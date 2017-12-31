Midstream Pipeline LPs Are Back - Q3 2017 High Yield Winners And Losers

There are also 2 actionable option-selling trades in this article.

This article compares several high yield midstream players, with yields ranging from 6% to 12.6%.

All of a sudden, midstream LPs have gone from being the wallflowers at Mr. Market's party, to being the belles of the ball. Take a gander at these recent gains:

They mostly look pretty good, right? And you'd think that this recent resurgence would've turned around these LPs performance in 2017, but their price performance in 2017 still lagged the market.

Energy Transfer Partners L.P., (NYSE:ETP), had the best gains in this group over the past month, registering a 14% gain, but it's still down -25% for 2017. Ditto for the next 2 in the table - Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), rose 11% in the past month, but finished 2017 down nearly -18%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P., (NYSE:PAA), took this bifurcated performance to even greater extremes - it rose 11% in the past month, but finished 2017 down -35.65%. (We'll detail why further on in this article.)

Williams Partners LP, (WPZ), was kind of in the middle - 10% December gain, brought into positive territory for 2017, but it was only up 2.58% for the year.

Delek Logistics Partners LP, (DKL), and PBF Logistics LP, (NYSE:PBFX), were notable exceptions - they both had a good run in December, and finished 2017 with reasonable, if not market-leading total returns, (when you consider their 9% and 12% respective yields).

Rounding out this group are the venerable Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), both of which had "meh" price gains , and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), which still didn't get asked to the dance in December:

So, this group of high yield midstream LP's all lagged the market in 2017. Maybe this is an opportunity going forward - here's how they compare to analysts' average price targets.

WPZ and ETP top the list by far - WPZ is 42% below its $55.00 average price target, and ETP is still 38% below its average price target of $24.70. Other than HEP, which is just 4% its 33.50 target, the rest of this group is anywhere from 9.5% to 20.5% below their average price targets:

Earnings & Distribution Growth:

But what's behind these seemingly undervalued wide spreads? Are there clear winners and losers in the earnings and distribution coverage areas?

We were tired of sleeping this week, so we put together this table, which compares these LP's for trailing 4 quarter growth in Distributable Cash Flow, Distribution/Unit, EBITDA, Revenues, and even Net Income, just for yuks, (even though NI is often not that meaningful for capital intensive LP's such as these).

We also noted who has cut their payouts, and who has a string of distribution hikes going. ETP and HEP are neck in neck in the "hike" race, at 52 and 51 consecutive payout hikes.

Looking at DCF, there are 2 clear winners - MPLX, (DCF grew 42%), and PBFX, (DCF grew 37%). On the other end of the DCF growth spectrum are SMLP, PAA, and WPZ, all with negative trailing DCF growth.

SMLP wins the race for Adjusted EBITDA growth though, followed by PBFX and and MPLX, both of which also top the list for Revenue growth.

As for distribution/unit growth, DKL- (up 12%), ETP- (up 9.7%), and PBFX- (up 9.4%), top the list. WPZ and PAA both cut their payouts - WPZ cut theirs in Q1 '17, from $.85/quarter, to $.60/quarter.

PAA actually had 2 cuts - once in Q4 '16, from $.70 to $.55; and a year later, in Q4 '17, from $.55 to $.30 - ouch!

Last weekend, we wrote an article about ETP, an LP that seems destined to "rise from the ashes", due to improving earnings, as several long term projects begin to contribute to earnings. ETP is the largest holding of the popular InfraCap MLP ETF, (AMZA).

As it turns out, Williams Partners LP, (WPZ), is the second largest holding in AMZA, at 11.66%. With its 10% December price gain, and still being 42% below its average price target, we looked at its trailing distribution coverage, and other valuations, to see how it stacks up vs the rest of the pack.

