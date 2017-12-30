S&P 500: Ignore The Bearish Commentary

The S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) looks like it is going to return just under 20% for the 2017 calendar year. With the market at all time highs, the end of the year (when portfolio managers and the like usually are tidying up their accounts) seems to be the opportune time for bearish commentary to circulate. We have been long the market for quite a while now and I don't see any compelling reason to be either shorting this market or on the sidelines. Of course the top will one day come but don't let any invested interest detract you from what has been a spectacular trade for the best part of 9 years now.

Staying with a proven trend can be very difficult for traders especially due to the perceived risk of losing those paper profits. However we have decided to ignore wiggles for quite a while now due to our signals still very much showing that higher prices still remain ahead of us. As we enter 2018, here are the main areas we will be watching for a cyclical top.

First of all, we watch the Commitment of Traders report which comes out every week. In the most recent report, we actually saw a net short number of 3,149 contracts (see below). This resulted in a blees rating of 51. Why is this significant you may be asking? Well for a cyclical top to occur, we need everyone on the same side of the boat. We need the short traders to convert to longs which would mean a bless rating pinned at 90 or above for weeks on end ( similar to what we saw in mid to late 2007). We just are not anywhere near these conditions as of yet.

In fact, we really have only been having net long numbers since the start of November this year and the numbers have been very mild. Although margin debtis increasing, these increases have correlated with rising stock prices. This is a natural occurrence. As prices increases, margin amounts also increase. What I would be looking for would be a steep rise in debt here before calling a top. We just haven't had a steep obvious out of sync increase as of yet.

The next chart is of the robo-ratio which tells us how the small retail trader is trading with respect to options trades. When small retail traders are bullish, they buy calls. When they are bearish, they buy puts. Now if we go back to the years between 2004 & 2007 on the chart, we can see that traders were ultra bullish on the market and for good reason. The stock market was rising which invariably means the herd mentality comes into play. Now compare that period with today's emotion. With the S&P approaching 2,700, the ratio is just now starting to enter bullish mode. This chart basically tells us the same as the commercial numbers above. There just isn't enough bullishness among retail or commercial traders for a top to be in sight.

We actually have a weekly swing in the S&P which may mean a trip down into a daily or intermediate low over the next few weeks. However once the momentum indicators become oversold once more, I believe another ripe buying opportunity will present itself. The problem with trying to time entries and exits is that one may miss a strong up-move and then ends up chasing. We will continue with our core position.

For example, intermediate sentiment (see below) in the spiders is pretty optimistic at present. However similar readings in the past did not lead to steep declines. This time may be no different which is why market timing is so difficult in this market.

Therefore if the selling we witnessed towards the close today continues next week, I would recommend that traders keep focused on the big picture. The robo-ratio numbers get updated tomorrow. We could easily have multiple years of the market grinding ahead of us. Steady as she goes.

