S&P 500 Weekly Update: 2017 - The Year In Review; Many Got The Story Wrong

Searching for a market decline during the year proved to be a fool's errand, while anyone watching the price action enjoyed a very successful year.

The secular bull market started the year with many questions and wound up being a record setting year for the bulls.

“It’s fine to celebrate success, but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.” … Bill Gates “Celebrate your successes. Find some humor in your failures.” ….Sam Walton

This year end review comes with a similar title as last year. Very simple, it fits what happened in 2017 as much as it did the year before. As far as I am concerned, 2017 will go down as the year of the search. The search for what was going to derail the market. For those obsessed with that, there work remains an ongoing endeavor. Fear has caused 2017 to largely be another year of missed opportunities for many.









The search for a market decline started on day one as the consensus view concluded the so called Trump Trade was already done. Problem with that is, it was never about a Trump Trade, it was earnings and global economic improvement driving stock prices.

It continued with the idea that the economic cycle was old. We were constantly reminded there have been 23 recessions since 1900, and 21 of them have taken place within 8-1/2 years of the prior recessions end. This past year marked the eighth year of the current expansion, so the recession aficionados went about issuing their stern warnings.

What many gurus seemed to forget is that economic expansions don't die at a predetermined time due to old age. The warnings continued but this time there was an added cherry on top of the naysayers cake. The agenda of the newly elected administration. Surely the market was basing the ongoing uptrend because of that. It was said that once investors saw the light, these lofty goals would never be met, stocks would collapse. Another myopic moment for some as they never saw the global economic recovery unfolding nor did they acknowledge the earnings recovery.





A host of other searches for a market demise centered around the Fed. Many believed there HAS to be something there. Interest rate increases, then the Fed’s plan to reduce their balance sheet would result in market turmoil. No one seemed to remember that it is only after a long and quick period of rate increases that stock's suffer. At the end of the year the Fed’s funds rate stands at 1.50%. Hardly a level to be panicked over. The absent minded forgot that the end of QE didn’t upset the market's apple cart. Jumping to the conclusion that the reduction of the balance sheet would do just that, looks like another mistake.





North Korea came up in just about everyone’s search results. The idea of nuclear missiles flying about would be the geopolitical event to end the bull market for sure. Perhaps they weren't around in the 90’s when North Korea was also an ongoing issue. I’ll excuse them for not knowing. The S&P rose over 250% during the years North Korea started sabre rattling over its missile program. A secular bull market taking place at the exact same time trumped all of that, just like it did last year.









Last year was indeed the year of stock market records. So many that I could devote an entire article to that topic. However the following two need to be mentioned now. This past year was only the 7th year in the S&P 500’s history where the index was never down more than 5% from its year to date closing high. The S&P continued its rise to become the second longest bull market in history. Just like the economy, it didn’t die of old age. Growth led the way as the Nasdaq led all the major indices with a gain of 28%. However it wasn't just technological growth, the Dow 30 Industrials confirmed the across the board strength of this secular bull market by increasing 25% as well.

Entering into the first week of 2017, my initial observation revealed the S&P was entering into the year on a weak note;



“The S&P enters 2017 in an oversold condition. For those so inclined, it is time to begin considering putting money to work. I believe the rally gets a second wind and moves higher.”

That turned out to be the strategy to employ, buy the weakness.

In regard to how the equity market might perform in 2017, it was noted that a combination of events had a good probability of occurring.



“So, let's get out the crystal ball and give what I believe will be the range for the S&P that could develop this year. I will be looking at a lot of things going into 2017, but can tell everyone that ONE of the scenarios calls for a series of events on the earnings front that could combine to be the "perfect storm" and raise earnings significantly. Those that continue to say the S&P has done nothing will then have to rethink their view. This viewpoint sets the top of my range at S&P 2600.”







