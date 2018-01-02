Aimia: Post-Mortem After Air Canada Fallout

All amounts in C$, unless otherwise stated.

Let me start off by saying that I believe Aimia (AIM.TO) (OTCPK:GAPFF) has a future in Canada as a leading coalition loyalty program. With 5 million members, a 10-year credit card partnership with TD and CIBC until 2024, Aimia is here to stay. Without the exclusive deal with Air Canada (AC.TO) (OTCQX:ACDVF), how will Aimia evolve over the next 3 years leading up to 2020 and what's the potential impact on share price? To answer these questions I will examine the current landscape of Canadian loyalty programs and potential outcomes for Aimia.

It is my intention to equip investors with as much relevant information about Aimia as possible in order for you to assess this unique speculative buy opportunity. I believe there is a large chance that they will find other airline partners to offer air travel for its members. If you find this assumption difficult to believe, then Aimia is not the right investment for you. For investors willing to believe in the story and the option value of this stock, upside could be substantial with over 100% return over the next 12-30 months.

History of Aimia with Air Canada

To provide context for those new to the name and to help those that blamed current management for the fallout entirely, I think it is helpful to go back to the beginning of this partnership.

Aimia traces its origins back to 1984 when the Aeroplan Program was launched as the frequent flier incentive program for Air Canada. In 2002, Aeroplan was spun out of Air Canada and in June 2005 went public as Aeroplan Income Fund, thereby creating the world's first publicly traded loyalty program. The favorable terms of the Air Canada deal was a result of the historical close relationship between the two companies before the spin-off. In fact, Air Canada owned large stake in Aimia as recent as 2008 before divesting its remaining ownership.

Before my analysis, I think it is important for investors to stop viewing Aimia as a company solely depending on Air Canada. Going forward, as Aimia's CEO said "expect a re-invented program which will continue to be multi-airline." All the pain from shareholder loss and negative press about the break-up should be in the rearview window now. What matters is what Aimia is shaping up to be in the future.

Did you see this one coming?

Switching loyalty partners is huge deal. If not done right, it could be detrimental to the bank which holds the credit card partnership or the airline whose flight is being offered. Was there any sign that Air Canada was going to withdraw? There certainly was.

On 20 September 2012, Air Canada unveiled its new frequent flyer status program named "Air Canada Altitude" to supplement Aeroplan. Aeroplan is still the frequent flyer rewards program, collecting miles which can be redeemed, whereas status level for is determined by Altitude standing. Members receive exclusive access lounges and other complimentary services such as WiFi if they spent enough Altitude Qualifying Miles (AQM). It was confusing to some of us that Air Canada was adding another layer of loyalty system on top of Aeroplan. But in hindsight it does indicate the possibility that Air Canada might have started thinking about a potential split up with Amia as early as 2012.

In 2013, Aimia reached an agreement with TD and CIBC to split the previous exclusive relationship with CIBC 3 ways. TD will become the primary card issuer while purchasing nearly half of the accounts from CIBC. In turn, CIBC will retain the rest of the accounts that had broader banking relationship with the bank, taking a backseat in the Aeroplan program. TD has become the primary promoter and issuer of the Aeroplan card since, as you can see from the google search below. TD Aeroplan's paid ad showed up in my search for "CIBC credit". It might also be worth noting that CIBC started offering its own Aventura credit cards along with Aeroplan in November 2012 before giving up the control seat of Aeroplan program to TD in 2013. Another case in point where there are signs that showed changes were coming!

Aimia Overview

Aimia's operation is defined by its various loyalty programs across difference geographic areas. Aimia makes most of its money from issuing loyalty units (Aeroplan points) to users when they transact with coalition partner such as booking a flight with Air Canada or use TD Aeroplan credit card for purchases. The company also makes money from other servicing offerings and several equity investments.

Americas: The most famous and largest revenue source for Aimia is the Aeroplan program operating in Canada. There are also small servicing revenue included here.

International: Aimia owns and operates Nectar, the United Kingdom's largest coalition loyalty program, and Air Miles Middle East, the leading coalition loyalty program in the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.

Global Loyalty Solutions: Basically offering loyalty program consulting and outsourcing for other companies for example in 2016 Nordstrom signed on Aimia to help expand its rewards program.

Other Investments: See below for a list of Aimia's equity investments.

Accounting 101

Before anyone could discuss Aimia, one has to understand the unique financial reporting of the company. We will run through important terms and the unique aspect of cash flows of the loyalty business.

