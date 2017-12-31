Omega: Our Verdict On This 9.5% Yielding REIT With Insider Buying

Insidersare still bullish, purchasing 210,000 shares since the troublesome 3Q17earnings release. Our analysis and verdict on this high yielding name is below.

Bears say issues at the operator level are structural, pointing to troubles at three of Omega’s larger tenants. Also, legislation risk is still a concern.

Bulls say the dividend is safe and the headwinds facing its skilled nursing facilities are temporary, and will eventually (owing to demographics) turn into a tailwind.

Today, we take a rare foray into the high yield space. In today’s ‘deep dive’ we look at a recently challenged REIT with an over 9% yield and some recent insider buying to boot.

Company Overview:

Omega Health Investors, Inc. (OHI) is a Hunt Valley, Maryland based long-term healthcare facilities REIT, operating in the United States and the United Kingdom. Formed in 1992, Omega provides lease or mortgage financing primarily to operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. These operators are responsible for all property level expenses, such as property taxes, staffing, and capital expenditures. Nearly 90% of Omega’s operators’ revenue come from reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid.

Of the 999 operating facilities and ~101,000 beds controlled by the company on September 30, 2017, ~84% were SNFs, making it the largest SNF operator in the country. Omega’s 946 stateside properties encompass 42 states and are managed by 75 operators. The company has 53 facilities in the UK managed by 2 operators. Omega has grown through significant investments over the past 8 years, deploying approximately $5.0 billion in capital since 2010, including ~$460 million during the first three quarters of 2017. Additionally, Omega has $324 million committed to its operators for capital improvement and new construction projects to be completed over the next 24-36 months.

Recent Events

Omega reported its 3Q17 results on October 30th, which revealed new and ongoing liquidity concerns at three of its larger operators. The company’s funds from operations (FFO) had a deficit of $0.24 per share; however, adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $0.79 per share. The “adjustments” were almost entirely due to a $194.7 million (non-cash) impairment charge on direct financing leases related to operator Orianna Health Systems, and $11.9 million in related provisions for uncollectible accounts. Orianna was Omega’s fifth largest operator, responsible for 42 properties and ~$46 million in lease payments, or 5% of Omega’s entire portfolio. Some of the portfolio (Texas and the Northwest) has already been moved to other operators. The company is hopeful that it will be able to produce an out of court plan that will result in the transitioning of the balance of Orianna’s properties to other operators in Omega’s universe, with a new rent reality in the neighborhood of $32 to $38 million. The company blamed the issues at Orianna on its geographic diversification, making efficient management of the properties more difficult.

The company also indicated that Signature Healthcare, Omega’s third largest operator, had also fallen further behind on its rent during the third quarter. This issue was blamed on anticipated tightening restrictions upon Signature’s borrowing base by their working capital lender, thus reducing its access to cash. A restructuring is in the works, but unlike Orianna, which only leased from Omega, Signature has another significant landlord as well as other third-party constituents that must be agreeable to amended terms to avoid the courts. How this situation resolves itself is still unknown although Omega indicated that it might result in 10% of Signature’s rent being deferred for three years.

The company also indicated that another “non-top ten” account was behind on its rent. The tenant was later revealed to be Daybreak. Daybreak isn’t “top ten” but it is “11 or 12”, making it another significant operator of Omega’s to fall behind. For accounting purposes, like Orianna, Daybreak was transferred to cash basis on September 1, 2017. Omega believes that the issue is temporary, and Daybreak will be back paying full rent starting January 1, 2018 as well as repaying its arrears by the end of next year.

Because of these operator delinquencies, management guided 2017 AFFO from $3.43 to $3.275 based on range midpoints.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Omega has access to $910 million between its cash position and untapped balance on its revolving credit facility. It has ~$4.7 billion in debt although no meaningful maturities until 2022. The company has ~$10 billion in undepreciated assets, almost all of which is unencumbered. Total Debt to Annualized 3Q17 EBITDA is 5.08, which is outside the company’s normal range of 4.0 to 5.0 – but not alarming – owing mostly to the recognition of no revenue from Orianna in 3Q17. Cash Fixed Charge Coverage (or adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest and preferred dividends) is a solid 4.2. Rent coverage, defined as EBITDAR/Rent, at the operator level is an okay 1.34. Because these and other metrics are in good standing, Omega increased its dividend for the 21st consecutive time prior to the its 3Q17 earnings release. At $0.65 per share per quarter, or $2.60 per annum, shares of OHI currently yield 9.5%.

Omega’s current market cap is ~$5.7 billion based on ~207,000 shares outstanding and a December 27, 2017 close of $27.35.

Omega has become a battlefield stock for REIT analysts. Stifel Nicholas (Oct 31) and Jeffries (Dec 21) recently downgrading Omega, while Cantor (Dec 20) initiated coverage with an outperform. Of the six analysts making commentary on shares of OHI this year, one rates it a buy; one outperform; three rate it hold; and one underperform. Median twelve-month price target is $29.

Adding to the polarity regarding Omega, there is a significant short position (~20% of the float) – rare for a REIT.

Director Bernard Korman recently added 100,000 shares to his position on December 22nd, the second such purchase since the 3Q17 earnings announcement. Director Craig Callen also purchased 10,000 shares at these levels in early November.

The Bull [and Bear] Case

1. Despite these ‘hiccups’, Omega has raised its dividend 21 consecutive quarters, owing to its solid financial position. The company has built up a significant cushion in its dividend and the problems at Orianna, Signature, and Daybreak are temporary, and Omega will regain much of that cushion back in 2018.

[These aren’t hiccups, but rather the first cracks in a damn that are about to burst. What the company is calling operator issues are actually industry issues. These problems are occurring in a very solid economic environment and are not temporary. Dividend growth has slowed from the mid-teens earlier in the decade to mid-single digits today.]

2. SNF care will continue to increase because there is always a certain percentage of an increasing patient population that must go for acute care. All the people who can be sent home at this point are being sent home. The aging population provides a significant long-term tailwind for SNFs.

[Advancements in home treatment allow for an increasingly greater percentage of patients to receive home care. Industry and Omega SNF occupancy statistics detailing a drop from the mid-80s at the beginning of the decade to the low-80s now bear this out. Yes, the pie is getting bigger, but SNFs percentage of that pie may get smaller.]

3. The multiple failures of the Republican congress to repeal the ACA and subsequently lighter versions of healthcare reform are a victory for Omega, as it is becoming more likely that no meaningful healthcare legislation will get passed before the mid-term elections. There also will likely be a significant win for the Democratic (Omega-friendly) party. During the first term of a new president, the opposition party averages a 32 seat pick up in the House historically.

[Operators are having troubles in a good operating environment. If Medicare and/or Medicaid benefits to SNFs were reduced, it would crush their margins, drastically hurting Omega.]

4. With a 9.5% yield, the stock could go to $25 per share and investors would still break-even. With the large short position in place, if the 4Q17 earnings report shows improvement, there could be a significant move higher.

5. The bears are not giving c-level management any credit, with sixteen years average experience at Omega. They’ve been through bad environments before and will get through this one. Directors are confident in their abilities as exemplified by their recent purchases of OHI shares.

Verdict:

As one can see, Omega has its share of recent challenges. However, it also has a big yield and insiders have placed new bets on the stock at these levels. That being said, I prefer my high yield holdings to have lower volatility such as my long term holding in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT). A small ‘starter’ position in OHI might be warranted for those that believe over the longer term the REIT should be fine and recover. A larger holding should be on hold until the skies clear a little on this name in our opinion. REIT Maven Brad Thomas recently put out a more bullish case for Omega.