It's always nice when a plan comes together. My thoughts on what would transpire in 2017 were shared in an article back in early January. If one was bullish, the Perfect Storm did in fact occur for them. The S&P closed the year at 2673. Technical patterns, fundamental positives for global growth, low interest rates, and sentiment entering into 2017 all came together and fed into the secular bull market that was already in progress.



These overwhelmed all of the negative reasons found in the search results that some never stopped looking for to derail the bull market. All year it was the complaints that there was little volatility and virtually no decent pullbacks, and both were viewed as signs of trouble. However, it was also noticeable that there was no euphoria to be found. The familiar stair step pattern was firmly in place, continuing to year end.







Source: Bespoke



It is one of the strongest patterns that stocks can exhibit as excess is worked off by consolidating over time before the next leg higher. There was no parabolic move or any blow off condition.



While 2016 was perhaps the biggest challenge for any analyst, 2017 was the easiest, IF one watched the fundamentals and the price action. Solid fundamentals in the form of strong corporate earnings growth, Global economic data. Especially from the Eurozone with some reports reaching multi year highs being recorded. All drivers of stock prices. The price action on ALL of the major indices confirmed this development, the secular bull market was in full bloom.



This summary of what transpired in the equity market one again sends a clear message. If one enters into investing with preconceived notions and a closed mind, they reduce their probabilities of success exponentially.



Whether these trends continue into next year remains to be seen. More on that in next week's - Outlook for 2018.





Economy

Change has taken place both in real time, and in the minds of investors and corporations. A pro business agenda was the biggest change bringing both consumer and business optimism to all time highs during the year.





The economic fundamentals as measured by the Manufacturing and Services sector reports remained in relatively good condition all during 2017. Continuing that trend right up into the last week of December;



Dallas Fed Manufacturing rolled in at 32.8 for December, an 11 year high. That was an 18 point improvement from the prior month. The new orders index jumped 10 points to 30.1, another 11-year high, and the growth rate of orders index moved up to 21.4.



Chicago PMI for December came in at 67.6, it was 53.9 a year ago. This marks a new range high for the year, with 50.3 (January) marking the low.



On the other hand, Richmond Fed Manufacturing came is softer than expected with a reading of 20, but it must be noted that the previous month was a record high for the index. Growth remains solid. The decrease in the composite index resulted from declines in the indexes for shipments and new orders; but the third component, employment, increased in December. Indicators of wages and inventories also rose.



Labor markets remained strong, helping to fuel growth in consumer spending and residential homebuilding. Business fixed investment has strengthened, reflecting a rebound in energy exploration and increased business confidence. The global economy has been picking up as well, supporting U.S. exports.





Consumers are also in the best shape they have been in a while when we look at how their balance sheets have improved. It was reflected in holiday shopping trends Retail sales (ex. autos) rose 4.9% from Nov.1 through Christmas Eve. That's the fastest pace since 2011 and compares to 3.7% for the same period in 2016.



Consumer Confidence closed the year remaining close to 17 year highs with a reading of 122. The Bloomberg Consumer Comfort index rose 1.6 points to 52.4 in the December 23rd week. This is the first increase in three weeks and is the highest reading since September 3rd when it was 52.6.

Most sectors of the economy are closing out the year with positive momentum. As we look ahead to the first quarter of next year, investors are facing a much better economic picture than at this time last year.







For the second year in a row, the job market was one area where investors did not get many surprises, as slow and steady job improvement continued during the calendar year. Jobless claims stayed below 300K for the 97th straight week. That is the longest streak since 1970.





A late year surge helped people the housing sector to annual highs. Both existing and new home sales were strong across the country. The issue of supply remains in focus as it plagued sales results all year. It appears this problem will follow the industry into next year as inventory levels remain at record lows. The Housing market isn't sending any recessionary signals.

Pending Home Sales report for November kept the positive streak going showing a rise of 0.2%. Tight supply continues to hamper sales across the country.





Global Economy

The global economic turnaround that started in mid 2016 continued in 2017. This was one of the keys that propelled stocks price higher across the globe. Uptrends in global stock markets were easy to find as the synchronized global recovery continued.