Gross Billing: When there is an earning activity (someone takes an Air Canada flight, uses Aeroplan credit cards to purchase), the coalition partner (Air Canada, TD/CIBC) will ask Aimia to create loyalty units and deposit into the plan member's account. Aimia receives cash from partners and book an increase to deferred revenue. The total amount of cash received from partners are called gross billings.

Revenue: When members redeem their miles, Aimia has to purchase the rewards in order to deliver on the promise. Rewards could be hotels, flights from Air Canada, and gift cards, etc. Aimia will then book the previously recorded amount under deferred revenue under revenue and the actual cost of purchasing the rewards as cost of goods sold.

Breakage: Some miles were never redeemed and cash received for issuing these miles would be pure profit to Aimia. Management uses a software to estimate breakage and recognize these amounts in revenue with no cost of goods. As of Q3 2017, there are $764 million of those "expired" miles, for which Aimia has recognized revenue but expect no cash outlays.

Adjusted EBITDA: In order to establish a profitability and valuation benchmark, Aimia publishes adjusted EBITDA which essentially removes reported revenue and treats Gross Billings as "revenue". The metric also deducts "change in future redemption costs", which is calculated by multiplying the net increase in loyalty units issued and estimated cost of redemption.

Source: Management presentation

How's Business Doing?

After the Air Canada riot, at one point Aimia lost >85% of its market capitalization but has since recovered to trade at $3.75.

Source: Google Finance

For Q3 2017, Aimia reported results that were significantly better than expected. The key highlights are lower cost of rewards at Aeroplan and the operating cost and capex savings. A few key takeaways from Q3:

Aeroplan is holding up well despite the negative news coverage that could have prompted people to redeem.

International Business in trouble as Aimia continues to struggle with finding growth and volatile Nectar performance.

Global Loyalty Solutions should stabilize after sale of New Zealand.

Source: Management presentation

Where to Go from Here?

In my opinion, Aimia management has four tasks at hand (priority from low to high):

Asset Divestiture: Facing a existential crisis, management is wise to focus on non-core asset divestitures in order to shore up cash reserve and focus on the most important task at hand. Aimia has made several divestitures:

August 2017: Sale of "Air Miles" trademarks to Diversified Royalty Corp. for up to $67 million.

May 2017: Sale of U.S. Channel and Employee Loyalty business to CM Insights.

May 2017: Sale of rewards sourcing and fulfillment business in New Zealand to the local management team.

Aug 2016: Sale of Enhancement Services to Sigma Group for $10 million.

Q2 2016: Exited the Cardlytics UK card-linked marketing business for a non-cash consideration of $23 million and Suspended US coalition efforts.

Q1 2016: Exited Nectar Italia and LATAM presence.

More divestitures to come? Management on the Q3 call did not answer the question directly but said that they are constantly evaluating businesses based on ROIC and other considerations. I expect more divestiture could come in the next year or two as management focus on the core segment which is Aeroplan.

Cost Cutting: Current management is doing the right thing by taking costs out aggressively. Going forward, Aimia might be a much smaller company and there is no need for the same level of marketing given the Air Canada announcement (most Canadians would have heard by now). Management expects to realize cost savings of $70 million by 2019 and has guided 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin in the 12-13% range.

Strengthening Balance Sheet: Two things to clarify here. First, Aimia has $670 in cash and investments and ~$200 million excess cash after deduction Aeroplan reserves and restricted cash. The excess cash can be used to repay revolving facility while it can be no trouble for Aimia to refinance its senior secured notes under going concern scenario. Second, management chose to shore up balance sheet by building up cash reserve, rather than purchasing debt or buy back shares, because albeit securities were trading at attractive levels, management needs to ensure enough liquidity is preserved to cope with unexpected event. Given we are 2.5 years from AC contract termination, customers might not feel urged to redeem their miles just yet. As we get close to 2020, there could be increasing redemption and Aimia needs to be able to honor its miles. The risk of its very existence supersedes the urge to buy back shares or debt at distressed levels. Going forward, management will continue to build up cash and potentially pay back/refinance either tranche of the secured debt, reducing net leverage.

Source: Management presentation

Finding New Coalition Partners: Most important task at hand. We will cover this in the following sections.

So What Now?

After a comprehensive review of Aimia's history, operation and financials, I will discuss what are the most likely outcome for Aimia and what it means for the share price.

Much of the noise around Aimia's existential risk is around replacing Air Canada with another airline. But let's start by looking at who are the biggest partners for Aimia, and who is likely here to stay post Air Canada. The pie chart below shows gross billings from major partner. Among the largest partners and sources of gross billings, Air Canada only accounted for 14% from the top partners. That means the majority of Aeroplan miles issued are from credit card holders and Sainsbury's for the International segment.

