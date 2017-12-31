Pilgrim's Pride: All About Great Taste

Investment thesis

Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) is engaged in the production and sale of chicken products. It has a widely diversified portfolio of products, the demand for which is at a historic peak and continues to grow. And as a result, the company shows excellent growth rates of revenue and eps. At the same time, the company looks very cheap and leaves a huge potential for growth. Therefore, I recommend considering this company for purchase.

About the company

Pilgrim's Pride is an American company engaged in the production and sale of chicken. It is the largest chicken producer in the US, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. In 2009, the company survived bankruptcy and was sold to the Brazilian corporation JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAF)

Pilgrim's Pride is committed to expanding and capturing new markets around the world, moving from concentration in the US market in 2011 to the presence in Southern America and Europe by the end of 2017.

In the ready-to-cook chicken market, the company occupies 17 percent of the market, and every fifth chicken in America is produced by Pilgrim's Pride. The company has 31 processing plants, 32,000 team members and produces 33 million birds every week.

Diversified portfolio

The company's product portfolio is highly diversified. The company has production in the US and South America. And not so long ago it acquired a company from Great Britain, Moy Park.

Pilgrim's Pride is engaged in the production of all kinds of chickens. First of all, large birds which are meant primarily for foodservice. Also small birds are prepared primarily for retail and deli. Pricing for each species goes separately, which allows for the provision of market downside protection. But two key consumers are foodservice and retail. Each consumer has a huge choice among the company's products, from meat to burgers to frozen wings.

The clients of Pilgrim's Pride are the largest American companies: Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Kroger (NYSE:KR), and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The company also sells its products through online stores, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Demand

Trends in the industry remain positive, and at the moment, chicken is the fastest-growing protein in the US and around the world. The demand for chicken from retailers and foodservice is also increasing.

In the presentation for investors, the company presented key trends in the chicken market:

Demand across the entire spectrum of products, including large bird and small bird segments

Most markets have re-opened and government is adopting regionalization policy

Poultry continues to be the fastest-growing protein in the world and South/North America are the most competitive producers

Millennials, Gen Z and people (40-69) are consuming more chicken than consumers of the same age range 30 years ago

And for 2017 according to Pilgrim's Pride, chicken consumption is on average more than beef or pork consumption, almost twice as much.

And such a growing demand is met only by a few companies, including Pilgrim's Pride.

Financials

In the third quarter, the company showed strong growth in key financial indicators. Revenue was $ 2.793 billion, which is almost 12 percent more than revenue for the third quarter of 2016. Gross profit grew almost twofold, as well as operating income. But all the indicators are taking into account the acquisition of Moy Park.

Adjusted EBITDA was $ 463.6 million, 95 percent more than in 2016. Also, increased EBITDA margin and is equal to 16.6%.

The United States accounts for almost 70% of the company's revenue. At the same time, the European and Mexican parts show excellent results, above expectations.

OPEX is slightly higher than last year, mainly due to the acquisition of GNP and Moy Park, as well as investments in the brands in USA and Mexico.

In a wave of high demand, the company manages to conduct geographic diversification and the first results are beginning to appear now.

Investment appeal

The company operates in a completely non-cyclical market with an ever-growing demand for its products, actively diversifying the product portfolio and geographical presence.

Also, the company is strongly undervalued by the market. P/E of the company is 12.41, and this is one of the smallest values in the meat products sector. Sanderson Farms is a little lower (NASDAQ:SAFM), but forward P/E of Sanderson is 1.5 times higher.

Pilgrim's is also ahead of the competition in terms of profitability. ROA and ROE are 14.20% and 44% respectively.

Not so long ago, a correction took place throughout the chicken producers' market due to the release of the new chicken price index, which makes it possible to buy shares of the company even cheaper. Therefore, at the moment I recommend Pilgrim's Pride shares for purchase.