The calls for a collapse in the Chinese economy were muted this year, More than likely the result of many gurus being crushed with their wrong footed forecasts in 2016. Growth remains steady as China now continues on the road to morph into a more services oriented economy. As this is taking place investors are recognizing that growth has settled into a steady range in the last 12 months.







A year of posturing and negotiation. All in all the Brexit details had no effect on our markets here in the U.S. Those that were predicting a tumultuous market moving event may have to wait a while longer. It remains a what if situation that warrants a low probability of disrupting markets.







Earnings Observations

The earnings rebound that started out slowly began to pick up momentum all during the year. A lot of the upswing was due to the price of WTI becoming more stable. Many investors were afraid of the earnings recession that was never a real recession at all.



The facts revealed the drag from the energy sector was so large it offset all of the gains from all of the other S&P sectors combined. That headwind was now gone, and with the other sectors continuing their growth in earnings , the improvement became widespread. Stock prices followed, muting all of the noise presented on many other issues that all turned out to be non events.



Using the Factset Research forecast for Q4 earnings growth of 10.6%, that projects the overall earnings growth for 2017 at 9.6%. That will mark the highest annual earnings growth for the index since 2011 (12.7%). All eleven sectors are projected to report year-over-year growth in earnings, led by the Energy, Materials, and Information Technology sectors.



Corporate revenues also were solid, so the financial engineering comments have been muted for the moment. The estimated year over year revenue growth rate for the S&P 500 for 2017 is 6.2%. If that does come to pass as Factset suggests, it will mark the highest annual revenue growth for the index since 2011 (10.6%).

There are other factors that are always in play when we look at why stock prices move. What we do know is they usually follow earnings, so it’s easy to see why stocks rose this year.





The Political Scene

If I told everyone last December what was going to take place regarding the political scene in D.C. during 2017, not many would have stayed invested. Never mind trying to convince anyone to board the equity bull market train. That would have been virtually impossible.



Unless one spent 2017 on their own island without TV or the internet they realize there was very little that was favorable when it came to what we were being told about the situation in congress and the oval office. It is a good thing that the stock market has its own method of sifting through the noise. At the end of the day savvy investors reacted to issues that really matter.







Anyone that follows Josh Brown like I do, knows that he is not a fan of President Trump. I’ll go as far as saying he can easily be found in the detractor camp. His market analysis is beyond reproach, and he is smart enough to realize that keeping any political prejudices out of the investment strategy is the only way to proceed. He articulates the present political scene regarding the stock market very well in his recent blog post.

“I don’t know for sure, but anyone that says “Impossible” isn’t terribly well-versed in the history of markets. We’ve seen a succession these last two hundred years of one impossible thing after another being toppled and then surpassed in rapid succession, just when everyone said no chance. Yes chance. Obama in a million years could never have accomplished this. He was a re-regulator, not a de-regulator, which matched up precisely with what the country’s mood demanded at the time of his inauguration in 2008. Hillary’s tax cut, if ever such a thing had been proposed, would never have approached the brazen nature of this one, despite how Corporatist she was always accused of having been. No, what’s happening now and what is to come is genuine Trump. For better (today), and then eventually for worse (who knows when, but there’s always a when). You gotta hand it to him, he’s remade the world in which we live in under 12 months’ time. It’s undeniable.”

Whether one wants to accept the situation or not, it brings home the notion that the stock market has a mind of its own. When we talk about why the market is acting the way it is, it simply is Institutional money managers like Josh, paying attention to what is happening around them.

The Fed

The Fed’s Fund rate was raised three times this year leaving the benchmark in the range of 1.25 - 1.50% at the end of the year. Most analyst’s had this one correct. Although there were some that were tossing around four, and even five hikes during the calendar year. We will probably see more of the same promoted in 2018. It is best to keep in mind what the Fed has told us for most of this recovery. Rate increases will be data dependent.