What about redemption? Aimia does not disclose the metric, but an estimated 85% of Aeroplan miles are redeemed for airline seats with either Air Canada or Star Alliance members.

Source: Management presentation

So the Aeroplan story is very clear now, customers accumulate miles mostly from their credit card purchases but spent their miles predominately on air travel. What happens if Aimia is not able to offer air travel as an option to its customers? I think most likely people will cease using Aeroplan and Aimia's very existence will be questioned. As I have made clear at the beginning of the article, if you find it hard to believe that they will be able to offer air travel to its members post-2020, then Aimia is worth nothing to you. For those that believe in Aimia finding other ways to offer air travel, significant upside remains.

Options Post-2020

We believe that the most likely outcome for Aimia post 2020 would be a full-service outsourced loyalty program, similar to Air Miles, that has multiple airlines (both domestic and international) in addition to other redemption options such as hotels, car rental, gift cards.

Aimia will lose its special relationship with Air Canada in 2020, ending its ability purchase seats from Air Canada at a discount. However, that does not preclude Aimia from offering Air Canada flights. In the press release announcing the break-up, AC mentioned that "Air Canada intends to continue to offer Aimia redemption seats for Aeroplan members after June 2020, with pricing competitive with other third-party rewards programs." The key message here is that members will likely be able to use their miles to redeem AC and Star Alliance flights post-2020, easing concerns around a sharp bank-run scenario on Aimia. Knowing that your miles are still good for AC flights puts most people at ease. Second takeaway is that redemption pricing post 2020 will be competitive with third-party rewards. Reading between the lines, it seems to me that AC is open to keep a regular commercial relationship with Aimia by offering seats to Aeroplan members with competitive pricing. (One of the key reasons for the break-up is that the 30-year old commercial agreements is clearly outdated and is likely giving away too much to Aimia; also most other North American airlines have their own frequent flyer programs, think about AA, United, JetBlue, etc.)

If AC offers Aimia a competitive third-party program, Aimia will likely see two things happen:

Gross billings will decline by at least $250 million (2016 AC billed $1.7 billion x 14.2% based on pie chart above). Gross billings will likely suffer more as members switch from Aeroplan credit cards to other cards, including the potential new card partner for AC's own loyalty program

Cost of rewards will increase drastically after markup to market rates

I believe this is the most likely scenario for Aimia post-2020 for the following reasons:

Highly unlikely there will be another exclusive agreement with major Canadian airline. Aeroplan is exclusively catered towards Canadians so a Canadian airline is a necessity to attract any real customer base. Under AC pulled out and under the trend of offering in-house rewards program among most North American airlines, it is highly unlikely that Westjet or Porter would pursue such exclusive partnership with Aimia. I think it is time to view the 30-year old AC contract as a thing of the past and the Air Miles model as the modern day approach to loyalty programming.

Air Miles already has started branching outside its core Air Canada offerings by adding car rental, hotels, ESSO, etc. It would be a natural evolution for Aimia to transition into a loyalty program that focuses on providing members with broad redemption options, air travel included.

Aimia owned the Canadian royalty title of Air Miles before selling. It collected loyalty payments from LoyaltyOne, the Canadian operator of the Air Miles program. It could leverage its past experience and possible insights from owning the title to help negotiate its new partnerships.

Above all, it is extremely unlikely that Aeroplan would fail to attract any airline partners. I personally tend to agree that the $760 million annual spend of Aimia members could be overlooking the leakage post 2020 as members switch to other programs. But the 5 million current members and long-dated relationship from TD/CIBC/Amex also brings tremendous value to any vendor. If you are accepting Air Miles currently, why not add another vendor that would pay competitive pricing? One that also happens to have a large customer base and recognizable brand.

A Look at Air Miles

We could look at Air Miles for a sense of what the program could look like for Aimia post-2020. Air Miles offers flights and, among others, Air Canada, WestJet and Porter. Contracts with this many partners takes a long time to negotiate and Air Miles' 11 million strong customer base and deeply entrenched retail partner base definitely provides great benefits to its airline partners. Nonetheless, Aimia is likely to aim for a similar multi-airline offering in order to keep offering both domestic and international air travel for its 5 million Aeroplan members.

Another interesting point is that, as Diversified Royalty Corporation (DIV.TO) (OTC:BEVFF) disclosed when it purchased Air Miles that Air Miles's parent company, ADS, reported consolidated revenues of US$7.1 billion in 2016 and revenues from Canada of US$936 million and adjusted EBITDA of US$203 million, which is primarily from the Canadian loyalty program. Understanding that the cost structure and business model is different between the Aeroplan and Air Miles, the 21% adjusted EBITDA margin is very impressive. I believe a major driver of this higher profit is Air Miles' full-service offering where they provide all marketing, customer service, rewards and redemption management in exchange for a fee per mile issued. Air Miles typically grant participating sponsors exclusivity in their market category, enabling them to realize incremental sales and increase market share as a result of their participation in the AIR MILES Reward Program coalition.

