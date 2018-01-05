John Zhang Positioning For 2018: Quantenna Communications And Teleco Insights

John Zhang has developed a reputation for business analysis on Seeking Alpha since joining the platform in January 2015. Today, he runs the Actionable Insights Marketplace service.

In this interview, we take a look at his past coverage and discuss his recent investment pick Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA).

SA: Historically, you've covered a good number of companies within the cable and wireless industry - what has attracted you to the space and do you believe you've developed an edge in the industry? If so, how might you describe this edge?

John: Early in my investing career, I was drawn to this space due to the predictability of cash flows and asset returns. Over time, I began to find certain niches within the space that were systematically neglected by the market. Two interesting examples would be Lumos Networks (recently acquired) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN). My edge is largely in seeking out differentiated business models in an industry that is generally perceived as "boring" or ostensibly homogenous. That's why my area of focus has been small to mid-cap cable and wireless companies, although they are quickly disappearing due to consolidation and M&A activity.

SA: Your recent PRO article on Quantenna Communications comes seemingly as an outgrowth of this prior industry research - how do you see your past experience with cable company research feeding into your understanding of Quantenna Communications?

John: My prior experience in the telecoms space was crucial in understanding the client-side dynamics associated with Quantenna, which can be daunting for someone with no experience of how the value chain works. Importantly, a key part of Quantenna's moat is how their relationship with cable companies and their partners are structured.

The fact that service providers directly select the technology involved in making access point hardware, and the involvement of multiple stakeholders (ODMs, circuit maker, ISPs, etc.), makes these relationships extremely sticky. Moreover, knowledge of competitive dynamics within the cable and wireless industry has also helped inform me of Quantenna's growth prospects, particularly as it relates to cable's increasing desire in providing wireless service to their subscribers.

SA: Your case for Quantenna improving margins seems to suggest a degree of knowledge regarding semiconductor manufacturing. What made you decide to branch out and research this particular industry?

John: A large part of how I got started was due to my good friend and fellow SA contributor Jolyon Loo, who got me excited about semiconductor companies. He's terrific at analyzing the sector and has contributed to a very large portion of the analysis on Quantenna. We both think that semiconductors are a key growth area in the digital age, and a lot of asymmetric information exists due to the specialized, technical and constantly changing nature of the industry. This makes it ripe for stock picking, since we are willing to spend time on deep research into the space.

SA: On Quantenna Communications, how do you view "worst case" and how does that analysis factor into the investment thesis?

John: Given that Quantenna is largely a growth stock, the worst case would be revenue figures coming in materially under expectations, either due to further delays in WiFi standards implementation or service providers switching to other providers. The second factor is unlikely given the nature of their relationship and Quantenna's product lead at the moment. We may see a further de-rating if the first scenario happens, but given that the market has already reset expectations with regard to revenue for the next two quarters, I doubt the share price decline will be as extreme as the past quarter, when they guided for lower revenue.

SA: In your Quantenna thesis, growth plays a critical role. In terms of old school value investing, Graham views the future is a hazard, rather than a source of vindication. Do you agree with this statement? How might this agreement/disagreement apply to Quantenna?

John: Some value investors tend to view growth stocks as anathema because of the perceived future risk associated with it. Personally, I think the future is a hazard only insofar as the uncertainty that it brings. With Quantenna, there are known variables that are unlikely to change - the company should continue benefiting from secular trends and competitive dynamics in the cable industry, and there are strong reasons to believe these will continue. The additional risk, therefore, is mostly in a "de-rating" scenario, because growth stocks tend to trade much more on future expectations compared to value plays that are priced on predictable cash flow. For Quantenna, it is clear that the market has already reset its expectations with regard to their revenue trajectory, so this risk is mitigated significantly.

SA: More broadly, what sorts of investors are best suited to join your Marketplace community "Actionable Insights"?

John: Our ideas are mostly suited for serious investors who don't mind reading rigorous and exhaustive analysis on more obscure picks. So far, our subscriber base is made up mostly of professional fund managers and some financial advisors. I think our style of detailed analysis doesn't really appeal to the typical retail investor, who would be better off investing in ETFs than individual stocks.

Another feature of Actionable Insights is that we only publish our most compelling ideas, which is typically between 6 to 12 a year. We strongly prefer to write up a few excellent ideas than multiple "average" ones. That's a different philosophy from other Marketplace platforms, as they tend to be geared more towards higher volume and sustained engagement. That said, we do pay a lot of attention in following up closely on each one of these ideas, and publish updates whenever a material event occurs.

SA: Thanks John for the interview and your contributions to the site. Readers are encouraged to check out his marketplace service and his work.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTNA.