Five Prime Therapeutics: Is This A High-Five Investment?

In the past 52 weeks, the share price of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), a firm focusing on the development and commercialization of antibodies to treat various cancers, declined by $28.8 (a 56% recession). Nevertheless, the stock appreciated by $8.77 (63.83%) since its initial public offering. After it reached the nadir of $19.73 on Dec. 25, 2017, the stock started to trade northbound. Notably, the new optimism is seemingly due to the company’s partnership development. Specifically, Five Prime announced (on Dec. 19) that the firm had entered into a global collaborative relationship with Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) for lead molecule FPA-144.

Figure: Five prime stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

At Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”), we have much success in finding robust performers. For instance, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) appreciated over 210% for subscribers. Since our initial recommendation on Exelixis on June 6 at $19.13, the stock added another $10.34, for 54% total profits. In this report, we'll elucidate the ramifications of the aforesaid acquisition and assess the investing prospects of Five Prime (to see if it can increase multiple folds for shareholders).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in South San Fran, CA, Five Prime Therapeutics is focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics to potentially service various cancer (“oncology”) markets (as shown in figure 2). The company is powering a robust pipeline of early-stage molecules which includes the following: FPA-008 (cabiralizumab) (in combinations with Opdivo) for the treatment of multiple tumors, pigmented villonodular synovitis, and pancreatic cancer; FPA-144 (FGFR2b antibody) for the treatment of gastric and bladder cancers; FPA-150 (B7-H4 antibody) and FPT-155 (CD80-Fc antibody) and other Immuno-Oncology antibodies indicated for the management of multiple tumor settings.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Five Prime).

Despite that other molecules that can deliver robust results, we’ll investigate the prospects of FPA-144. The first in class, FPA-144 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, which overexpress fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b (“FGFR2b”). Early clinical data for FPA-144 is promising. Therefore, the company’s partner, Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), decided to commence the phase 3 study (coined FIGHT) in H2 2018 - to investigate the efficacy and safety of the said drug (in combo with chemotherapy). Of note, the deal with Zai is highly advantageous for Five Prime: the company to receive the $5M upfront payment from Zai (and is able to earn up to $39M as it cleared various milestones). Moreover, the firm will be able to procure royalty payments from the high teens to low twenties if the drug is eventually approved for marketing - in the greater China territories, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. And, the potential revenues will help Five Prime to develop other drugs in its enriched pipeline.

Furthermore, China has one of the highest rates of gastric cancers, of which there are 680K new cases annually. Notably, 10% of gastric cancers have the FGFR2b (or FGFR2) gene amplifications that are especially susceptible to FPA-144. So we’re looking at least 68K new patients who can potentially benefit from FPA-144 treatment. As alluded, the market can be substantial depending on how much the firm is going to charge for the said drug if approved for marketing. Per the COO and incoming CEO, Aron Knickerbocker,

“We believe Zai is the right partner for FPA-144 in Greater China for this innovative product. China accounts for more than 40% of new gastric cancer cases globally, so it is critical to align strategically with a strong collaborator with the infrastructure, relationships, and resources to help us advance FPA-144 global development expeditiously. Zai is ideally positioned given their experienced leadership team, focus on innovative drugs, and established expertise and network within oncology. We look forward to working with Zai to carry out our worldwide development program for FPA-144 and accelerate enrollment in the global Phase 3 portion of the FIGHT trial.”

Final Remarks

In all, we view the recent partnership with Zai as favorable for Five Prime. Leading by the seemingly capable management, the firm has the substantial cash to fund further pipeline innovation. Whether the company is a “high-five” or profitable investment depends on the outcomes of various trials, especially the phase 3 (FIGHT) TRIAL. If FPA-144 can post robust data (to be eventually approved for marketing in the Greater China market), the stock can reverse its current down-trend to trade at multiple folds higher. Conversely, a negative data outcome can cause the stock to tumble over 70%. Of note, in the Integrated BioSci research (available exclusively to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing), we took a deep-dive analysis on Five Prime and elucidated the potential data outcomes of FIGHT.

Author Note: We're honored that you took the time out of your busy day to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Dr. Tran BioSci analyst, Ngoc Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing marketplace research is delivering stellar returns since inceptions. To name a few, Nektar Therapeutics procured more than 210% profits while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) delivered over 180% gains. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence coupled with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive in-depth Integrated BioSci Alpha-Intelligence article (in the form of research, reports, or interviews), daily individual stocks consulting, and model portfolios.

Notably, we'll increase prices soon. Subscribe to our Marketplace research now to lock in the legacy price and save money in the future.To receive real-time alerts on our articles as well as blogs, be sure to check out our profile page and click on the orange "Follow" button. Besides the exclusives, this article is the truncated version of the research we published in advance to IBI subscribers. Further, you can read up on Dr. Tran’s background by following this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.