Janet Yellen who will soon be replaced by Jerome Powell, initiated the Fed’s balance sheet reduction program in October. Despite the cries that it will be disruptive, stocks continued higher. I keep this event in the low probability category when it comes to market disruption.



Sentiment

The S&P closed 2016 at 2238. From the graphic below, you can see most believed a flat year was in store for 2017.



Chart courtesy of Urban Carmel.

Most projections were right around the 2300 level for the S&P 500, with one individual coming close to the actual S&P close with a prediction of 2575. Once again, no raging bulls entering into the year, as the stock market went on to fool many.

It took 50 weeks of this year before we finally saw a reading for bullish sentiment come in above 50%. That is really an amazing statistic since the stock market never showed any signs of cracking. There wasn’t a decline greater than 5% all year. The last AAII sentiment report for the year came in with another reading over 50%. Bullish sentiment was recorded at 52.6% this week, and although it only represented a slight increase from last week, it is the highest weekly reading we have seen since November 2014!



The year confirms my views that many are fearful of new highs, because that is precisely what investors viewed all year long. All of the collapsing being predicted was in the minds of media pundits and gurus talking about how the series of new highs was dangerous.



As the year ended I started to see signs of the acceptance stage take footing in the markets. So the last two weekly reports from AIII isn't shocking. More stories about the Global economy, and the earnings rebound started to seep into the financial news stream, amidst all of the political noise that was handed out to investors this year.



The year ended with the largest outflows in ETFs and equity funds that was seen all year. So while we have seen cracks in the most hated bull market theme, the acceptance stage will be slow to attract a crowd of new followers as we march into 2018. Euphoric sentiment portrayed as a negative in the early part of 2018 also deserves a low probability of derailing the overall bullish story.





Crude Oil and the U.S. Dollar

WTI remained stable in 2017, and while energy stocks still lagged, that stabilization did help the overall stock market. It removed the idea that energy could and would remain a drag on S&P earnings. The price of Crude oil closed 2016 at $53.72, rallies and sell offs, but at the end of the year the price settled at $60.12. A 11.9 % increase amidst all of the hand wringing over the short term ups and downs in the year. All of the gains have been achieved in the last 90 days and WTI has not traded this high since 2015.

The weekly inventory report revealed Crude oil inventories experienced a 4.6 million barrel draw vs. a consensus view of a 3.8 million barrel draw. Gasoline inventories saw a build of 591k barrels, about one half of the expected build of 1.3 million barrels. I note the subtle change in wording in the most recent reports;

“ At 431.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are in the middle of the average range for this time of year.”

The word upper has been replaced by the word middle when describing the inventory range.







A factor contributing to the rise in stock prices this year was the action in the USD, or maybe we should say the lack of action. The consensus view was that the dollar would rise into mid 2017. It was believed a pick up in inflation was coming and the Fed would continue to raise rates.



However, the USD remained a non event during the entire year, the greenback remained in a flat trading range, falling about 8% on the year. So the idea that companies with international exposure might be hampered, never materialized and their earnings remained robust.

The Technical Picture

One huge factor that allowed me to have more confidence in my 2017 outlook was the secular bull market pattern that was confirmed again late in 2016. The NYSE composite is a good broad based index to prove that point.

Chart courtesy of Chris Ciovaccio

A quick recap shows the equity breakout in 2013 than a retest of that level in 2016. The probabilities of higher stock prices increased exponentially just as they did in the last breakout that led to the 1982- 2000 secular bull market. It was a green light signal that was highlighted here constantly, and it played out in concert with the improving global fundamental backdrop. Confirming all of those signals were the numerous Dow Theory buy signals that were generated during the year. That added more strength and breadth to the upswing.

To that end, the Advance/Decline moved in unison with the S&P 500 all year.



Source: Bespoke



New highs continued in the Nasdaq composite with an overall gain of 29%, and if we listen to Chris Ciovacco, he believes this latest breakout is the beginning, not the end of the move for the Nasdaq.



