fixed-income milieu. And even if bond yields start to rise, that will have generally deleterious effect on NAVs.

Again, similar to individual stocks, caution and reflection is warranted before huge commitments are made. I think the best bets may be in some of the contrarian natural resource/commodity/MLP funds. Gamco Gold Natural Resources (GGN) has been a terrible performer the past several years, but for now appears to have its double digit distribution in line with reality. The midstream MLP stocks have also been crushed, but I'd opine them to be in a bottoming out process that the contrarian can view constructively.

Below is a screen I conducted that shows some of the larger capitalized MLP CEFs available.

Source: CEFconnect.com

Another aggressive play, this time through the UBS 2X ETN complex, is HDLV - UBS High Dividend Low Volatility. If someone is going to leverage an equity idea, it can be most safely accomplished through a pooled portfolio of low-beta stocks. While it's certainly arguable whether a conservative investor should be messing with an idea such as this, I'll let you determine that for yourself. I personally like the current make-up of this portfolio, which yields roughly 10 percent. Should we fall back into a "Lost Decade" trading scenario in the not too distant future, I see this as a nice income capture idea.

HDLV - Recent Holdings

Source

2018 Predictions

It's tough to envision a repeat of 2017 in any major market index. While we might be able to eek out another year of historically average collective gains, the air is clearly starting to get thin on an indexed basis. While the stock market continues to be an arbiter of positive health for the broader economy, it does not seem to take into account the ongoing squeezing of the middle class and general stagnation thereof.

I do not think that societal discontent and the philosophical economic split we see on Capitol Hill will be kept at bay forever. Unless longer-term solutions are compromised and mutually agreed to, eventually those divisions will work their way from Main Street to Wall Street.

Investors seeking gains and alpha-dividend-growth need to shy away from indexes and be selective in their stock picking. Aggregate dividend growth trends continue to show signs of fatigue in some spaces, acceleration and resurgence in others.

While it may not be time to totally eliminate your dividend enthusiasm, it's definitely time to curb it.

