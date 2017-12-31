2018 Week 1 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

+40.98% cumulative return and 154 stocks with greater than 5% gains in a week. 79 stocks with greater than 10% gains in a week with two greater than 60%.

Publishing two of the 8 new Week 1 breakout stocks that are available only to subscribers with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Forecast Selections:

For those that are new to this short-term selection method I would highly recommend that you review the end of year performance summary and the links to my methodology articles about how these high volatility, typical low cap, breakout selections work. Basically, I am trying to maximize the frequency of substantial positive returns using the parameters that resulted from my published doctoral research by focusing on the most volatile sector of stocks.



Last year's results spanning 40 weeks of breakout forecast articles were as follows:

These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. As I continue to observe, strong momentum events usually last from one to three weeks and may encounter some substantial decline before returning again to positive gains. The primary objective of the Breakout Stock portfolio is to improve the identification and timing selection of the small handful of stocks greater than $2/share that can generate substantial short term growth exceeding 10%. The frequency table below illustrates last year's results:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected two of the 8 breakout stocks to share from the subscription Breakout Portfolio. Healthcare pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were by far the largest representation of breakout stocks in my screener for this week. Detailed charts for each stock and the biotech sector are at the end of the article.



The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) - Healthcare / Biotechnology vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) - Healthcare / Biotechnology



Total cumulative long portfolio returns by week of the past 5 weeks (t-5) are listed below through the end of Week 50 to illustrate the rolling returns of prior top performers and total portfolio returns:



Aradigm Corporation (ARDM); 22nd Century Group (XXII); Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM); Forum Energy Technologies (FET); Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK); Cogentix Medical (CGNT); Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC); Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH); Express, Inc (EXPR). More on each of these companies has been published in the previous corresponding Breakout Forecast articles found here.







Breakout Stock Charts for Week 1, 2018

Pick #1: Vericel Corporation (VCEL) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

VCEL highlights:



1. Significantly positive signals in multiple technical breakout indicators

2. Low float and low short float - moving on positive news not squeeze play

3. Analyst Recommendation 1.50 Strong Buy

4. Expanded debt facilities by $25M with good credit

5. Significant EPS Q/Q growth 57.60%



Additional technical charting using Point & Figure analysis shows a traditional reversal is underway in VCEL. This positive reversal event signal can carry for months. Prior resistance levels can be seen at 7 and 8.50.

Vericel Corporation is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions.



Pick #2: vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

VTVT highlights:



1. Significantly positive signals in multiple technical breakout indicators

2. Low float and low short float - moving on positive news not squeeze play

3. Analyst Recommendation 1.30 Strong Buy

4. High Positive Insider Transactions +269.45%

5. Signs Licensing Agreement to develop diabetes program in China and Pacific Rim Territories.

6. Investor Ronald Perelman took 10% ownership position Dec 26th

Additional technical charting using Point & Figure analysis shows a Double Top Breakout two days ago with a traditional positive reversal underway in VTVT. This positive reversal event signal can carry for months. Underlying characteristics are strong for continued significant breakout and potential new 52 week high.



vTv Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of human therapeutics to fill unmet medical needs. VTVT has a pipeline of small molecule clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates for the treatment of a wide range of human diseases including central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation and cancer.

JD Henning, PhD, CFE