Chart courtesy of Chris Ciovacco





Chart courtesy of Chris Ciovacco

These breakouts in the major indices have now remained in place for a while, and have tacked on more gains. All suggesting that this recent upward momentum is indeed real and sustainable over time. November produced yet another day where all of the major indices broke to new highs in unison. That has happened twice before during this bull market in the last 12 months. Each time leading to more upside over an extended period of time. November’s momentum signal bodes well as we enter into the early part of 2018.







All of the records, all of the market strength was achieved with historically low volatility that remained in place all year. Remember that the next time someone mentions that a low VIX reading is a sign of trouble.



Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The Daily chart of the S&P continues to show the steady climb that is being ushered along by the 20 day (green line) moving average. I will continue to be a broken record and suggest that at some point a more neutral stance will be in place as the index slowly retreats down to test both the 20 and 50 day (blue line) moving averages.

That could mean a 50-70 point decline from current levels, and for any long term investor means little in the long term outlook. Short-term resistance stays at the projected level of 2,715-2,720 while short-term support pivots remain at 2,645-2,650, then 2,605 - 2,610.





Individual Stocks and Sectors

In January of 2017 I compiled ideas on what could be in store for investors on certain sectors during the coming year. Given the change that I saw coming for the business picture, the view centered on growth;



“Technology and Health Care should combine their growth appeal with current valuations, and become targets for investment firms given what would appear to be a pro growth backdrop in 2017.”



Source: Bespoke



I was happy to see that Technology and Healthcare were clear winners. Healthcare was frustrating in some respects, having some good runs during the year, then pulling back, but still beating the S&P. That last point on how the Healthcare Sector performed was quite evident in the final result of the 2017 playbook.

For those not familiar with that exercise, that list of stock selections was assembled and published on December 30th 2016. A group of stocks were selected, put in a mock portfolio with the idea they would outperform the indices in 2017. Overall the list had a good year with a respectable gain of 23%, versus the S&P gain of 19%.



At one point in the third quarter, the playbook was actually double the return of the S&P. An end of year swoon in the Pharma stocks bought the results down. Weakness in my Biotech selections and a big Pharma name, Merck (MRK) were the culprits. Then again, stocks like Nike (NKE), rebounded nicely in the second half of the year. All in all, no complaints.



The exercise points out the fact that diversity is key. The list included a stock that lost 45% of its value, yet the entire group out performed. So some aggressive management would have scored a larger return, but remember the exercise was to select the best picks and ride with them for the entire year. In this present format it would be a daunting task to track any and all of the portfolio management completed during the year. It also demonstrates why I beg investor’s not to manage their money where they don't cull the losers and don’t harvest profits along the way.

Next week I will unveil the playbook for 2018.







At the start of the fourth quarter I suggested that despite any gains already achieved, the FAANG stocks would outperform the S&P in the final quarter of the year.

“Given the pullback in FAANG and the tendency for the market to do well in Q4, now isn’t the worst time to put some money to work in it if you’ve been on the sidelines. It’s always a tough call to say exactly when the selling might abate; it may have already occurred this week. Bottom line, ALL of these stocks have excellent risk/reward profiles at these levels. Anyone with a long-term view need not be exact when entering into these names now.”

The final quarter gains for the group are as follows;

Facebook (FB) 3.5%

Amazon (AMZN) 22.5%

Apple (AAPL) 10.3%

Netflix (NFLX) 6.1%

Google (GOOG) 9.1%

The S&P tacked on 7% in the final 3 months of the year. Facebook and Netflix lagged, but the group as a whole did very well. If one continues to want growth in their portfolios, use this group as a starting point.

The momentum stocks overcame the month of December where selling of the year’s big winners and buying the losers seemed the thing to do. Money managers deviated a bit from the script and did not chase the big big gains late in the year. Clearly a re-balance occurred with Telecom and Energy the two laggards catching the eye of money managers.





