Mechel: The Company's Capitalization Is Equal To The Annual Operating Cash Flow

The company presented an excellent report for the third quarter and signed a number of large contracts for the sale of coal.

At the same time, the situation is beginning to improve.

The aggressive policy of mergers and acquisitions has led the company to its current problems.

Investment thesis

The company Mechel (NYSE:MTL) is engaged in the extraction and sale of coal. High coal prices and a favorable USD/RUB rate allowed the company to get high financial results in 2017. At the moment the company trades with P/E multiplier equal to 4 and P/FCF is slightly more than 1. I recommend this company to purchase, because of its debt and problems of previous years it has become extremely cheap.

About the company

source: Mechel Presentation

Full story about Mechel's debt

Mechel's debt problems began with the beginning of an aggressive policy of mergers and acquisitions. This is the approximate chronology of the company's key acquisitions:

In 2004, the company acquired the seaport Posiet, located on the coast of the Sea of Japan. In May, an auction was won to sell a 26.9% stake in Izhstal, bringing the stake in the plant to a controlling stake in the future.

In 2007, Mechel acquired a controlling stake in OAO Yuzhno-Kuzbasskaya GRES and Kuzbassenergosbyt

In April 2008, Mechel acquired Oriel Resources Ltd., which owns the Tikhvin Ferroalloy Plant (Leningrad Region), the Shevchenko Nickel Deposit (Kazakhstan) and the Voskhod Crimson Ores Deposit (Kazakhstan) (source:wikipedia.org)

The presented transactions brought more benefits than harm to the company's activities. Mechel became the leader in the extraction of coking coal in Russia. But then the crisis of 2008 began. The crisis was to stop the acquisition of various companies, but not in the case of Mechel. The company conducted an extremely expensive transaction to purchase a 100 percent stake in Bluestone Capital. The entire transaction took place during the crisis and cost the company $425 million+ and also Mechel was required to issue shares and transfer them to previous owners. (After a while Bluestone returned to former owners much cheaper.)

Almost 70% of the company's debts are financed by Russian state-owned banks: Sberbank, VTB, and Gazprombank. In 2013, the company agreed to restructure the debt while completely refusing to sell core assets to cover the debt.

At the same time, the company's financial results did not allow paying interest on such a huge debt.

But now, in 2017, the situation took on a different meaning. The company improved its performance, began to reduce the debt burden and net debt/EBITDA is at historic lows.

New repayment schedules with Russian state banks came into force in the middle of April 2017, which assumes a grace period until 1Q-2Q20 and equal monthly repayment until 2Q22.

Bankruptcy of the company will bring down the banking system. Mechel's debt was approximately 20-25% of Gazprombank's capital, about 10-15% of VTB's capital and 3% of Sberbank's capital. Ostensibly, therefore, banks are unprofitable to bankrupt Mechel. - Andrey Belousov (source: Forbes)

Financials

As I said, the company's finances are beginning to be corrected, primarily due to high prices for coal and a weak ruble. After all, Mechel is primarily a large exporter.

For 9 months, the company's revenue increased by 13% compared to the same period in 2016. Operating profit and net profit are also very much increased.

The main buyers of the company's products were Asia and China. They account for 60% of the company's revenue.

The company also showed positive values of operating cash flow and free cash flow, and in 9M2017 Mechel repaid RUB11.6 billion of debt.

And the company's multipliers are at an extremely low level. P/E of the company is equal to 4.46, and P/S is equal to 0.25.

In this case, the company's business continues to improve. Only for November-December, the company concluded three large contracts for the supply of steel and coal throughout the world.

Conclusion

On the wave of rising prices for coal, Mechel begins its recovery. The company solves its problems with the debt while increasing the operating and net profit. Also, the company is extremely cheap based on multiples. Therefore, I recommend buying shares of the company for a short period. In doing so, I highly recommend you to keep track of all news related to the company's debt and business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.