Source: Air Miles website

Crunch the Numbers on Aeroplan

Using Air Miles as a proxy for the post-2020 Aimia, we attempt to look at the potential addressable market for the company and valuation. We will focus on Aeroplan here, excluding noise from International and GLS.

Aimia is currently guiding 2017 annual gross billings of around $2 billion, of which ~70% comes from Americas totaling $1.4 billion. The $250 million of bookings from AC will definitely be gone. For the rest of the $1.1 billion annual bookings, assume half of them will be switched to AC's own loyalty and related program, leaving ~$540 million in annual gross billings from Aeroplan. Given where Aeroplan's 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% and Q3 2017 margin improving to 24%, not to mention Air Mile's 20% margin, I believe a 20%+ margin is reasonable for Aeroplan post-2020 assuming a much smaller footprint as well. My analysis below shows that with a 9.0x multiple (ADS trades at ~9.0x '17E EBITDA), the Aeroplan program by itself could be worth close to $1 billion in enterprise value.

The loyalty model is built upon the ability to arbitrage unit loyalty price and cost rewards and breakage. Breakage accounts for a significant portion of Aimia's profit. For example, Q3 2016 breakage of $30 million accounts for over 40% of the total adjusted EBITDA. As ADS reported, Loyalty One changed its breakage cost estimate from 26% to 20% after it had to cancel previously announced 5-year expiry. Aimia currently estimates breakage at 12%, which shows additional upside if business transitions to resemble Air Miles. We haven't included any potential impact on breakage but could serve as a catalyst for margin improvement.

Sum The Parts Up

Besides Aeroplan, there are also other valuable assets including international operations and various equity investments, with Club Premier being the most successful with scale. A sum of the parts analysis would clearly show the value for each parts within Aimia. Equity value per share of $8.3 implies upside of 120% to current share price.

International Operations: With adjusted EBITDA of $70 million in 2016, the segment could easily be worth at least $350 million applying 5.0x multiple.

Equity Investments: Club Premier has >5 million members and will be able to fetch a healthy multiple given strong business performance. Cardlytics assumed to be sold at book value.

Cash Flow Story

Besides sum of the parts analysis, one will be well served to also take a look at the cash flow of Aimia. Given the muddy loyalty accounting, cash flow is arguably a better gauge of the company's performance. I have laid out the cash flow projection up until June 2020, with an aim to assess cash flow generation before the AC contract expiry. Assuming gross billings stable at $2.0 billion and margin constant at 12%, we are seeing ~$450 million of levered free cash flow. One caveat here is that the redemption impact is not included in the analysis below. As 2020 looms, members will likely increase redemption closer to 2020, while we expect business as usual in 2018 and early 2019. The $450 million free cash flow, combined with $669 cash and investments on hand totals more than $1 billion cash on hand by June 2020. (Note that we haven't deducted the cash reserve, because the whole point of these reserves is to pay for redemption!) Compared with just a little over $2 billion in total redemption liabilities, the cash balance should provide comfort over concerns about a potential bank run.

Conclusion

I believe Aimia is here to stay after 2020, most likely in the form of an independent coalition loyalty program similar to Air Miles. Aimia would have secured partnerships with major airlines both from Canada and the U.S., competing with other loyalty programs to offer members a great variety of redemption options include air travel, non-air travel among others. Aeroplan will suffer a significant outflow of members due to AC's new program, but others will stay due to strong banking relationship with TD/CIBC and the revamped offerings, which might actually be more flexible given a broader selection of flights instead of just Air Canada before.

If the thesis plays out, Aimia is worth north of $8.0 per share base on sum of the parts analysis, implying over 100% return. The time frame for this investment would be 1-2 years as Aimia is likely to announce the new partnerships closer to the end of the AC contract, to avoid competitive tensions and the prolonged nature of such negotiations.

Investors looking for high reward speculative play could consider adding a position in this stock, as the possibility of a total annihilation of the Aeroplan program is both absurd and uneconomic. The 30-year contract between Aimia and Air Canada was a product from the past and was doomed for a major rework. Aimia is at a juncture to either succumb to the pressure or take bold steps to reinvent itself. I believe there are significant upside to the stock if management is able to transition to an Air Miles type program, thus the speculative buy recommendation with over 100% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.