I heard the same story from the skeptics all year long;

"We can’t buy stocks because we don’t like President Trump, we can’t buy stocks because there will be global trade wars, we can’t buy stocks because of valuations, we can’t buy stocks because the Fed is raising interest rates, we can’t buy stocks because of the geopolitical risks."

The S&P closed the year up 19%, so that didn’t work out too well at all. The message presented here all year;

“Stay the course and buy any weakness in select stocks.”







Some of the early forecasts for the coming year start out with a comment that reminds everyone what a nice run the equity market has had. The easy money has been made. If it's not said, the implications are clear. Time to lighten up on stocks, get more cautious, possibly even sell the bulk of equity holdings. That view totally dismisses the fundamentals and the dominant trend in place. As more new highs were recorded, the cries got louder and now it is a staple of the 2018 forecasts.

First let me inform everyone that there is no easy money when it comes to investing. That sounds good in hindsight with the S&P up over four fold off the lows, but to believe it was easy to stay the course is disingenuous. Allow me to cite a few examples to remind everyone.





Was it easy in 2011 when stocks fell for six months amidst the 2011 Debt Ceiling crisis and the S&P downgrade of U.S. debt? Sitting through the talk that the S&P had come too far in late 2012 and early 2013 was easy? The bull market was old, the highs off the lows marked the top in 2013. The recovery is extended and we are in the late stages of the economic cycle was the talk of 2015 and many seemed uneasy with that.



So uneasy that it caused a selling panic in August of 2015. The selling and market weakness repeating in January and February of 2016, when at S&P 1800 it was officially declared that the bull market was over. Somehow I need convincing that this was an easy time in the bull market run. These statements and their implications are void of any analysis. They wreak of some predetermined mindset to arrive at conclusions, like the bull market is old, the economic cycle is near its end.







The message; 2017 was again a year of missed opportunities as many feared the new highs, feared what was going on in Washington, and began positioning as if a replay of 2008 was right around the corner. Many investors, market pundits and analysts were fooled in 2017 by looking at the market situation with a closed mind. They looked at the situation with a blindfold on. Many did not see the positives in Europe, they believed the Fed was going to raise rates incessantly, this administration was dangerous, and Trump’s pro growth agenda was done. These were all reasons that stocks would not rally and the bull market was nearing an end.

Investing and managing money is about acceptance and having an open mind. Look at all of the data, accept what the price action and the stock market is telling us. That message will be ever more important as we turn the page and move into another year.

As we sit here and close out one of the best years for anyone that stayed invested in stocks, it is important to be aware of what the stock market is communicating to investors. Therefore, it is vital for all to fully understand the secular bull market message that is being presented here. The Long Term charts show what develops when certain conditions are taking place.



For anyone that remains optimistic, It won’t be straight up, and it won’t be easy. It never is. Market participants also need to be aware that while the historical charts reveal huge gains over a long extended period of time, those gains came with gut wrenching times that will test the will of investors. When the next one comes along is anyone's guess. I do however, raise the probability of one occurring in 2018 to a higher level. The objective to remain successful will be to navigate through those times while not losing sight of the underlying trend that remains in place.



Keeping it simple lessens anxiety and avoids mistakes, because it removes a lot of variables that are usually immaterial. I invest based on what is in front of me with a strategy that is based on fact and assigning probabilities to all possible outcomes. Staying with that process is my New year’s resolution for 2018.



Happy, Healthy, and prosperous New Year to all. !

I have been working with SA management and will be joining SA Marketplace. Offering all to take part in a more in depth view of how I plan to navigate the equity market during a challenging climate in 2018.

Presenting more content and detailed analysis on individual stocks and portfolios, while navigating the trends. Timely presentations and features that aren’t possible with today’s format. A way for followers to interact with me using a real time chat feature and much more. Stay Tuned.



to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.



Best of Luck to All !

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN,FB,NETFLIX, GOOG,NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article contain my views of the equity market and what positioning is comfortable for me. Of course, it can’t be for everyone, there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control. The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time. As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.