Here you can see one reason why WPZ's management decided to cut their payout - their coverage had gone below 1x, to .92x for the Q4 '16 distribution. When they cut it to $.60, coverage jumped to 1.33x, and has stayed in a reasonable area since then, although it has drifted down to 1.17x in Q3 '17:

Valuations:

So, how does WPZ stack up in the DCF and valuations game? Its Distribution coverage is about average for this group, at 1.13x, but its yield is much lower than average, at 6.19%.

WPZ has the 2nd highest Price/DCF in this group, at 12.93x, the highest EV/EBITDA, but its Price/Book is in the lower tier, and cheaper than average, at 1.65x.

In comparison, as we pointed out in last week's article, ETP has one of the lower Price/DCF valuations we've seen recently, and is also priced below Book value, at .76x.

MPLX, an LP with a similar yield to WPZ's, at 6.63%, has a highest Price/DCF in the group, at 13.22x, but it has stronger distribution coverage, at 1.25x, and a lower Price/Book, at 1.39x.

PBFX wins the Coverage race, at 1.38x, and yields more than WPZ and MPLX, at 9.16%. At 17.7% below its average target price of $24.60, it might be worth a second look, considering its other positive attributes that we've covered here.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sectors tables track the current yields and prices of all of these LP's on a daily basis.

Options:

What about if you want to just stick your toe in the water on one of these LPs, with the help of some hedging? We listed Covered Call and Cash Secured put options for ETP in last weekend's article, and we'll follow up with these 2 trades for MPLX.

Our Cash Secured Put Table lists this March 2018 trade for MPLX, and also an April $20.00 put trade for PBFX with a bid of $.50, along with over 30 other trades.

The at the money MPLX March $35 put strike pays $1.45, a 4.14% yield in ~2.5 months, or 19.4% annualized. The breakeven is $33.55, ~8.6% above MPLX's 52-week low of $30.88:

With MPLX ~18% below its $41.88 average price target, selling a covered call might cut you out of some price gains. However, if 2018 rolls around, and MPLX becomes more volatile, this out of the money call trade might be of some interest.

We've added it to our Covered Calls Table, where you can see more details for it, along with over 30 other trades.

The MPLX March $37.00 strike pays $.70, a bit above MPLX's most recent quarterly $.5875 distribution.

The $37.00 strike is $1.53 above MPLX's $35.47 price, so in a pre- ex-dividend date assigned scenario, you'd collect $2.23, a combo of the $.70 call premium, and $1.53 in price gains.

Conversely, if MPLX doesn't go over $37.00, and your units don't get assigned, you'd collect $1.29 - the $.70 call premium, and the ~$.59 distribution, which may be higher, if MPLX keeps its string of hikes going.

Another idea is to wait and see how the dust settles in early 2018 - if you own MPLX and it runs up toward that $41.88 average price target, you may want to wait until it gets closer to the target, and try to lock in a portion of the price gain, via selling calls.

That, of course is the 2-edged sword when selling covered calls - you know your potential gains before the trade, and you can reap additional income from the option premiums, but your upside is limited by the strike price's distance from the underlying shares/units.

There's a lot of data here, with different winners for different metrics. For example, GPP wins by a long shot for ROA and Operating Margin, but it, like DKL, has negative Equity.

GPP also has the lowest Net Debt/EBITDA leverage, whereas MPLX and WPZ have the lowest Debt/Equity leverage. One thing is clear though - PAA's Net Debt/EBITDA of 6.56 spooks us. It's followed by ETP, whose management has whittled down its leverage, and maintained its investment grade rating.

Debt leverage is one of the ever present risks in midstream pipeline LP's - it pays to keep a handle on which way its headed, when you research a new prospect.

As we've shown, certain pipeline LP's have returned to the party recently, and seem likely to find favor in 2018, given the disparity between their valuations, their price targets, and their improving fortunes.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

A note of clarification - We offer 2 very different investing services - our new Seeking Alpha Marketplace site, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered/undervalued high yield income vehicles.

Our independent legacy site, DoubleDividendStocks.com, offers options selling strategies in tandem with high yield stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBFX, MPLX, ETP, AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.