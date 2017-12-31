The Top 10%+ Yielding Dividend Stock For 2018

MLPs under-performed in 2017, but are due for a bounce-back in 2018. Energy Transfer has several promising growth projects that will contribute to growth.

Master Limited Partnerships broadly under-performed the S&P 500 Index, despite the improving fundamentals across oil and gas MLPs. With demand steadily improving, and new projects set to fuel growth, the outlook seems positive for 2018.

However, MLPs still remain out of favor. But this could create a major opportunity for income investors in 2018. There is no shortage of MLPs to choose from. There are 131 MLPs in the Sure Dividend database. You can see the entire list of all 131 MLPs here.

One of our favorite MLPs, and our top pick among stocks with 10%+ dividend yields, is Energy Transfer Partners (ETP). Energy Transfer is one of the highest-yielding stocks on our list of 5%+ yielding stocks. You can see all 397 stocks with 5%+ dividend yields here.

This article will discuss the many reasons why Energy Transfer is our top 10%+ yielding dividend stock for 2018.

Business Overview

Energy Transfer Partners is an oil and gas MLP. It is a large MLP, with a market capitalization of $20.6 billion. Energy Transfer operates on the midstream side of the oil and gas industry. It owns storage and transportation assets, including pipelines, terminals, and more. The company has a large network of assets, which includes over 70,000 miles of pipelines, along with terminals, fractionation, and storage facilities.

Source: Wells Fargo MLP Conference, page 9

In its current form, Energy Transfer is the result of the April merger with Sunoco Logistics. Unitholders of the prior ETP received 1.5 shares of the former SXL, for each 1 share of ETP. For owners of the “old” ETP, it resulted in a dividend yield reduction of approximately 25%.

The merger was important for Energy Transfer, which had been struggling with deteriorating fundamentals in the quarters leading up to the deal. And while Energy Transfer’s units remain down 25% year-to-date, things are looking up as we head into 2018.

Last quarter, Energy Transfer’s adjusted EBITDA increased 25%, while distributable cash flow increased by 27%. Growth was due to improved performance in crude oil transportation, NGL, and refined products. Distributable cash flow is up 14% over the first three quarters of 2017.

Growth Prospects

Future growth prospects are positive for Energy Transfer. Growth will come from large, new projects that were placed into service over the past year. For example, the Bakken Pipeline was placed in service on June 1st, and Phase 1A of the Rover Pipeline was placed in service on August 31, 2017.

The Rover project can move over 1 billion cubic feet per day, with the goal of total storage capacity of 3.25 billion cubic feet per day. The Dakota Access Pipeline connects the Bakken region with the Patoka hub and all the way to the Gulf Coast. It has total capacity of 525,000 barrels per day.

Source: Wells Fargo MLP Conference, page 16

Energy Transfer recently sold a 32% interest in the Rover pipeline, for $1.57 billion, and now owns just over 50% of the project. Management expects the Phase 2 will be in service by the end of the first quarter of 2018. It used the proceeds of the sale to pay down debt, which will reduce leverage and provide support to the dividend. It will also help fund the company's many growth projects.



Separately, Energy Transfer placed its Bakken Pipeline project into commercial service on June 1st. The project has an initial capacity of approximately 470,000 barrels per day, and a total committed capacity of approximately 525,000 barrels per day.

To further expand capacity, Energy Transfer has multiple projects in the West Texas region. It brought the 200 million-cubic-feet-per-day Arrowhead processing plant online last quarter, in the Delaware Basin. It also has the 200 million-cubic-feet-per-day Rebel II processing plant in the Midland Basin, which is expected to go into service in the second quarter of 2018.

Energy Transfer has a large project lineup from 2016 to 2019.

Source: Wells Fargo MLP Conference, page 14

In all, Energy Transfer has several other projects currently under development. Cumulatively, these projects are expected to add meaningfully to growth. According to the company, organic growth projects are expected to add $10 billion of annual EBITDA between June 2017 and early 2019.

Dividend Analysis

Energy Transfer’s quarterly dividend was reset at $0.535 per share after the merger. However, the company soon returned to dividend growth. On October 26th, Energy Transfer raised its quarterly dividend from $0.55 per share to $0.565 per share. As a result, Energy Transfer continues to hold a place on the list of Dividend Achievers, a group of 264 stocks which have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 264 Dividend Achievers here.

The merger not only helped improve Energy Transfer’s business fundamentals, it also improved its balance sheet and dividend coverage.

Source: Wells Fargo MLP Conference, page 26

Over the first three quarters of 2017, Energy Transfer maintained a distribution coverage ratio of 1.14, which indicates the dividend is currently sustainable. And, the balance sheet is in better shape as well. Energy Transfer’s debt level has risen in the past few years, but has steadily come down.

As of last quarter, Energy Transfer had a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.92. The company expects a further reduction in the leverage ratio this year, thanks to EBITDA growth from new projects. This will help the company maintain a manageable level of debt, which is critical to keeping its cost of capital low. Energy Transfer has an investment-grade credit rating.

Energy Transfer has a current dividend yield of 12.6%, which is highly attractive. And, the dividend is currently covered by underlying cash flow, which is an important consideration for investors.

Final Thoughts

Investors should tread carefully when it comes to sky-high dividend yields. In many cases, huge dividend yields are a red flag that the company fundamentals are deteriorating, and the underlying dividend is not secure. Energy Transfer is certainly not without its share of potential risk factors, and investors should monitor the company’s financial results to make sure progress remains on track in 2018.

That said, the current dividend appears to be sustainable, particularly if commodity prices continue to improve. The stock has been beaten-down over the past year. But as 2018 approaches, Energy Transfer appears to be an undervalued stock, along with a nearly 13% dividend yield. This makes Energy Transfer a compelling mix of value and income for the upcoming year.

