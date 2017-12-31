Seadrill Partners: Debt Isn't Safe Yet

Seadrill Partners is highly dependent on an industry recovery or it could run into financial problems within the next two years.

Less than half of Seadrill Partners' fleet will be working by the end of 2018 and its revenues will be declining throughout the year.

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Partners (SDLP) is a company that has concerned many investors over the past several months due to its relationship with Seadrill (SDRL) and North Atlantic Drilling (NADL), both of which made Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings earlier this year. Seadrill Partners itself actually postponed payment of its first quarter 2017 distribution due to this relationship. In short, at the time, Seadrill was a guarantor on some of Seadrill Partners’ debt and Seadrill Partners’ management was unsure of the impact that this would have if and when Seadrill began restructuring proceedings. As I explained in a previous article, that problem has now been resolved and Seadrill is no longer a guarantor on any of Seadrill Partners’ debt. However, I still feel that an analysis of Seadrill Partners’ debt would be a good service to perform for those investors that still have concerns.

One of the primary ratios used to measure a company’s overall level of indebtedness is the debt-to-equity ratio. Investopedia defines this ratio thusly,

“Debt/Equity (D/E) Ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its stockholders’ equity, is a debt ratio used to measure a company’s financial leverage. The D/E ratio indicates how much debt a company is using to finance its assets relative to the value of shareholders’ equity. The formula for calculating D/E ratios is: Debt/Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities / Shareholders’ Equity The result can be expressed either as a number or as a percentage. The debt/equity ratio is also referred to as a risk or gearing ratio.”

The maximum debt-to-equity ratio that a company can support is largely dependent on its industry and its business model. For example, a company that sells tobacco products can likely support more debt than a software company due simply to the fact that the tobacco company’s revenues are more likely to be steady and recurring. In general, for a capital-intensive energy services company like Seadrill Partners, a ratio of more than 1 is a sign of concern.

As of September 30, 2017, Seadrill Partners had approximately $3.4 billion in current and long-term debt. This compares to a shareholders’ equity of $2.682 billion as of the same date. This gives Seadrill Partners a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, which is clearly above the 100% ratio that I mentioned earlier as a cause for concern.

Another way to evaluate if a company’s debt level is high enough to be concerning is to compare it to other companies in the industry. If a company’s debt-to-equity ratio is significantly higher than that of other companies in the industry then it may be a sign that investors should be concerned. Here is how Seadrill Partners’ debt-to-equity ratio compares to that of its peers:

As this chart shows, Seadrill Partners currently has a significantly higher debt-to- equity ratio than many of its peers and thus indicates that it could be overleveraged. This then means that we should take a closer look at the company’s debt and cash flows to look for any signs of a future problem.

In its third quarter 2017 results, Seadrill Partners states that it has a net debt-to-trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.3 to 1. It is, however, not trailing income that is used to pay down debt but rather forward income. This is therefore a rather meaningless ratio unless the company’s forward numbers are likely to be the same as its trailing figures and unfortunately for Seadrill Partners that does not appear to be the case. We can see this by projecting out the company’s future.

Like all offshore drilling companies, Seadrill Partners generates revenue by contracting its rigs out to exploration & production companies for a specified period of time at a contractually agreed rate. Thus, a logical place to start with predicting the company’s forward revenues is looking at its current contracts. Here they are:

These contracts represent a total of $1.7 billion in future revenue and boast an average length of just over one year as of the date of writing. Even if Seadrill Partners were to direct all of this revenue towards paying down its debt, this would not be enough to cover all of it.

In addition to looking at the total revenue, we also need to look at the timing of when it will be received so we can match up the company’s income with the required debt payments. Here is when the $1.7 billion in contract backlog will be received:

As the chart shows, approximately half of the company’s backlog will be received between now and the end of 2018 with the remainder coming in later years.

This is important because Seadrill Partners does not have any debt maturing in 2018, so the payments that it has to make to cover its debt consist only of the usual principal and interest just like in 2017. Therefore, between the backlog that it will be receiving over the course of the year and the $845.3 million that it has in cash and cash equivalents, the company should be able to weather 2018 regardless of macroeconomic factors.

However, take another look at the company’s contracts shown above. As can be clearly seen, by the end of 2018 only five of the company’s eleven rigs will be operating and two of these are tender barges that have comparatively low dayrates. Thus, its cash flow will be quite strained by the end of 2018 and this could cause problems for the company.

As I stated earlier in this article, Seadrill Partners renegotiated its debt earlier this year in order to remove Seadrill as a guarantor. As a part of this renegotiation, the maturity dates on this debt were extended by 2.5 years. This thus makes all three tranches of this debt, totaling $692 million due in 2020.

Seadrill Partners’ ability to sustain its debt is thus highly dependent on the industry continuing to recover and likely accelerating its recovery. More specifically, it absolutely has to obtain new contracts for its rigs in 2019 and preferably in 2018. If it fails to accomplish this then it will likely encounter difficulty in 2020 when the company will need to roll over that $692 million in debt.

